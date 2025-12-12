Pope, Joelinton, Wissa: Newcastle injury latest for FPL Gameweek 16

Rather than on Friday, Eddie Howe’s pre-Gameweek 16 presser was filmed in the aftermath of Wednesday’s Champions League draw at Bayer Leverkusen.

It was a brief affair, too, less than three minutes in length.

READ MORE: Press conferences for Gameweek 16

Howe could at least confirm that he wasn’t expecting any of his injured players back. Sounds like Nick Pope (groin) won’t make the Wear-Tyne derby, then.

Sven Botman (back), Kieran Trippier (hamstring), Emil Krafth (knee) and Will Osula (ankle) look set to remain out.

“I don’t think so. I mean there is a slight… I don’t think so. We’ve got a few days to see. I haven’t been in contact with those guys for a few days, having travelled out here. So, yeah, I think that’s where we are.” – Eddie Howe on whether he is expecting any of his players back for the derby

After the Leverkusen game, Howe confirmed a problem for Joelinton (groin).

“It looks like a groin issue. I don’t know how serious it is at this moment in time.” – Eddie Howe on Joelinton

Yoane Wissa had been affected by illness ahead of the Champions League but was still involved as a substitute.