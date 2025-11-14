Fantasy EFL Gameweek 16: Expert team reveals

With the Gameweek 16 deadline fast approaching, our five resident experts are on hand to share their Fantasy EFL team reveals ahead of the weekend’s action.

@FPL_Jack15 – Team Reveal

In goal, Josh Keeley (G) of Luton has one of the highest clean sheet odds this week. Opponents Rotherham have scored just five goals in seven away matches.

of Luton has one of the highest clean sheet odds this week. Opponents Rotherham have scored just five goals in seven away matches. First choice at the back is Omar Sowunmi (D) . Bromley kept five clean sheets this season and he’s scored in back-to-back league games.

. Bromley kept five clean sheets this season and he’s scored in back-to-back league games. Matty Platt (D) from Notts County. He should start, due to suspensions elsewhere and play centrally in the back three. County face Harrogate, who have managed only 15 shots on target across their last six games.

from Notts County. He should start, due to suspensions elsewhere and play centrally in the back three. County face Harrogate, who have managed only 15 shots on target across their last six games. Charlie Webster (M) takes the captain’s armband. He’s in form with three goal contributions in his last three games, averaging over 7 points-per-game. Blackpool’s defence looks poor, having conceded 85 shots in their last four matches.

takes the captain’s armband. He’s in form with three goal contributions in his last three games, averaging over 7 points-per-game. Blackpool’s defence looks poor, having conceded 85 shots in their last four matches. Tyler Walton (M) is back from injury and looking sharp. He’s got five goals and one assist from seven starts this season. Bristol Rovers’ defence have conceded 13 goals in four.

is back from injury and looking sharp. He’s got five goals and one assist from seven starts this season. Bristol Rovers’ defence have conceded 13 goals in four. Up front, Alassana Jatta (F) is in fantastic form with five goals in four games, averaging 1.67 shots on target per match. He faces a Harrogate side who’ve conceded the most goals in the league.

is in fantastic form with five goals in four games, averaging 1.67 shots on target per match. He faces a Harrogate side who’ve conceded the most goals in the league. Aaron Connolly (F) has a favourable fixture against Exeter at home, who haven’t impressed me defensively. Connolly is on most set pieces, including penalties.

has a favourable fixture against Exeter at home, who haven’t impressed me defensively. Connolly is on most set pieces, including penalties. My club picks this week are Notts County and Luton. Notts are unbeaten in five and face a side that’s winless in their last five games. Luton have improved significantly under Wilshere.

@AirAvangarda – Team Reveal

Between the posts, Josh Keeley (G) remains my preferred goalkeeper for this round, offering both stability and save potential. It’s been an impressive start for former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere as manager of Luton Town.

remains my preferred goalkeeper for this round, offering both stability and save potential. It’s been an impressive start for former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere as manager of Luton Town. In defence, the Shrewsbury pairing of Sam Stubbs (D) and Will Boyle (D) continues to impress, with Boyle edging it for me due to his superior aerial/offensive threat.

and continues to impress, with Boyle edging it for me due to his superior aerial/offensive threat. My second defensive spot goes to Omar Sowunmi (D) of Bromley, ahead of a favourable match-up against Barrow.

of Bromley, ahead of a favourable match-up against Barrow. In attack, formation choice is tricky this week. The 2-3-1 setup looks the safest, but it’s tough to drop either Notts County’s dynamic forward Alassana Jatta (F) or Bromley’s experienced penalty taker Michael Cheek (F) .

or Bromley’s experienced penalty taker . For midfield picks, Burton’s talisman Charlie Webster (M) is the standout option, while Leyton Orient’s Idris El Mizouni (M) provides multiple routes to points, including regular interceptions.

is the standout option, while Leyton Orient’s (M) provides multiple routes to points, including regular interceptions. My selections, Notts County and Shrewsbury, appear to be the most reliable club picks heading into this round.

@DGriffiths99 – Team Reveal

In goal, Kelle Roos (G) has a home fixture against Harrogate who have lost their last five matches.

has a home fixture against Harrogate who have lost their last five matches. Omar Sowunmi (D) provides great attacking threat, having scored four goals already this season, alongside solid clearance numbers. He is also my captain.

provides great attacking threat, having scored four goals already this season, alongside solid clearance numbers. He is also my captain. Nathan Smith (D) is in for his clearances and a favourable home fixture against Cheltenham.

is in for his clearances and a favourable home fixture against Cheltenham. I’ve opted for two in midfield. Charlie Webster (M ) has plenty of routes to points with eight G/A and 12 interceptions this season.

) has plenty of routes to points with eight G/A and 12 interceptions this season. George Honeymoon (M) is back from injury and is great for interceptions. He’s playing a Burton side who love to attack, so could pick up a few this week.

is back from injury and is great for interceptions. He’s playing a Burton side who love to attack, so could pick up a few this week. Michael Cheek (F) , AKA ‘Mr Inevitable’, so I’m going with him this week as I like his home fixture against Barrow.

, AKA ‘Mr Inevitable’, so I’m going with him this week as I like his home fixture against Barrow. Alassana Jatta (F) partners him up front; he has six goals in 10 appearances this season and I’m backing him to get on the scoresheet again this weekend.

partners him up front; he has six goals in 10 appearances this season and I’m backing him to get on the scoresheet again this weekend. For my club picks this week, I’m going with Bromley, who are unbeaten at home, and Notts County.

@dandave1989 – Team Reveal

Kelle Roos (G) and Notts County have conceded just one goal in their previous four home games.

and Notts County have conceded just one goal in their previous four home games. Likely my captain, Omar Sowunmi (D) offers goal threat and regular defensive bonus points. He ticks all the boxes to be a great defensive pick.

offers goal threat and regular defensive bonus points. He ticks all the boxes to be a great defensive pick. I like Walsall’s home fixture against Colchester and Evan Weir (D) is capable of attacking returns as well as defensive bonus points.

is capable of attacking returns as well as defensive bonus points. Sam Clucas (M) has a nice home fixture this week against Newport County. He is capable of interceptions, key passes and attacking returns, the perfect Fantasy all-rounder.

has a nice home fixture this week against Newport County. He is capable of interceptions, key passes and attacking returns, the perfect Fantasy all-rounder. Mitch Pinnock (M) is on Bromley’s set pieces and provides regular key passes and interceptions.

is on Bromley’s set pieces and provides regular key passes and interceptions. Up-front, I’ve opted for Daniel Kanu (F) . He has managed 11 shots on target in his last six games and could be a great differential.

. He has managed 11 shots on target in his last six games and could be a great differential. Alassana Jatta (F) is in fine form and faces a weak Harrogate outfit.

is in fine form and faces a weak Harrogate outfit. My first club pick is Walsall. I expect them to kick on after beating Newport. Bromley are a much better side at home and are yet to lose on their own patch this season.

@Fantasy_Feetzz – Team Reveal