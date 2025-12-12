Home Page Exclusions

Pope, Joelinton, Wissa: Newcastle injury latest for FPL Gameweek 16

12 December 2025 0 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
Rather than on Friday, Eddie Howe’s pre-Gameweek 16 presser was filmed in the aftermath of Wednesday’s Champions League draw at Bayer Leverkusen.

It was a brief affair, too, less than three minutes in length.

Howe could at least confirm that he wasn’t expecting any of his injured players back. Sounds like Nick Pope (groin) won’t make the Wear-Tyne derby, then.

Sven Botman (back), Kieran Trippier (hamstring), Emil Krafth (knee) and Will Osula (ankle) look set to remain out.

“I don’t think so. I mean there is a slight… I don’t think so. We’ve got a few days to see. I haven’t been in contact with those guys for a few days, having travelled out here. So, yeah, I think that’s where we are.” – Eddie Howe on whether he is expecting any of his players back for the derby

After the Leverkusen game, Howe confirmed a problem for Joelinton (groin).

“It looks like a groin issue. I don’t know how serious it is at this moment in time.” – Eddie Howe on Joelinton

Yoane Wissa had been affected by illness ahead of the Champions League but was still involved as a substitute.

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

