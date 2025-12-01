FPL Gameweek 14 team news: Monday’s live injury updates

The Gameweek 14 press conferences began on Monday, with multiple Premier League managers facing the media to discuss injuries and team news.

All the key quotes are in the article below.

The managers of all other top-flight clubs will host pre-match pressers on Tuesday.

KEY GAMEWEEK 14 INJURY UPDATES FROM MONDAY

Newcastle United: No fresh injuries; Pope to be analysed but Botman needs a specialist

No fresh injuries; Pope to be analysed but Botman needs a specialist Everton: Still no Coleman, Branthwaite or Gana

Still no Coleman, Branthwaite or Gana Fulham: Wilson knock shouldn’t be a problem

PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

🚨 Monday's FPL Press Conferences!



⬜️ 9.30am – Silva

⚫️ 9.30am – Howe

🍬 10.30am – Moyes

🔵 1.30pm – Pep

🐓 1.30pm – Frank

🍒 1.30pm – Iraola pic.twitter.com/luzOIU61NX — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) December 1, 2025

NEWCASTLE UNITED

A long-awaited away win finally came for the Magpies on Saturday, thrashing Everton 4-1. Eddie Howe doesn’t report any new problems on top of absentees Kieran Trippier (hamstring), Emil Krafth (knee) and Will Osula (ankle).

“No fresh injuries I believe. We will have a good look at the lads today. Positive physical performance I thought. It wasn’t the biggest game in terms of load so the lads are okay.” – Eddie Howe

The head coach doesn’t have any specific update on Nick Pope (groin) but praised Aaron Ramsdale for “a really good start” in goal.

“No further update from Saturday. He is probably one of a number of players that we will analyse early this week and try and get a proper diagnosis.” – Eddie Howe on Nick Pope

Meanwhile, yet-to-debut Yoane Wissa (knee) has featured in an 11 v 11 training game, and Sven Botman (back) will meet an expert to specify his situation.

“Sven [Botman] is going to see a specialist in the next couple of days just to get a definitive opinion on whether he needs an injection or whether he is able to rest for a few days and then resume training. So we’ll wait and see.” – Eddie Howe

EVERTON

The Toffees don’t like visiting Bournemouth, drawing one and losing seven of their last eight trips there, across all competitions.

On Tuesday, David Moyes still won’t be able to call upon Seamus Coleman (hamstring), Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring), Nathan Patterson (foot) or Merlin Rohl (hernia).

“None of them are available for the game. As you can see we are missing Merlin [Rohl], we are missing an extra midfield player which we are lacking a little bit. Seamus [Coleman] would give us more cover at right back if he was available. “Jarrod [Branthwaite] has been out for most of the season so we are a little bit limited to what we have got central defender wise. We’re just a little bit short in those areas but we will be fine and we’ll get through it.“ – David Moyes

Furthermore, Idrissa Gana Gueye is serving the second part of his three-match ban.

FULHAM

Continuing the good news of back-to-back victories, Marco Silva has no extra injuries to deal with.

Just a tiny knock to Harry Wilson, alongside the already-known absences of Antonee Robinson (knee) and Rodrigo Muniz (hamstring).