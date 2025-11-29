Dugout Discussion

3pm team news: Semenyo starts, Cherki benched

29 November 2025 676 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
With no lunchtime match, Gameweek 13 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) gets underway with a trio of 3pm GMT kick-offs:

TEAM NEWS

After making 10 changes for the midweek defeat to Bayer Leverkusen, Pep Guardiola mostly turns back to the players he sent out at Newcastle United last Saturday.

There’s one alteration, however: Tijjani Reijnders comes in for Rayan Cherki.

Nico O’Reilly, Jeremy Doku, Erling Haaland and Phil Foden are back in the team after their UEFA Champions League breathers.

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has swung the axe, Brian Park-style. 

He’s made five changes from Gameweek 12, although two of them are enforced thanks to injuries sustained by Sean Longstaff and Anton Stach.

Gabriel Gudmundsson, Brenden Aaronson and Noah Okafor drop to the bench as Daniel James, Ao Tanaka, James Justin, Wilfried Gnonto and Ilia Gruev get promotions to the starting XI.

At the Stadium of Light, the big news is the return to fitness of Antoine Semenyo.

Adam Smith and Amine Adli also get recalls as Lewis Cook, Junior Kroupi and David Brooks make way.

As for the hosts, another semi-popular Fantasy option, Omar Alderete, is handed a first start since Gameweek 8.

Chemsdine Talbi gets his chance, too, as Lutsharel Geertruida and Trai Hume drop to the bench.

Finally, in west London, there are two changes apiece.

Aaron Hickey and Mathias Jensen replace Kristoffer Ajer and Yehor Yarmoliuk for Brentford.

Burnley boss Scott Parker prefers Lyle Foster and Hannibal Mejbri to Lesley Ugochukwu and Jaidon Anthony.

LINE-UPS

Brentford XI: Kelleher, Kayode, Collins, Van den Berg, Hickey, Henderson, Jensen, Ouattara, Damsgaard, Schade, Thiago.

Subs: Valdimarsson, Henry, Pinnock, Nelson, Onyeka, Yarmoliuk, Ajer, Lewis-Potter, Janelt.

Burnley XI: Dubravka, Walker, Esteve, Tuanzebe, Hartman, Cullen, Florentino, Tchaouna, Flemming, Mejbri, Foster.

Subs: Weiss, Larsen, Ugochukwu, Edwards, Anthony, Ekdal, Pires, Broja, Laurent.

Manchester City XI: Donnarumma, Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly, Gonzalez, Silva, Reijnders, Foden, Haaland, Doku.

Subs: Trafford, Stones, Ake, Marmoush, Cherki, Ait Nouri, Savinho, Khusanov, Lewis.

Leeds United XI: Perri, Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Justin, Tanaka, Ampadu, Gruev, Gnonto, Nmecha, James.

Subs: Meslier, Gudmundsson, Calvert-Lewin, Piroe, Aaronson, Bijol, Okafor, Harrison, Byram.

Sunderland XI: Roefe, Mukiele, Ballard, Mandava, Alderete, Xhaka, Sadiki, Le Fee, Talbi, Isidor, Traore.

Subs: Patterson, Neil, Geertruida, Brobbey, Rigg, Mayenda, Mundle, Adingra, Hume.

Bournemouth XI: Petrovic, Smith, Diakite, Senesi, Truffert, Adams, Scott, Semenyo, Tavernier, Adli, Evanilson.

Subs: Dennis, Cook, Soler, Brooks, Kluivert, Jimenez, Kroupi, Unal, Milosavljevic.

676 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    12 mins ago

    Senesi yc

    
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      And I wanted to hold off the FH think Bournemouth would do well in this game. Both Semenyo and Senesi yellows

      
      1. jacob1989
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Have these 2 dumbos too

        
  2. Baps Hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    12 mins ago

    Wie Schade that I didn't get Dango on my FH...

    
  3. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    12 mins ago

    Doku literally never ever again.

    
  4. F4L
    • 10 Years
    11 mins ago

    ffs senesi banned now?

    
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yes

      
      1. F4L
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        ah christ what an awful gw to do it ahead of everton at home. my cover goes to anfield, brilliant 😐

        
      2. Baps Hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Bad timing

        
        1. F4L
          • 10 Years
          just now

          you tempted to sell? fixtures dont look great bar burnley for a while now

          
  5. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    11 mins ago

    Ballard 5 mins to get one more DC

    
  6. WVA
    • 9 Years
    11 mins ago

    Doku over Foden
    Schade over Dango

    
    1. WVA
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Why can’t just one go for me

      
  7. SligoRovers1928
      10 mins ago

      I went doku
      Fml

      
    • gooberman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      10 mins ago

      Big free hit fail. What a surprise. Doku and Shade terrible picks. Can't wait to get my old team back.

      
      1. F4L
        • 10 Years
        8 mins ago

        doku cant help his team mates missing all the chances he creates tbh.

        
        1. x.jim.x
          • 11 Years
          7 mins ago

          1 big chance created?

          
          1. F4L
            • 10 Years
            5 mins ago

            think he had at least 3 chances created again, and close to an assist from og.

            with that big chance created pretty sure iirc he was equal for most big chances created this season, now outright leader

            he's having a stormer of a season

            
            1. x.jim.x
              • 11 Years
              just now

              “Chances created” is a terrible stat, means nothing.

              He’s scored 1 goal as a winger in a City team, “stormer” is extremely generous.

              
      2. Baps Hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        8 mins ago

        I have Senesi and Pope coming back. Or are they coming back actually...

        
      3. Manani
        • 14 Years
        7 mins ago

        still got 3 villa i assume in the FH team, could still be good week overall

        
    • Flying Dutchman
      • 14 Years
      9 mins ago

      Didn’t play FH to triple captain Halaand and got Doku in. What a game.

      
    • jacob1989
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      Terrible start to gw. On 7 pts right now, no chips. But rank drops only from 30k to 69k as of now. Could have been worse

      
      1. Capocannonieri
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        I have worse, 5 points

        Won't get better, I expect Woltemade to be garbage as usual and Mateta does nothing when I start him

        
    • Manani
      • 14 Years
      8 mins ago

      got this backline for next week:
      Pope (Dub)
      Timber VVD ORilley (Senesi Mukiele)

      sell Pope or Senesi first?

      
    • Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      FT City 3-2 Leeds

      
    • gibson1314
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      Every other player I have has goal or assist except my triple captain. Classic fantasy day.

      
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        You'll probably do fine then, if you had quite a few playing already?

        
      2. gibson1314
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        3 goals and an assist. Senesi actually didn't do so well.

        
    • JammySprat
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Triple Captain active but happy for Haaland blank. Salah time!

      
      1. Bluetiger1
        • 3 Years
        just now

        I really hope Salah starts / Liverpool play a defender at right back & he scores a hat trick

        
    • AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      TC Haaland dead

      Victory to FH on Foden etc.

      
    • Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Haaland had only 1 shot against Leeds...

      
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Half chance at that

        
      2. Bushwhacker
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Should've known he'd never screw over his Dad

        
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          At 2-2 it must have been prime for him to get more involved tbf

          
    • JBG
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      OverCooked RC

      
    • lilmessipran
      • 13 Years
      6 mins ago

      Schade over Dango for the Xmins and he gets subbed off in the 75th.. ofcourse

      
    • wiseguy
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      TC'ers rightfully punished for starting the season with Salad and not being able to use it in GW6.

      
      1. Fifa las vegas
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        I had a Salad for starter, but still got to Haaland TC6, thank f**k!

        
      2. Yes Ndidi
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        We were very fortunate GW6 turned out like it did for Haaland TC though. It looked much like today for about 88 minutes.

        
    • DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 13 Years
      6 mins ago

      Haaland didn't try a leg today. Didn't want to score against Leeds. Big useless lump.

      
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        I doubt that

        
    • Kepa Cleansheet
        5 mins ago

        We can safely say TC Haaland has been fecked ahahahaha loving it

        
      • Capocannonieri
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        People still going to raise Thiago prices with Arsenal next week?

        
        1. Fifa las vegas
          • 13 Years
          1 min ago

          Do whatever, I’ll be benching him

          
      • Babit1967
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        Pros Thiago & Foden on FH
        Cons Schade & Doku & losing Thiago again for next week.

        
      • The Bandit
        • 15 Years
        3 mins ago

        Ballard makes defcon 😎

        
      • Bluetiger1
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Sunderland up to 4th in the table

        
      • WVA
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Worst possible WC BB and FH this season!

        
        1. Fifa las vegas
          • 13 Years
          just now

          Pure luck those chips. I had a disaster on all three last year.

          Managed Haaland TC in GW6 and BB with VdV on the bench at the time for his monster haul this year! Complete fluke.

          
      • Fifa las vegas
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        Just saw what Nunes did now for the first Leeds goal, crikey, just shocking 😆

        
      • Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Will get the humble-brag out of the way before the rest of the gameweek goes tits up.

        50 from 6
        (Haaland, Foden, O'Reilly, Thiago, Dango, Kayode)

        Kayode misses DC by 1. A minor 'rough'...

        
        1. Fifa las vegas
          • 13 Years
          just now

          Filth. Thought I got away with it, but Foden’s 2nd didn’t help the cause.

          20 from 5

          
      • Nightcrawler
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Decent score on FH so far but should i consider it a fail anyway cuz it was a sheep move to play it in the most obvious gameweek?

        
      • Fat Frank
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Foden and Thiago make it a FH success! First time ever I think for me lol

        

