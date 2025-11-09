Man City v Liverpool team news: Cherki starts, Reijnders + Gakpo subs

Sunday’s 16:30 GMT kick-off is set to be a big one for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers, with Gameweek 11’s most-captained player Erling Haaland in action against Liverpool.

TEAM NEWS

Pep Guardiola makes three changes to the side that started the 4-1 Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund.

John Stones, Tijjani Reijnders and Savinho drop to the bench, with Ruben Dias, Bernardo Silva and Rayan Cherki coming into the starting XI.

Liverpool are unchanged from the midweek win over Real Madrid, which means Florian Wirtz keeps his place in front of Cody Gakpo.

Alexander Isak is named among the substitutes.

LINE-UPS

Manchester City XI: Donnarumma, Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly, Gonzalez, Bernardo, Foden, Cherki, Doku, Haaland

Subs: Trafford, Reijnders, Stones, Ake, Marmoush, Ait-Nouri, Savinho, Bobb, Lewis

Liverpool XI: Mamardashvili, Bradley, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Salah, Szoboszlai, Wirtz, Ekitike

Subs: Woodman, Gomez, Endo, Kerkez, Isak, Chiesa, Jones, Gakpo, Ngumoha

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DC) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below: