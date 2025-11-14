Guehi injury latest after England withdrawal

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi (£5.1m) has withdrawn from the England squad because of injury.

The 25-year-old joined up with Thomas Tuchel’s side earlier this week, despite missing Gameweek 11 because of a heavy bone bruise to his foot that left him unable to walk.

But Guehi was unable to participate in England’s 2-0 win over Serbia on Thursday, and will subsequently miss the Three Lions’ final World Cup qualifier in Albania this weekend.

Giving his press update on Wednesday ahead of facing Serbia, Tuchel said:

“Everybody is in training in the afternoon except for Marc Guehi. With Marc it is very painful but there is no structural damage so it is all about the pain. There is the possibility that from one day to the other there is a significant improvement so we are working realistically towards the second game. If he is not in training on Friday and not able to train on Saturday then we will not make him travel with us and he will of course get rest and treatment.” – Thomas Tuchel on Marc Guehi

Unable to train on Friday, he’s since withdrawn from the squad.

An update from #ThreeLions camp, as Marc Guéhi returns to his club to continue his rehabilitation. — England (@England) November 14, 2025

Guehi will now continue his recovery back at Crystal Palace ahead of their Premier League trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers in Gameweek 12.