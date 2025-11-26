In the Fantasy EFL Gameweek 18 Scout Squad, our experts – Louis, Danny G, Jack and Merlins – unveil their top picks. Gameweek 18 sees just four sides play twice: Blackburn Rovers, Ipswich Town, Wigan Athletic and Burton Albion.

Our panel have nominated a 12-man long-list of players and a four-club selection. With no player prices or budgets to worry about, they’ve each picked:

Three goalkeepers (GK)

Three defenders (DEF)

Three midfielders (MID)

Three forwards (FWD)

Four club picks

THE FANTASY EFL SCOUT SQUAD: GAMEWEEK 18

﻿ Jack Danny G Louis Merlins GK Sam Tickle Sam Tickle Sam Tickle Sam Tickle GK Christian Walton Bradley Collins Bradley Collins Bradley Collins GK Bradley Collins Christian Walton Aynsley Pears Aynsley Pears DEF Leif Davis Leif Davis Jason Kerr Leif Davis DEF Jason Kerr Kyran Lofthouse Leif Davis Jason Kerr DEF Dara O’Shea Harrison Bettoni Kyran Lofthouse Dara O’Shea MID Charlie Webster Azor Matusiwa Charlie Webster Charlie Webster MID Callum Wright Charlie Webster Azor Matusiwa Fraser Murray MID Taylor Gardner-Hickman Frazer Murray Callum Wright Taylor Gardner-Hickman FWD Jake Beesley Jake Beesley Jake Beesley Jake Beesley FWD Yuki Ohashi Andri Gudjohnsen Yuki Ohashi Yuki Ohashi FWD Jaden Philogene Jaden Philogene Jaden Philogene Jaden Philogene CLUB Wigan Atheltic Ipswich Town Ipswich Town Wigan Athletic CLUB Ipswich Town Burton Albion Wigan Athletic Ipswich Town CLUB Burton Albion Blackburn Rovers Burton Albion Burton Albion CLUB Blackburn Rovers Wigan Athletic Blackburn Rovers Blackburn Rovers

JACK SAID

GOALKEEPERS

Sam Tickle (G) is my preferred goalkeeper this week. With both fixtures at home and arguably the strongest clean-sheet odds, he feels like the safest option in what is a pretty limited keeper pool.

Christian Walton (G) and Bradley Collins (G) also make the shortlist. There aren’t many standout goalkeeper options, but both have a fair chance of a clean sheet and offer solid save-bonus potential.

DEFENDERS

Leif Davis (D) is the standout defensive pick. He hasn’t quite delivered the attacking returns we expect from him yet, but his underlying numbers remain very strong. It feels like only a matter of time before the output matches the data.

Jason Kerr (D) provides another reliable route into the Wigan backline, offering good clean-sheet potential and a natural threat from set pieces.

Alex Hartridge (D) is also worth considering. Even without a clean sheet, he consistently racks up strong defensive stats and averages an impressive 6.7 points.

MIDFIELDERS

If fit, Charlie Webster (M) is my favourite midfield option. He’s heavily involved in the build-up, offers multiple scoring avenues, and feels like a really dependable all-round pick.

Callum Wright (M) follows closely. He’s been excellent for Wigan so far and, with two favourable attacking fixtures, the Plymouth loanee has every chance of extending his strong form.

Taylor Gardner-Hickman (M) returns from suspension and should slot straight back into the XI. He’s a key player with attacking upside and a reliable points floor.

FORWARDS

Jake Beesley (F) continues to impress. The data is strong, he’s in form, and with two decent fixtures, he carries solid return potential.

Yuki Ohashi (F) also appeals, especially with penalty duties while Todd Cantwell is out. He’s becoming an important figure in that Blackburn attack.

Jaden Philogene (F) rounds off the picks. He’s an exciting player in good form, although minutes could be a concern. Even so, his upside is high enough to make him a worthwhile option.

TEAMS TO TARGET

It’s a straightforward week: the four teams with double fixtures are the priority. Wigan Athletic and Ipswich Town are the clear standouts – they have strong form and the best fixtures – so they make up the bulk of the picks. Burton Albion and Blackburn Rovers also provide decent opportunities.

DANNY SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

Sam Tickle (G) has two home fixtures this week, giving him two solid opportunities to secure clean sheets. Bradley Collins (G) also doubles and has kept five clean sheets in his last ten matches, making him a strong option. I also like Christian Walton (G) if Alex Palmer isn’t back, as Ipswich face two sides who struggle to score.

DEFENDERS

Leif Davis (D) offers huge attacking potential, gets forward constantly and, with two matches, looks like an excellent pick. Kyran Lofthouse (D) already has four assists and one goal this season; he’s very attack-minded and plays twice, so he’s firmly on the radar. Harrison Bettoni (D) made his debut last week and scored twice while playing up front, so he’s massively out of position, but minutes need checking before committing.

MIDFIELDERS

Azor Matusiwa (M) has made 27 interceptions in 15 matches, including five in his most recent game, and his minutes are strong, too. Charlie Webster (M) is having a brilliant season with eight goal involvements and multiple routes to points, but he did come off injured last week, so line-ups need checking. Fraser Murray (M) has seven goal involvements and is excellent for key passes, with two home fixtures boosting his appeal.

FORWARDS

Jake Beesley (F) looks great this week. He has two goals and one assist in his last three matches and now has a Double Gameweek. Andri Gudjohnsen (F) has scored four times in his last five outings and is another strong pick with two fixtures. Jaden Philogene (F) could also do well if he gets the minutes; he’s dangerous every time he plays and carries real attacking threat.

TEAM PICKS

Ipswich Town double and look to be finding form again, so they’re my main team to target. Burton Albion also have a double and come into the week unbeaten in four, winning three of those. Blackburn Rovers have two fixtures as well and have been in strong form recently. Finally, Wigan Athletic also play twice with both games at home, which makes their assets very appealing.

LOUIS SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

Sam Tickle (G) looks like the strongest goalkeeper option this week. Home advantage is often decisive, and Wigan play both fixtures at home. Burton Albion’s Bradley Collins (G) and Blackburn Rovers’ Aynsley Pears (G) also have two opportunities to return points and are perfectly solid alternatives.

DEFENDERS

Wigan’s double home fixtures make their defence one of the best places to target. Jason Kerr (D) stands out, leading his defensive teammates for clearances and offering a reliable route to points. Ipswich Town’s Leif Davis (D) brings both defensive solidity and attacking potential. I also really like Burton Albion’s Kyran Lofthouse (D), who has produced two double-digit hauls in his last three appearances and continues to look very dangerous.

MIDFIELDERS

If Charlie Webster (M) is fit after his recent injury, he is comfortably the top midfield pick this week. He’s one of several players to have already passed 100 points in Fantasy EFL. Ipswich’s Azor Matusiwa (M) has posted nine interceptions across his last two matches, so over a Double Gameweek, he should score well. Wigan’s Callum Wright (M) is another strong option with multiple routes to returns.

FORWARDS

Burton Albion’s Jake Beesley (F) looks like the standout forward, having returned in each of his last three league matches. Blackburn Rovers’ penalty taker Yuki Ohashi (F) and Ipswich’s Jaden Philogene (F) also make excellent alternatives with strong upside.

TEAM PICKS

Ipswich Town’s improving form makes them a very appealing team to target. Among the other Double Gameweek sides, Wigan Athletic probably offer the most value thanks to their two home fixtures. Burton Albion and Blackburn Rovers also have good potential to rack up points in their doubles.

MERLIN SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

Sam Tickle (G) remains the standout option this week. Two home fixtures and excellent clean sheet odds make him the safest pick in what is a fairly limited goalkeeper pool. Bradley Collins (G) also looks strong, offering consistent clean sheet potential and the likelihood of useful save points in tighter matches. Aynsley Pears (G) becomes a dependable choice too, especially with first-choice keeper Dávid Tóth sidelined, securing his minutes and boosting his appeal for saves.

DEFENDERS

Leif Davis (D) is still the premium defensive option. The big attacking returns haven’t arrived yet, but his underlying numbers remain elite and point strongly towards future upside. Jason Kerr (D) offers another solid route into the Wigan backline, with strong clean sheet prospects and a bit of set-piece threat. Dara O’Shea (D) is a steadier pick, offering consistent minutes and reliable defensive metrics – not explosive, but very dependable.

MIDFIELDERS

Charlie Webster (M) is the top midfield choice if fit. He contributes across all areas, carries multiple scoring routes, and feels like a safe, well-rounded option. Fraser Murray (M) provides some quiet upside, being involved enough in attacking phases to deliver returns in favourable fixtures. Taylor Gardner-Hickman (M) steps straight back into contention after suspension, offering creativity, steady involvement, and a respectable points floor.

FORWARDS

Jake Beesley (F) continues to impress. He’s in form, the data backs him, and with two manageable fixtures – plus penalty duties – he has an excellent chance of returning again. Yuki Ohashi (F) also appeals, especially while Todd Cantwell remains out, leaving him on penalties and central to the Blackburn attack. Jaden Philogene (F) completes the forward picks. He’s explosive and dangerous whenever he plays, even if his minutes aren’t always guaranteed.

TEAM PICKS

It’s straightforward this week: focus on the four teams with doubles. Wigan Athletic look strong with good form and favourable fixtures. Ipswich Town offer quality throughout the squad and reliable returns. Burton Albion provide decent fixtures with some sneaky good assets. Blackburn Rovers are a bit more mixed but still have valuable picks worth targeting.