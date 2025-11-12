In the Fantasy EFL Gameweek 16 Scout Squad, our experts – Dan, Danny G, Jack and Merlins – unveil their top picks.

They’ve nominated a 12-man long-list of players and a four-club selection. With no player prices or budgets to worry about, they’ve each picked:

Three GKs

Three DEFs

Three MIDs

Three FWDs

Four club picks

THE FANTASY EFL SCOUT SQUAD: GAMEWEEK 16

Jack Danny G Dan Merlins GK Josh Keeley Jake Turner Kelle Roos Josh Keeley GK Kelle Roos Josh Keeley George Wickens George Wickens GK George Wickens Kelle Roos Jake Turner Kelle Roos DEF Omar Sowumni Omar Sowumni Sonny Bradley Omar Sowumni DEF Matty Platt Nathan Smith Evan Weir Will Boyle DEF Nathan Smith Sonny Bradley Max Clark Max Clark MID Charlie Webster George Honeymoon Mitch Pinnock Charlie Webster MID Tyler Walton Charlie Webster Sam Clucas Idris El Mizouni MID George Honeymoon Sam Clucas Alex Gilbey Alex Gilbey FWD Michael Cheek Michael Cheek Daniel Kanu Alassana Jatta FWD Alassana Jatta Alassana Jatta Aaron Connolly Michael Cheek FWD Aaron Connolly Daniel Kanu Alassana Jatta Aaron Connolly CLUB Notts County Bromley Walsall Notts County CLUB Luton Luton Gillingham Shrewsbury CLUB Bromley Notts County Bromley Bromley CLUB Shrewsbury Wycombe Notts County Leyton Orient