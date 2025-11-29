Everton v Newcastle team news: Ramsdale for Pope

The penultimate Premier League match of the day sees Everton play host to Newcastle United.

Kick-off at the Hill Dickinson Stadium is at 17:30 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

Eddie Howe’s decision over which goalkeeper to start has been made easier for him thanks to injury.

Nick Pope misses out, so in comes Aaron Ramsdale for his first league start.

Compared to Gameweek 12, Sandro Tonali, Fabian Schar and Jacob Murphy also drop out of the side as Lewis Miley, Dan Burn and Anthony Elanga step up to the starting XI.

Burn is back from a one-match ban.

Having returned from injury as a false nine in Marseille, Anthony Gordon is only among the substitutes.

Everton’s two changes are both enforced, thanks to suspension and injury.

Tim Iroegbunam and Jake O’Brien come into the starting line-up for the absent Idrissa Gueye and Seamus Coleman.

LINE-UPS

Everton XI: Pickford, O’Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko, Garner, Iroegbunam, Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish, Barry.

Subs: Travers, King, McNeil, Beto, Dibling, Alcaraz, Aznou, Welch, Campbell.

Newcastle United XI: Ramsdale, Livramento, Thiaw, Burn, Hall, Guimaraes, Miley, Joelinton, Elanga, Woltemade, Barnes.

Subs: Ruddy, Schar, Tonali, Gordon, J.Murphy, Willock, A.Murphy, Ramsey, Neave.

