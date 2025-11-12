Fantasy EFL

Fantasy EFL: Gameweek 16 Scout Squad

12 November 2025 0 comments
FFScout Tom FFScout Tom
In the Fantasy EFL Gameweek 16 Scout Squad, our experts – Dan, Danny G, Jack and Merlins – unveil their top picks.

They’ve nominated a 12-man long-list of players and a four-club selection. With no player prices or budgets to worry about, they’ve each picked:

  • Three GKs
  • Three DEFs
  • Three MIDs
  • Three FWDs
  • Four club picks

THE FANTASY EFL SCOUT SQUAD: GAMEWEEK 16

JackDanny GDanMerlins
GKJosh KeeleyJake Turner Kelle RoosJosh Keeley
GKKelle RoosJosh KeeleyGeorge WickensGeorge Wickens
GKGeorge WickensKelle RoosJake TurnerKelle Roos
DEFOmar SowumniOmar SowumniSonny BradleyOmar Sowumni
DEFMatty PlattNathan SmithEvan WeirWill Boyle
DEFNathan SmithSonny BradleyMax ClarkMax Clark
MIDCharlie WebsterGeorge HoneymoonMitch PinnockCharlie Webster
MIDTyler WaltonCharlie WebsterSam ClucasIdris El Mizouni
MIDGeorge HoneymoonSam ClucasAlex GilbeyAlex Gilbey
FWDMichael CheekMichael CheekDaniel KanuAlassana Jatta
FWDAlassana JattaAlassana JattaAaron ConnollyMichael Cheek
FWDAaron ConnollyDaniel KanuAlassana JattaAaron Connolly
CLUBNotts County BromleyWalsallNotts County 
CLUBLuton Luton GillinghamShrewsbury
CLUBBromleyNotts CountyBromleyBromley
CLUBShrewsburyWycombe Notts CountyLeyton Orient
  • Most player picks: Kelle Roos, Alassana Jatta (four), Josh Keeley, George Wickens, Omar Sowumni, Charlie Webster, Michael Cheek, Aaron Connolly (three)
  • Most club picks: Notts County, Bromley (four)

