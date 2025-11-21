Semenyo + Bournemouth injury latest for FPL Gameweek 12

Andoni Iraola is uncertain whether Antoine Semenyo (ankle) will be fit for West Ham United’s visit this weekend.

The winger dropped out of the Ghana squad with a “left anterior talo-fibula ligament sprain”, which was the aggravation of an injury he suffered against Aston Villa a fortnight ago.

Iraola said it will be up to the winger to decide how fit he is for the clash with the Hammers.

“It’s not something new that happened when he was there. It’s just a matter of he was already dealing with an ankle injury. And I cannot tell you if he’s going to play tomorrow or not. We have to see. We have a couple of situations with the ones that have arrived late that we have to see today if they are comfortable to help us tomorrow, but the ones that I know that they are not going to be available for sure are Justin [Kluivert] and Ben [Gannon-Doak].” – Andoni Iraola on Antoine Semenyo, via the Bournemouth Echo

As Iraola mentioned there, Justin Kluivert (abductor) and Ben Gannon-Doak (hamstring) are both sidelined after picking up injuries over the break.

Tyler Adams and Adam Smith have been following the concussion protocol following their Gameweek 11 collision and the Cherries will also make a late call on those two, although they are technically available.