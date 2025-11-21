Alisson, Wirtz, Bradley: Liverpool injury latest for FPL Gameweek 12

Alisson (hamstring) is on course to return against Nottingham Forest, providing all goes well in training today.

But there’s a new double blow for the Reds, with Conor Bradley and Florian Wirtz ruled out with muscle injuries.

Jeremie Frimpong (hamstring), Stefan Bajcetic (hamstring), Jayden Danns (hamstring) and Giovanni Leoni (ACL) are still sidelined, too.

Andrew Robertson isn’t injured, at least – he only missed training on Thursday for “private reasons”.

“Robbo didn’t train [on Thursday] for private reasons, but he will be with us today. Alisson trained last week and this week so he will be able to play tomorrow if things work out well today again. “But we do have some issues after the international break, unfortunately. Conor Bradley is not able to play [and] Florian Wirtz is not able to play. That’s far from ideal.” – Arne Slot

“If he’s ready to play, then he will start.” – Arne Slot on Alisson

“I don’t expect Conor to be part of the upcoming 22 days. Maybe in the end, but not in the upcoming 22 days unless something like a miracle happens, which I don’t expect. Florian should be able to play after [Forest], it depends on what happens after, but that shouldn’t have to be that long. Jeremie is out just as long. He’s not probably going to be available in the upcoming two or three weeks as well. It’s going to be interesting who all of you want to see as a right full-back.” – Arne Slot on Conor Bradley and Florian Wirtz

Slot also lamented the lack of match fitness of some of his players who aren’t injured, such as Alexander Isak.