Newcastle v Man City team news: Hall + Livramento start

22 November 2025 404 comments
Can Erling Haaland end his goalless run against Newcastle United this evening?

It’s five league and cup appearances without a goal for the Norwegian striker against tonight’s opponents, with his last strike coming three years ago.

In general, though, City enjoy their meetings with Newcastle: it’s just one defeat in 15 encounters with the Magpies, and even that was in the EFL Cup.

Kick-off in tonight’s fixture is at 17:30 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

Haaland is part of an unchanged City starting XI tonight.

That means another benching for Tijjani Reijnders, as Rayan Cherki continues his run in the side.

Eddie Howe changes three-quarters of his defence for tonight’s game.

Two of those alterations are enforced as Dan Burn is suspended and Kieran Trippier unexpectedly misses out with a minor hamstring injury.

Sven Botman drops to the bench, meanwhile, with Fabian Schar replacing him.

Also coming back into the side for their first post-injury starts are full-backs Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall.

Anthony Gordon fails to recover in time and is again absent from the squad.

LINE-UPS

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Livramento, Schar, Thiaw, Hall, Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Murphy, Woltemade, Barnes.

Subs: Ramsdale, Ruddy, Botman, A Murphy, Ramsey, Willock, Miley, Elanga, Neave.

Manchester City XI: Donnarumma, O’Reilly, Dias, Gvardiol, Nunes, Silva, Gonzalez, Foden, Cherki, Haaland, Doku.

Subs: Trafford, Reijnders, Stones, Ake, Marmoush, Ait-Nouri, Savio, Khusanov, Bobb.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DC) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below:

  1. Free Hat
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    At least Doku tries to go past his man. No idea what Savinho does.

    Same for Nico Gonzalez, dont understand what pep sees in him...

    1. F4L
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      doku was cities best player for sure imo. dont get why pep subs him off everytime

    2. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Savinho is awful, putrid stuff

  2. Defcons are for Kinnear
    • 12 Years
    9 mins ago

    Game 10/10
    Poor referee decisions

  3. F4L
    • 10 Years
    8 mins ago

    if united beat everton theyd go 1 point behind city

    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      just now

      😎

  4. Punned It
      8 mins ago

      So do I want Barnes or Bruno?

      1. FantasyClub
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Barnes would be a great option if his minutes were secure

    • Qaiss
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      Cheers geordies

      It’s our year

    • Vazza
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Massive bullet dodged with Salah (c) earlier.

    • Mom, Butters just gave me a…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Congrats to VAR Newcastle.

    • IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Your thoughts on

      Virgil, Enzo -> O'Reilly, Foden -4

      1. henrysquire
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Lol

        1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Lol why?

    • fedolefan
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      Salah(c) fail has completely messed up my week. 35 points with only Timber, Mbeumo to go. Too many cappers left to dodge still: Saka, Bruno.

      Double Palace attack, Double Bou defence, Salah just stinking the place out. Need to use the 3FT well to fix it.

    • Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Haaland v Newcastle:
      0.98xG
      3 big chances missed

      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        5 mins ago

        I assume Wolte at higher XG?

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Nope

          Woltemade v City:
          0.61xG
          2 BCMs

      2. F4L
        • 10 Years
        5 mins ago

        yeah dont feel bad captaining him, he had his chances. oh well, sometimes they go in, sometimes they dont. normally they do

      3. Baps Hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        No regrets for giving him the armband.

      4. Baps Hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        I don't know how xG is actually calculated, but perhaps it's not the whole truth.

    • FantasyClub
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Anyone else done with the CRY attack?
      Mateta just cant finish. Tap in merchant.

      1. FantasyClub
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Also done with Sarr

      2. Stranger Mings
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Sarr only scores in cups - had enoigh

    • FCSB
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Reijnders >>

      1. Mbeumo (have Fernandes) [exact funds]
      2. Minteh [leaves 2.5 funds]

    • Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      Lewis Hall an option now again? Or is he a bit dodge for minutes?

      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        I would give it a week or so as you want to see who Howe picks when Burn & Trippier are back.

        If Trippier plays, Livramento can play LB. Burn either plays at CB (best there) or LB too.

      2. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Burn was suspended so it’s hard to know

    • Mom, Butters just gave me a…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Has Slot already been fired?

    • Shark Team
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Do we know what injury Richards got?

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Cramp

        https://www.newsshopper.co.uk/sport/25642988.oliver-glasner-issues-chris-richards-injury-update/

    • FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Bit disappointed with that but glad at the same time from a non FPL sense of the result. O’Reilly subbing in for Semenyo and Calafiori second on bench

    • Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Be ready, question of the week: FH or TC GW13?

      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 12 Years
        just now

        TC

    • Dynamic Duos
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Little green with Saka(c) and Timber , half decent, robot dogded.

      1. Goro Majima
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        That's a shame. Didn't know he had a dog.

    • Dynamic Duos
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Xhaka to A) Cherki B) Doku?

    • DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      My top scorer today is guehi .
      Sad.

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Ditto

    • Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Wolte and Haaland in that game 2-1 and none from them, plus the big chance misses ... head in the sand moment 😛

    • Jet5605
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Best use of FT

      A - Wolte > Thiago
      B - Enzo > Minteh

    • DROP IT LIKE IT'S HART
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      A Haaland blank means I move up the rankings. Lets gooo. Operation go the whole season without Haaland is in full swing.

    • TheTinman
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Benched Bruno. Got what I deserved. Terrible week

    • GENERATION X
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Thank you Enzo, Munoz and Mr Anderson. Half rank job

