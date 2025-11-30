2.05pm team news: Salah + Watkins benched, Gibbs-White starts

Three Premier League matches kick off at 14:05 GMT this afternoon, with Liverpool and Aston Villa among the teams in action.

TEAM NEWS

Unai Emery makes just one change to the team that beat Leeds United last week; however, it is a significant one as Donyell Malen ousts Ollie Watkins from the starting XI.

There are three changes to the Wolverhampton Wanderers line-up: Yerson Mosquera, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde and Jhon Arias in for Ladislav Krejci, Marshall Munetsi and Tolu Arokodare.

At the City Ground, Morgan Gibbs-White is fit to start, having been sidelined during Thursday’s Europa League victory against Malmo due to a back injury.

However, Murillo is not available, with Morato taking his place at the back.

As for Brighton and Hove Albion, Olivier Boscagli and Carlos Baleba drop to the bench. Lewis Dunk and Maxim De Cuyper replace them.

Down in London, Arne Slot has made two changes to the side beaten 3-0 by Nottingham Forest.

Florian Wirtz comes in for Mohamed Salah, while Joe Gomez replaces Curtis Jones at right-back.

Up top, Hugo Ekitike is only fit enough for a place on the bench, with Alexander Isak leading the line.

West Ham United have made three alterations. Konstantinos Mavropanos replaces the benched Max Kilman in defence. Additionally, Soungoutou Mangassa and Lucas Paqueta start in place of Igor Julio and Crysensio Summerville.

LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Pau, Digne, Kamara, Tielemans, McGinn, Buendia, Rogers, Malen

Subs: Bizot, Lindelof, Maatsen, Bogarde, Barkley, Onana, Guessand, Watkins, Sancho

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Johnstone, Tchatchoua, Agbadou, Mosquera, Toti, Wolfe, J Gomes, Andre, Bellegarde, Arias, Strand Larsen

Subs: Sa, H Bueno, S Bueno, Munetsi, Hwang, Arokodare, Chirewa, Hoever, Mane

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Savona, Milenkovic, Morato, Williams, Sangare, Anderson, Ndoye, Gibbs-White, Dominguez, Jesus

Subs: John, Hudson-Odoi, Kalimuendo, Hutchinson, Yates, Cunha, McAtee, Boly, Abbott

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, De Cuyper, van Hecke, Dunk, Kadioglu, Wieffer, Ayari, Minteh, Rutter, Gomez, Welbeck

Subs: Steele, Gruda, Tzimas, Hinshelwood, Baleba, Kostoulas, Boscagli, Veltman, Coppola

West Ham United XI: Areola, Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Todibo, Diouf, Magassa, Potts, Fernandes, Bowen, Paqueta, Wilson

Subs: Hermansen, Walker-Peters, Kilman, Igor, Fullkrug, Guilherme, Rodriguez, Soucek, Irving

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Gomez, Konate, van Dijk, Kerkez, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Wirtz, Gakpo, Isak

Subs: Mamardashvili, Endo, Salah, Chiesa, Jones, Ekitike, Robertson, Nyoni, Nguhoma

