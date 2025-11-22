Newcastle v Man City team news: Hall + Livramento start

Can Erling Haaland end his goalless run against Newcastle United this evening?

It’s five league and cup appearances without a goal for the Norwegian striker against tonight’s opponents, with his last strike coming three years ago.

In general, though, City enjoy their meetings with Newcastle: it’s just one defeat in 15 encounters with the Magpies, and even that was in the EFL Cup.

Kick-off in tonight’s fixture is at 17:30 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

Haaland is part of an unchanged City starting XI tonight.

That means another benching for Tijjani Reijnders, as Rayan Cherki continues his run in the side.

Eddie Howe changes three-quarters of his defence for tonight’s game.

Two of those alterations are enforced as Dan Burn is suspended and Kieran Trippier unexpectedly misses out with a minor hamstring injury.

Sven Botman drops to the bench, meanwhile, with Fabian Schar replacing him.

Also coming back into the side for their first post-injury starts are full-backs Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall.

Anthony Gordon fails to recover in time and is again absent from the squad.

LINE-UPS

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Livramento, Schar, Thiaw, Hall, Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Murphy, Woltemade, Barnes.

Subs: Ramsdale, Ruddy, Botman, A Murphy, Ramsey, Willock, Miley, Elanga, Neave.

Manchester City XI: Donnarumma, O’Reilly, Dias, Gvardiol, Nunes, Silva, Gonzalez, Foden, Cherki, Haaland, Doku.

Subs: Trafford, Reijnders, Stones, Ake, Marmoush, Ait-Nouri, Savio, Khusanov, Bobb.

