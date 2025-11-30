Dugout Discussion

2.05pm team news: Salah + Watkins benched, Gibbs-White starts

30 November 2025 329 comments
Three Premier League matches kick off at 14:05 GMT this afternoon, with Liverpool and Aston Villa among the teams in action.

TEAM NEWS

Unai Emery makes just one change to the team that beat Leeds United last week; however, it is a significant one as Donyell Malen ousts Ollie Watkins from the starting XI.

There are three changes to the Wolverhampton Wanderers line-up: Yerson Mosquera, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde and Jhon Arias in for Ladislav Krejci, Marshall Munetsi and Tolu Arokodare.

At the City Ground, Morgan Gibbs-White is fit to start, having been sidelined during Thursday’s Europa League victory against Malmo due to a back injury.

However, Murillo is not available, with Morato taking his place at the back.

As for Brighton and Hove Albion, Olivier Boscagli and Carlos Baleba drop to the bench. Lewis Dunk and Maxim De Cuyper replace them.

Down in London, Arne Slot has made two changes to the side beaten 3-0 by Nottingham Forest.

Florian Wirtz comes in for Mohamed Salah, while Joe Gomez replaces Curtis Jones at right-back.

Up top, Hugo Ekitike is only fit enough for a place on the bench, with Alexander Isak leading the line.

West Ham United have made three alterations. Konstantinos Mavropanos replaces the benched Max Kilman in defence. Additionally, Soungoutou Mangassa and Lucas Paqueta start in place of Igor Julio and Crysensio Summerville.

LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Pau, Digne, Kamara, Tielemans, McGinn, Buendia, Rogers, Malen

Subs: Bizot, Lindelof, Maatsen, Bogarde, Barkley, Onana, Guessand, Watkins, Sancho

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Johnstone, Tchatchoua, Agbadou, Mosquera, Toti, Wolfe, J Gomes, Andre, Bellegarde, Arias, Strand Larsen

Subs: Sa, H Bueno, S Bueno, Munetsi, Hwang, Arokodare, Chirewa, Hoever, Mane

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Savona, Milenkovic, Morato, Williams, Sangare, Anderson, Ndoye, Gibbs-White, Dominguez, Jesus

Subs: John, Hudson-Odoi, Kalimuendo, Hutchinson, Yates, Cunha, McAtee, Boly, Abbott

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, De Cuyper, van Hecke, Dunk, Kadioglu, Wieffer, Ayari, Minteh, Rutter, Gomez, Welbeck

Subs: Steele, Gruda, Tzimas, Hinshelwood, Baleba, Kostoulas, Boscagli, Veltman, Coppola

West Ham United XI: Areola, Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Todibo, Diouf, Magassa, Potts, Fernandes, Bowen, Paqueta, Wilson

Subs: Hermansen, Walker-Peters, Kilman, Igor, Fullkrug, Guilherme, Rodriguez, Soucek, Irving

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Gomez, Konate, van Dijk, Kerkez, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Wirtz, Gakpo, Isak

Subs: Mamardashvili, Endo, Salah, Chiesa, Jones, Ekitike, Robertson, Nyoni, Nguhoma

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DC) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below:

329 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    FH14, triple up on Bournemouth, Arsenal and Newcastle?

    Then Manchester United and City players?

    
  2. JBG
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    First time Salah doesn't play when fit?

    
  3. OneTeamInBristol
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    Can Salah now not come on?

    
  4. Gudjohnsen
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    Minteh invisible?

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Can't see him

      
    2. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Subbed

      
  5. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    No Salah, blimey got Mukiele massive 0 pt from the bench, fuming!

    
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Ditto. Only would have had a Brentford defender there if I could have afforded it tbf. So 2 points lost.

      
    2. OneTeamInBristol
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Got Josh King coming off the bench. I have got ridiculously lucky this week.

      
    3. el polako
      • 8 Years
      just now

      “There is no way that Salah is not going to play” - Andy FPL

      
  6. Pep Roulette
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Please don't come on Salah! Pau Torres pts are waiting for me on the bench. A sub away from FH success.

    
    1. Studs Up
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      3 sub windows used

      
  7. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    Goal

    2 nil BHA

    
    1. Sgt. Schultz
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Tzimas G

      
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Tzimas

      
  8. JBG
    • 7 Years
    just now

    WH stressing out the Pool defenders

    
  9. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Liverpool GOAL

    2 nil

    

