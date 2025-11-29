Dugout Discussion

Everton v Newcastle team news: Ramsdale for Pope

29 November 2025 312 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
The penultimate Premier League match of the day sees Everton play host to Newcastle United.

Kick-off at the Hill Dickinson Stadium is at 17:30 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

Eddie Howe’s decision over which goalkeeper to start has been made easier for him thanks to injury.

Nick Pope misses out, so in comes Aaron Ramsdale for his first league start.

Compared to Gameweek 12, Sandro Tonali, Fabian Schar and Jacob Murphy also drop out of the side as Lewis Miley, Dan Burn and Anthony Elanga step up to the starting XI.

Burn is back from a one-match ban.

Having returned from injury as a false nine in Marseille, Anthony Gordon is only among the substitutes.

Everton’s two changes are both enforced, thanks to suspension and injury.

Tim Iroegbunam and Jake O’Brien come into the starting line-up for the absent Idrissa Gueye and Seamus Coleman.

LINE-UPS

Everton XI: PickfordO’Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko, Garner, Iroegbunam, Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish, Barry.

Subs: Travers, King, McNeil, Beto, Dibling, Alcaraz, Aznou, Welch, Campbell.

Newcastle United XI: Ramsdale, Livramento, Thiaw, Burn, Hall, Guimaraes, Miley, Joelinton, Elanga, Woltemade, Barnes.

Subs: Ruddy, Schar, Tonali, Gordon, J.Murphy, Willock, A.Murphy, Ramsey, Neave.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DC) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below:

312 Comments
  1. The Mighty Hippo
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    The Spurs line-up looks really good, it'll be interesting to see how they do against Fulham today.

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      1-1?

      Open Controls
      1. WVA
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Fulham concede a minimum of 2 in away games

        Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      can see some goals in this game, 3+. lukic not playing for fulham, attacking side

      Open Controls
  2. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Is this the end of Pope starting? Think he is injured but he has not been good. Ramsdale’s time?

    Open Controls
    1. Defcons are for Kinnear
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Been a lot of pressure to start. I think Ramsdale keeps his place

      Open Controls
    2. WVA
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Pope has been poor, Ramsdale is rubbish, who knows

      Open Controls
  3. Gareth nose
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Thinking of watching a film tonight. Are there any good football movies aside from the Damned United?

    Open Controls
    1. Mom, Butters just gave me a…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      For me it is the 1% club..

      Corresponds well with my 1% of max points every week.

      Open Controls
    2. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Probably a bit dated now, but I liked When Saturday Comes, and provided you are not a Gooner, Fever Pitch.

      Open Controls
      1. Gareth nose
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        90s isn't dated. Best decade for cinema.

        Open Controls
    3. Yes Ndidi
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Mike Bassett.

      Open Controls
    4. The 12th Man
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Dr Strangelove.

      Open Controls
      1. The 12th Man
        • 12 Years
        38 mins ago

        Never mind. Ignore. Only half read.
        Escape to victory.
        Porridge the movie.

        Open Controls
    5. BeaversWithAttitude
      • 7 Years
      1 hour ago

      'Next Goal Wins' (the 2014 original) and 'Shoalin Soccer' (2001).

      Open Controls
      1. Gareth nose
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Oh Yes! Seen the film adaptation but always meant to watch the documentary.

        Open Controls
    6. Soopaboonch'o'lad…
      • 13 Years
      28 mins ago

      Goal!, Goal II, Goal lll or City of God

      Open Controls
    7. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      The original Karate Kid film [movie] features a football [soccer] practice scene that lasts a couple of minutes. Does that count?

      Open Controls
    8. potatoace
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      8 mins ago

      Does "I.D" count?
      Shadwell FC !

      Open Controls
  4. WVA
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Of course every line up prediction got it wrong with Richarlison and I took him out on FH

    Open Controls
  5. WVA
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Wonder if I’ll ever hit 50 points again

    Open Controls
    1. Yes Ndidi
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Season or GW? 😉

      Open Controls
  6. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    That Everton south bank looking intimidating!

    Open Controls
  7. Tommy Template
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Interested to hear if other people find this or just me? Probably a sign I need a break from the game. I hear people say FPL enhances their enjoyment of the football but I find the opposite happens a lot e.g. Leeds 2 goals today. I just know if I wasn't playing fpl, admitedly with City cleans on the line I'd be enjoying that game and the comeback and then the late drama. Full disclosure its a Haaland TC blank too in that game so maybe I was just extra fed up. I do find it a lot though, probably 50/50 between enhancing the enjoyment slightly and hating the football.

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. Eko
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Playing FPL is the same feelings you get by gambling

      Open Controls
      1. Qaiss
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        It’s not the same at all. FPL is a free game

        Open Controls
        1. Fifa las vegas
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          Barring the money, it is a bit the same! Mentally I would say it’s very alike

          Open Controls
          1. x.jim.x
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 9 mins ago

            No one’s gonna take your house away for being crap at FPL, it’s mile’s away

            Open Controls
          2. Qaiss
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            No because people can lose everything they have over gambling

            What are you losing if you do bad on FPL? There is always next season and plenty of time to catch up anyway

            People who play FPL casually think we are all very weird how serious we take this game and they’re right

            Open Controls
            1. Fifa las vegas
              • 13 Years
              1 min ago

              You’re right actually, I never thought about it at such an extreme!

              Open Controls
          3. Deer-in-headlights
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            21 mins ago

            It's like a surrogate for gambling, a gateway into sports betting for some. For me, FPL is the perfect low risk outlet for my gambling urges.

            Open Controls
    2. Qaiss
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      I quit mid-season about 7 years ago after I sold Aubameyang and he got two braces in a row. Thought why am I playing a game where I’m hoping for my favourite player to blank?

      I took a break that season and it was worth it. Recommended

      Open Controls
    3. Mom, Butters just gave me a…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Your expectations are killing the game for you.

      You've got to let it ho and just enjoy the show.

      Open Controls
    4. The 12th Man
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Yeh take a break if it’s becoming a chore.
      Come back refreshed.

      Open Controls
    5. Monklane
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      It's a game. If you're not enjoying it then do something that makes you happy. Life's too short.

      Open Controls
    6. Modest Bob
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      The sense of a 'me' you refer to is an illusory sense of self. Contrary to the experience of 'iam', you actually 'aren't'.

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        33 mins ago

        This is good advice.

        But perhaps too philosophical

        Open Controls
    7. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      It’s a game take the highs with the lows 🙂

      Open Controls
    8. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      You've not to take it personally

      It's a fantasy game

      Saying that, having sold Eze last week it did ruin the Arsenal game a bit for me

      partly disappointed in myself

      Even tho I was pleased for him

      Open Controls
      1. Qaiss
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        In a season, you will always make 2 or 3 decisions like that where they just go wrong, as so much of this game is not in our control

        Open Controls
        1. Tommy Template
          • 11 Years
          32 mins ago

          Good responses thanks guys. I think i do need a break. I can relate to the gambling thing, gave that up through my own choice a few years back. It was never about the money but about struggling with self doubt a lot in life anyway and then taking things like that person

          Open Controls
          1. Tommy Template
            • 11 Years
            29 mins ago

            Sorry fat fingers on the phone. Self doubt, taking bad outcomes as being another sign of me being bad at life etc... i know its just a game deep down, no control of outcomes etc but when you get caught up in it you lose that rationality. I do think its quite similar to the gambling in some ways though

            Open Controls
          2. Baps Hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            6 mins ago

            Sorry mate, your problem isn't this game, it's your attitude. Think about this as fishing. If you are furios because of not getting any or big ones, it's not your hobby. The idea is to enjoy the nature, silence, and being lucky sometimes. Low your expectations, enjoy the process. Whether fishing or playing fpl, luck will determine huge part of the result. Don't you ever play chess or start painting.

            Open Controls
  8. Richm
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Best pope and Gabriel replacements for the next few games?
    Have Timber Guehi Mukiele senesi .

    Open Controls
    1. nanxun
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Martinez. Collins or VvD

      Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Senesi will be banned next GW (5 yellows)

      Open Controls
      1. Mom, Butters just gave me a…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Another FH would be nice

        Open Controls
    3. F4L
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      milenkovic might be worth a look

      Open Controls
  9. Bobby Digital
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Best Senesi replacement max. 5.1m?

    A. OReilly
    B. Thiaw
    C. Someone else

    Open Controls
    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Fancy a riskier Livramento or Hall?

      Open Controls
      1. Fifa las vegas
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        Priced out of Hall anyway actually

        Open Controls
    2. Mom, Butters just gave me a…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Dorgu

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        Serious question

        Open Controls
        1. Mom, Butters just gave me a…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          Serious answer

          Open Controls
      2. Fifa las vegas
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        😆 Pateen

        Open Controls
    3. WVA
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Keep, all crap

      Open Controls
    4. DandyDon
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    5. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      I am considering A, but my gk is Pope.

      Open Controls
  10. The 12th Man
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Can afford Ndiaye > Foden for free. Yes or no?

    Open Controls
    1. Mom, Butters just gave me a…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Sure.

      But his 15 points won't count anymore.

      Open Controls
      1. WVA
        • 9 Years
        29 mins ago

        He will continue to bang

        Open Controls
        1. Mom, Butters just gave me a…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          Hopefully.

          Open Controls
      2. The 12th Man
        • 12 Years
        24 mins ago

        Of course. Taking out an AFCON player too.

        Open Controls
    2. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Why not?

      Open Controls
  11. Cheeky Reijnders
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Happy to see Muani start, not pushed out by Richy but both starting. Expecting at least 1g from Kolo! 🙂

    
    1. WVA
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Same as last game, funny how all the ‘experts’ got it wrong and said they would revert with Richa dropping to bench, paid to be rubbish, almost as bad as the weather industry

      Open Controls
      1. Cheeky Reijnders
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Be patient. AI will do away with all the annoying uncertainty, and we will die of boredom! 🙂

        Open Controls
    2. Philosopher's Stones
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Richarlison and Kolo creating space for Kudus to bag a brace.

      Open Controls
      1. MVDP
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Kudus seems like a blast from the past already. Do you have him?

        Open Controls
  12. WVA
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    So many goals this week, none of my players getting them!

    Open Controls
  13. Mom, Butters just gave me a…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    If I was a Beto or Gordon owner....

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Almost went Barnes on FH, not that anyone else I went for returned

      Open Controls
  14. Supersonic_
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    KDH first on bench.. any chance Anderson doesn't start

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      All luck, could get injured in warm up

      Open Controls
  15. fedolefan
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Find it hilarious that Everton moved DCL on and got Barry/Beto.

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Donkey donkey donkey

      Open Controls
  16. Mom, Butters just gave me a…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Pickford picked four.
    And three saves.

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 9 Years
      30 mins ago

      Absolutely no good keepers about

      Open Controls
    2. The 12th Man
      • 12 Years
      21 mins ago

      One clanger.
      Not having Gana cost us. Tim was useless.

      Proper slap in the face.

      Open Controls
      1. Nightcrawler
        • 6 Years
        just now

        is afcon going to hurt evertn the most? ndiaye and gana look like the best picks

        Open Controls
  17. Mom, Butters just gave me a…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Wolte made me happy with his Alpaca vibes.

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Sold him on FH BOOM

      Open Controls
  18. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Plenty of Haaland TC chips burned near me 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. Nightcrawler
      • 6 Years
      28 mins ago

      TC is the toughest chip to get right. luckily i got that haaland haul earlier in the season even that looked poor until the very end

      Open Controls
      1. MVDP
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        Is it? Not sure about that.

        You pick the best striker in the league at home to one of the weakest teams and hope it happens.

        It’s quite any easy decision but, as always, subject to the FPL gods smiling down.

        Open Controls
    2. Dank Squid
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Variance/single GW luck. Played the FH this week, some of my picks delivered, but I'll remember - that Haaland blank wasn't expected, in any way

      Open Controls
  19. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Only have 1FT, would you only make one change here or take a -4 or -8 to remove some severely underperforming players?

    Raya Dubravka

    Timber Virgil James VDV Gudmundsson

    Mbeumo Semenyo Ndiaye Kudus Szsoboslai

    Bowen Pedro Haaland

    Open Controls
  20. Dank Squid
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    I almost complained about bench jam last GW, when KDH delivered, but I knew - benching him and wasting (?) a transfer, was my choice.

    No Brentford CS is one thing, despite odds, but Haaland TCers deserved so much more.

    Open Controls
  21. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    No one cares about coulda shoulda woulda but it still bums me out how close I was to picking thiaw instead of oreilly.. pussd out and went template

    Open Controls
    1. Dank Squid
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      This. Instinct/gut says one thing, but then the brain receives so much information and it all changes. Look at all those Content Creators, multiple top 10k finishes in the past but then...

      Open Controls
  22. Jet5605
    • 11 Years
    52 mins ago

    Best move here?

    A - Gakpo > Rice
    B - Virgil > Munoz
    C - Roll

    Pope
    Timber - Virgil - Senesi
    Semenyo - Sarr - Gakpo - Mbeumo
    Haaland - Mateta - Wolte

    Dubrav - Enzo - Andersen - Gudmund

    Open Controls
  23. Jet5605
    • 11 Years
    51 mins ago

    Very happy to bank the Thiago haul on FH and have Wolte for the next two.

    Open Controls
    1. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      So am I 🙂

      Open Controls
  24. Baps Hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    If I fly England and want to see PL game live, do I try to see Spurs game or WHU?

    Open Controls
    1. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      ...to...

      Open Controls
      1. Baps Hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        ...a...

        Sorry, weekend, I can spell no longer...

        Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.