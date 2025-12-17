Fantasy Football Scout gift cards now available!

Got a Fantasy Football lover in your life? If they could use a little help climbing the rankings and you’re still struggling for gift ideas, why not give that person one year of elite Fantasy Football Scout access via Chief Scout membership?

That’s right, we now sell gift cards that provide managers with a £60 annual membership.

Whether it’s for a friend, family member, or even a treat for yourself, a Chief Scout has access to:

Weekly expert manager team reveals

Members Only articles

Rate My Team transfer recommendations

Team ratings on PlanFPL’s Premium Planner

A customisable Fixture Ticker

Captaincy matrix to help you nail the armband

The three-player comparison tool

The Ultimate FPL Pre-Season Guide

Seven seasons of defensive contribution (DefCon) data to identify emerging picks

Player heatmaps and expected goals (xG) statistics

Access to OPTA and Statsbomb data for the Fantasy games you love

READ MORE: Reasons to become a Fantasy Football Scout Member

HOW IT WORKS

Head over to this link, purchase a Chief Scout Membership gift card and enter all relevant details.

Then, the recipient goes to our registration page and either logs in or opens a new account. On the payment screen, use the code provided in the gift voucher email. This will correctly adjust the price.

From this point, they will have a full year of Chief Scout membership at Fantasy Football Scout – a site trusted by over 350,000 FPL managers.

ANY QUESTIONS?

If you have any issues redeeming this, make sure to contact support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk and we will be on hand to help.

Go on, give the gift that every Fantasy Football manager will thank you for!