In the Fantasy EFL Gameweek 16 Scout Squad, our experts – Dan, Danny G, Jack and Merlins – unveil their top picks.
They’ve nominated a 12-man long-list of players and a four-club selection. With no player prices or budgets to worry about, they’ve each picked:
- Three GKs
- Three DEFs
- Three MIDs
- Three FWDs
- Four club picks
THE FANTASY EFL SCOUT SQUAD: GAMEWEEK 16
|Jack
|Danny G
|Dan
|Merlins
|GK
|Josh Keeley
|Jake Turner
|Kelle Roos
|Josh Keeley
|GK
|Kelle Roos
|Josh Keeley
|George Wickens
|George Wickens
|GK
|George Wickens
|Kelle Roos
|Jake Turner
|Kelle Roos
|DEF
|Omar Sowumni
|Omar Sowumni
|Sonny Bradley
|Omar Sowumni
|DEF
|Matty Platt
|Nathan Smith
|Evan Weir
|Will Boyle
|DEF
|Nathan Smith
|Sonny Bradley
|Max Clark
|Max Clark
|MID
|Charlie Webster
|George Honeymoon
|Mitch Pinnock
|Charlie Webster
|MID
|Tyler Walton
|Charlie Webster
|Sam Clucas
|Idris El Mizouni
|MID
|George Honeymoon
|Sam Clucas
|Alex Gilbey
|Alex Gilbey
|FWD
|Michael Cheek
|Michael Cheek
|Daniel Kanu
|Alassana Jatta
|FWD
|Alassana Jatta
|Alassana Jatta
|Aaron Connolly
|Michael Cheek
|FWD
|Aaron Connolly
|Daniel Kanu
|Alassana Jatta
|Aaron Connolly
|CLUB
|Notts County
|Bromley
|Walsall
|Notts County
|CLUB
|Luton
|Luton
|Gillingham
|Shrewsbury
|CLUB
|Bromley
|Notts County
|Bromley
|Bromley
|CLUB
|Shrewsbury
|Wycombe
|Notts County
|Leyton Orient
- Most player picks: Kelle Roos, Alassana Jatta (four), Josh Keeley, George Wickens, Omar Sowumni, Charlie Webster, Michael Cheek, Aaron Connolly (three)
- Most club picks: Notts County, Bromley (four)