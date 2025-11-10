Women’s Champions League Fantasy (WUCL) Matchday 3 team reveal

The Matchday 3 deadline for UEFA Women’s Champions League (UWCL) Fantasy season is almost here

In this article, our expert @Schurrle_FWSL reveals his team selection and possible Limitless draft ahead.

Matchday 2 was a rollercoaster. A completely rotated OL Lyonnes line-up threw my original Wildcard plans out the window and forced me to completely change my draft. Despite that, a 77-point return saw me keep my place in the top 15 of the world leaderboard. After almost a month’s break from Women’s Champions League football, here’s how my matchday 3 team could be lining up this week.

My biggest issue ahead of Matchday 3 is my OL Lyonnes triple-up. The sudden rotation ahead of their Matchday 3 encounter, and their frequent rotation throughout their league campaign, leaves me unsure about how many minutes my trio will get against Wolfsburg.

While I’m currently undecided on whether to use my free transfers or use my limitless chip this week, I’ll share what my team could look like in both scenarios!

Option A: Free transfers

My free transfers this week would be used to remove two of my current OL Lyonnes triple-up. The first move would be Vicki Becho out for Melchie Dumornay (6.1m). The Haitian international already proved that she’s a bargain pick after scoring a brace away at Arsenal from seven total shots in the first Matchday. I expect the French champions to return to a full-strength XI when facing Wolfsburg, and Melchie should be the first name on their team sheet.

The other transfer would then be a decision between removing Hegerberg for Kerr (9.0m), who I’m hoping will get her first start of the season against St. Polten, or moving Brand on to Giugliano (6.5m), who has scored four and assisted three across her last six games this season

Option B: Limitless

On paper, Matchday 3 may not be the best week for the Limitless chip. Uncertainty over the rotation of teams like Chelsea and Barcelona, combined with the fact that we only get one teamsheet before the deadline, makes a lot of the picks risky.

However, pushing the Lyon issue until Matchday 4 will mean I get to see their line-up before the next deadline, which will help me know who I need to get rid of.

Here’s how my Limitless may look if I do activate it:

Goalkeepers

Livia Peng (4.0m) starts in goal as Hannah Hampton hasn’t travelled to Austria. St Polten are the only goalless side in the competition this season, so this is the best defensive fixture to choose from. In case that goes wrong, Tullis-Joyce (5.5m) is ready for Wednesday. Man United are yet to concede in their debut Champions League campaign, and face a PSG side who have yet to find consistency this season.

Defenders

Maëlle Lakrar (5.1m) got a goal and an assist in Matchday 1, and while I don’t expect that to happen again, a home fixture against Paris FC is a great chance for a clean sheet and ball recoveries. I have chosen Selma Bacha (5.5m) as my OL Lyonnes representative in defence. She’s averaged over 0.5xGI/90 in the Première Ligue in the previous four seasons, so I’m hoping she can provide some attacking output.

Maya Le Tissier (5.6m) is one of the few players to have been in my squad for all three Matchdays. Her ball recovery numbers have looked good, and importantly, she’s United’s penalty taker. Winonah Heatley (4.5m) is my differential in defence. While Roma have struggled defensively so far, a home fixture against Valarenga is a good chance to change their fortunes.

Lauren (5.0m) completes my defence as Atletico host Juventus on Wednesday. The Brazilian has been a good threat from corners this season, scoring twice and putting up 0.14xG/90.

Midfielders

Caroline Weir (5.1m), Putellas (10.1m) and Bonmati (10.5m) stay in from my Matchday 2 line-up. Both Weir and Putellas were substituted at half-time at the weekend, and Bonmati got a full rest, so hopefully all three should be starting midweek. Weir could become Linda Caicedo (7.1m) closer to the deadline, however.

Giugliano (6.5m) could be a differential captaincy option this week. As mentioned before, she’s started the season sharply, and the early Roma game means we’ll know whether she starts or not.

Sandy Baltimore (7.0m) is my final midfielder. St Polten is a brilliant fixture to target, and Baltimore is on penalties, and only played five minutes against Arsenal on Saturday, so has a good chance of starting in what should be a rotated Chelsea lineup.

Attackers

With Aggie Beever-Jones out, Sam Kerr (9.0m) has a great chance of starting for Chelsea. While she’s only made appearances off the bench for the Blues since returning from her ACL injury, she started both games for Australia over international duty, so she is ready to start. St Polten is a golden opportunity to give her more minutes and get her some goals.

Claudia Pina (8.5m) remains as my third Barcelona option. This could end up being Ewa Pajor (10.6m) or Caroline Graham Hansen (9.5m), but the injury to Salma Paralluelo gives a great opportunity for Pina to start on the left of their front three.

Melchie Dumornay (6.1m) will be in my team whether I use Limitless or not. OL Lyonnes are heavy favourites to beat Wolfsburg this week, and Dumornay should play a big part in making that happen.

Best of luck for Matchday 3, everybody!