Man City v Liverpool team news: Cherki starts, Reijnders + Gakpo subs

9 November 2025 621 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Sunday’s 16:30 GMT kick-off is set to be a big one for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers, with Gameweek 11’s most-captained player Erling Haaland in action against Liverpool.

TEAM NEWS

Pep Guardiola makes three changes to the side that started the 4-1 Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund.

John Stones, Tijjani Reijnders and Savinho drop to the bench, with Ruben Dias, Bernardo Silva and Rayan Cherki coming into the starting XI.

Liverpool are unchanged from the midweek win over Real Madrid, which means Florian Wirtz keeps his place in front of Cody Gakpo.

Alexander Isak is named among the substitutes.

LINE-UPS

Manchester City XI: Donnarumma, Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly, Gonzalez, Bernardo, Foden, Cherki, Doku, Haaland

Subs: Trafford, Reijnders, Stones, Ake, Marmoush, Ait-Nouri, Savinho, Bobb, Lewis

Liverpool XI: Mamardashvili, Bradley, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Salah, Szoboszlai, Wirtz, Ekitike

Subs: Woodman, Gomez, Endo, Kerkez, Isak, Chiesa, Jones, Gakpo, Ngumoha

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DC) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below:

621 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Gubby-Allen
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    Apologies if this has been asked, I am sure it has but Rice got 11 DefCons yesterday. Should he have had points for that?

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      needs 12

      Open Controls
    2. Captain Mal
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      12 for mids
      10 for defenders

      Open Controls
      1. Bigbars
        • 14 Years
        5 mins ago

        I'm not aware, but has any forwards got DC yet ?

        Open Controls
        1. Sheffield Wednesday
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Someone got to 11 but was subbed before they reached the threshold iirc

          Open Controls
        2. Captain Mal
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          Nope, I don't think so.

          Open Controls
    3. Bigbars
      • 14 Years
      5 mins ago

      Nope, needed 12 for a midfielder

      Open Controls
    4. Gubby-Allen
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Thanks everyone. Wasn't aware of the difference in points.

      Open Controls
    5. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      "Any defender who reaches an accumulative total of 10 or more clearances, blocks, interceptions (CBI) and tackles in a single match will earn 2 points.

      Midfielders and forwards can also earn these points. To recognise the role they play in regaining possession and turning defence into attack, their ball recoveries contribute to their Defensive Contribution.

      A midfielder or forward who reaches an accumulative total of 12 or more clearances, blocks, interceptions (CBI) tackles and recoveries will earn 2 points."
      https://fantasy.premierleague.com/help/new

      Open Controls
  2. chilli con kone
    • 12 Years
    6 mins ago

    Is Saka still a priority buy?

    Interested to hear poeples thoughts on how much his minutes will get managed with games every 3 days after the int break and Madueke back

    Open Controls
  3. Vazza
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    With 1FT, which move is better:

    A. Mamardashvili > Petrovic
    B. Van der ven > O’Riley

    I have Dubravka as sub if/when Mamardashvili loses his spot to Alisson which might be immediately after the IB.

    Open Controls
  4. Captain Mal
    • 1 Year
    4 mins ago

    Don't think I've ever captained a player with 1% ownership before. Not much to remember from this season, this will be one of them.

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Salah?

      Open Controls
      1. Captain Mal
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Nope, lol.
        Merino. 1 GW punt before WC. Felt like a disaster last night, but gained a massive 1 point compared to Haaland.

        Open Controls
  5. DMP
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    Worth going for Mbeumo due to AFCON, or simply go to Bruno instead?

    Open Controls
  6. fedolefan
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    The chat over the IB will be funny. Wonder what all the "big guys" who dead-ended their 3rd forward spot and brought in Mateta are now going to recommend.

    Open Controls
  7. Gazwaz80
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Mateta Captain here, feels like I dodged a bullet…

    Open Controls

