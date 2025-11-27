It’s time for our Fantasy Bundesliga Matchday 12 team reveals, as our experts showcase the best picks, top differentials, and smart plays for the week ahead.

With momentum building and fixtures turning, these squads highlight the players who can deliver big returns and help you climb the leader board.

NOTES

Once again, it is a grey arrow, but I remain comfortably inside the top 800 overall. There were no major standout hauls across the squad, while a surprise benching for Rasmus Kristensen did not help matters.

The squad looks very similar heading into this week, with Danilho Doekhi and Johan Manzambi coming into the side, alongside Romulo if he passes a late fitness test.

Once again, the star picks are Alejandro Grimaldo, Michael Olise and Harry Kane, who all carry the main attacking responsibility in the side.

NOTES

Goalkeepers – Once again, Diant Ramaj and Mio Backhaus remain my goalkeeper pairing. There is no reason to change them. Luca Backhaus delivered an excellent return last matchday, which only reinforces the decision.

Defenders – In defence, Rasmus Kristensen and Vladimir Coufal replace Amos Pieper and Miro Muheim. While I still like both outgoing defenders, Pieper makes way to allow for a double Werder attack, while Muheim faces a difficult fixture this week. With Kristensen and Coufal, I am targeting defenders who offer a strong floor for points alongside a genuine attacking threat.

Midfielders – The suspension of Nadiem Amiri forces a sale, and Ibrahim Maza also leaves the squad due to concerns over his expected minutes. As in defence, I am backing one player from Werder and one from Hoffenheim, with Romano Schmid and Grischa Prömel coming into the side.

Forwards – I would have liked to keep Yan Diomande, but a broken nose may now force a sale. His replacement is something of a punt in Marco Grüll. I do like Keke Topp as an option, but his expected minutes represent too great a risk for me at present.

NOTES

After a strong matchday last week, which saw me climb to 116th in the world, the aim now is simple – build on that momentum and push into the top 100 this round.

My main focus this week is on assets from Werder Bremen, VfB Stuttgart and Eintracht Frankfurt. Rotation is a slight concern for both Stuttgart and Frankfurt due to their European commitments, but the upside of their key players still makes them very appealing.

Bremen, on the other hand, have no European football and are also out of the DFB-Pokal. That gives them a full week of rest between every matchday. With AFCON also approaching and a strong run of fixtures ahead, their players become even more attractive from a minutes and fitness perspective.

Last week’s standout was Jonathan Burkardt , who delivered a brace and a huge haul. Unfortunately, he picked up an injury midweek and it did not look encouraging. As a result, Elye Wahi is the most likely replacement, and I am happy to take that punt.

Last week's standout was Jonathan Burkardt, who delivered a brace and a huge haul. Unfortunately, he picked up an injury midweek and it did not look encouraging. As a result, Elye Wahi is the most likely replacement, and I am happy to take that punt. My planned sales this week are Jordan Torunarigha, Nico Schlotterbeck, Malik Tillman, Yan Diomande and Jonathan Burkardt. Coming into the squad will be Maximilian Mittelstädt, Yukinari Sugawara, Jens Stage, Deniz Undav and Wahi.

My headline stars for the round, subject to press conference updates, will be Kane, Olise and Maximilian Mittelstädt.

NOTES