Alisson, Wirtz, Bradley: Liverpool injury latest for FPL Gameweek 12

Alisson (hamstring) is on course to return against Nottingham Forest, providing all goes well in training today.
But there’s a new double blow for the Reds, with Conor Bradley and Florian Wirtz ruled out with muscle injuries.
Jeremie Frimpong (hamstring), Stefan Bajcetic (hamstring), Jayden Danns (hamstring) and Giovanni Leoni (ACL) are still sidelined, too.
Andrew Robertson isn’t injured, at least – he only missed training on Thursday for “private reasons”.
“Robbo didn’t train [on Thursday] for private reasons, but he will be with us today. Alisson trained last week and this week so he will be able to play tomorrow if things work out well today again.
“But we do have some issues after the international break, unfortunately. Conor Bradley is not able to play [and] Florian Wirtz is not able to play. That’s far from ideal.” – Arne Slot
“If he’s ready to play, then he will start.” – Arne Slot on Alisson
“I don’t expect Conor to be part of the upcoming 22 days. Maybe in the end, but not in the upcoming 22 days unless something like a miracle happens, which I don’t expect. Florian should be able to play after [Forest], it depends on what happens after, but that shouldn’t have to be that long. Jeremie is out just as long. He’s not probably going to be available in the upcoming two or three weeks as well. It’s going to be interesting who all of you want to see as a right full-back.” – Arne Slot on Conor Bradley and Florian Wirtz
Slot also lamented the lack of match fitness of some of his players who aren’t injured, such as Alexander Isak.
“The biggest issue we’ve faced until now, and [are] still facing, is the match fitness of the players and the time they’ve missed in pre-season. Alex [Isak], now we were hoping [for] him to play a little bit more for the Swedish national team.
“But unfortunately, he was one yellow away from being suspended so for obvious reasons they didn’t play him the second time. But for us it would’ve been better if he would have had some more minutes in the second game. I just told you about Conor and Florian. Jeremie [Frimpong] is already out and Giovanni [Leoni], so we have at this moment in time five natural defenders – five players who have always played as a defender – available for seven games in 22 days and I don’t see anyone coming back before that.” – Arne Slot