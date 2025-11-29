Dugout Discussion

Spurs v Fulham team news: Kolo Muani + Richarlison start

29 November 2025 83 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
In what is becoming quite a common event, there’s a later-than-late Premier League game to round off Saturday’s Gameweek 13 action.

It’s Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham, which gets underway at 20:00 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

Spurs have had a UEFA Champions League game since the north London derby but compared to Gameweek 12, Thomas Frank makes four changes.

One is enforced as Cristian Romero is suspended.

Djed Spence, Rodrigo Bentancur and Wilson Odobert meanwhile drop to the bench.

Pedro Porro, Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall and Randal Kolo Muani are back in the Premier League XI.

Kolo Muani is again accompanied in the line-up by Richarlison; the two combined for three goals against Paris Saint-Germain in midweek.

There’s just one Fulham change from the side that beat Sunderland a week ago.

It comes on the left flank, with Samuel Chukwueze rewarded for his impressive Gameweek 12 substitute appearance with a start.

Kevin makes way, while Sasa Lukic is back on the bench after a ban.

LINE-UPS

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario, Porro, Danso, van de Ven, Udogie, Joao Palhinha, Gray, Kudus, Bergvall, Richarlison, Kolo Muani. 

Subs: Kinsky, Simons, Tel, Johnson, Spence, Odobert, Sarr, Bentancur, Davies.

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Sessegnon, Iwobi, Berge, Wilson, King, Chukwueze, Jimenez. 

Subs: Lecomte, Cairney, Traore, Cuenca, Kusi-Asare, Lukic, Castagne, Kevin, Smith Rowe.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DC) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below:

83 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. fedolefan
    • 11 Years
    15 mins ago

    So, Salah is likely to drop in price tonight or the price predictions still messed up? Have 0.0 itb for Salah + King -> Saka + Bruno 2FT

    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      14 mins ago

      I would think messed up

      1. fedolefan
        • 11 Years
        9 mins ago

        Hmm, may just have to pull the trigger before they play. Any other sites reliable for price changes?

        1. Baps Hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Nope. The "old first and best" stopped because of livefpl being better.

  2. Dank Squid
    • 7 Years
    13 mins ago

    Haaland blanking again is bad. Remember GW 30-38 last season, all premiums blanking? Balancing the budget is supposed to be a key part of FPL

    "Dewsbury-Hall is the new Salah" - I hope Salah scores a hatty

    1. JBG
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Balancing the budget? What?

      Having to use most if not all of your budget? That what you mean?

      Not sure I agree and I enjoy the game when there's no obvious choice, maybe because I've doing pretty good so far this season. Oh and maybe because I haven't had to have Salah in my team anymore as well.

  3. Kepa Cleansheet
      5 mins ago

      Whats wrong with Spurs seriously

      1. bso
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        It’s a DNA issue

    • bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Sarr to Minteh?

    • Norco
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Got exact cash for the below, pull the trigger and hope no injuries?

      Senesi + Semenyo OUT
      Timber + Rice IN

    • MIGHTY JOE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      A Fulham CS would be so welcomed.

    • Kaneyonero
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Isak and Palmer gonna start a run from now and everyone's gonna try to fit them in

      1. Norco
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Isak no. Palmer maybe

