Spurs v Fulham team news: Kolo Muani + Richarlison start

In what is becoming quite a common event, there’s a later-than-late Premier League game to round off Saturday’s Gameweek 13 action.

It’s Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham, which gets underway at 20:00 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

Spurs have had a UEFA Champions League game since the north London derby but compared to Gameweek 12, Thomas Frank makes four changes.

One is enforced as Cristian Romero is suspended.

Djed Spence, Rodrigo Bentancur and Wilson Odobert meanwhile drop to the bench.

Pedro Porro, Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall and Randal Kolo Muani are back in the Premier League XI.

Kolo Muani is again accompanied in the line-up by Richarlison; the two combined for three goals against Paris Saint-Germain in midweek.

There’s just one Fulham change from the side that beat Sunderland a week ago.

It comes on the left flank, with Samuel Chukwueze rewarded for his impressive Gameweek 12 substitute appearance with a start.

Kevin makes way, while Sasa Lukic is back on the bench after a ban.

LINE-UPS

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario, Porro, Danso, van de Ven, Udogie, Joao Palhinha, Gray, Kudus, Bergvall, Richarlison, Kolo Muani.

Subs: Kinsky, Simons, Tel, Johnson, Spence, Odobert, Sarr, Bentancur, Davies.

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Sessegnon, Iwobi, Berge, Wilson, King, Chukwueze, Jimenez.

Subs: Lecomte, Cairney, Traore, Cuenca, Kusi-Asare, Lukic, Castagne, Kevin, Smith Rowe.

