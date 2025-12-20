Dugout Discussion

Spurs v Liverpool team news: Szoboszlai fit

20 December 2025 130 comments
Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool is up next on a busy Saturday of Premier League football.

Kick-off in north London is at 17.30 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

There’s just one change apiece at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Lucas Bergvall comes in for Richarlison, who drops to the hosts’ bench.

As for the Reds, it’s an enforced alteration at right-back as Conor Bradley replaces the injured Joe Gomez.

Dominik Szoboszlai is fit after a minor injury scare and retains his place in the visitors’ line-up.

Jeremie Frimpong is also available after a medium-term absence and takes his place on the bench.

LINE-UPS

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario, Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Spence, Bergvall, Bentancur, Gray, Kudus, Kolo Muani, Simons.

Subs: Kinsky, Dragusin, Danso, Palhinha, Richarlison, Tel, Johnson, Odobert, Davies.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Jones, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Wirtz, Ekitike.

Subs: Mamardashvili, Isak, Chiesa, Robertson, Frimpong, Nyoni, Ramsay, Ngumoha, Lucky.

  1. jonnybhoy
    • 13 Years
    31 mins ago

    I have exact money to do Thiago to Ekitike tonight. Is it worth doing if hes comes through ok?

    1. #1 Salah Hater
      • 1 Year
      25 mins ago

      Do bears sh*t in the woods?

    2. F4L
      • 11 Years
      23 mins ago

      as a non owner of ekitike maybe im biased but i dont think its a great sign slot didnt start isak and ekitike today. especially considering theyve done it twice in the cl and won twice away from home

      if slot stays with one up top in league then youd have to imagine ekitike might be benched once in the next 4 GWs, and not really get more than 70-75 mins when he does start .

      just not sure, if i was looking to buy ekitike id wouldve wanted to see liverpool play 2 up top today

      1. Big Mike
        • 3 Years
        17 mins ago

        Can't see Ekitike losing minutes to Isak anytime soon. He's hit the ground running while Isak is still struggling for form.

  2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 9 Years
    29 mins ago

    Playing my BB next GW. Have 6.1 ITB for a striker. Dont want DCL. Is there any other option?

    1. Big Mike
      • 3 Years
      24 mins ago

      It depends on who you already have.

      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 9 Years
        21 mins ago

        Thiago Haaland

        1. Big Mike
          • 3 Years
          18 mins ago

          In that case yes - I would bring in Ekitike.

          1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
            • 9 Years
            8 mins ago

            6.1 to spend

  3. Big Mike
    • 3 Years
    29 mins ago

    Who would you sell to bring in Ekitike for game week 18?

    A) Thiago
    B) Raul Jimenez

    1. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
      • 9 Years
      23 mins ago

      B - hasn’t proved himself this season whilst Thiago has

    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      22 mins ago

      Can you wait til Monday?

      1. Big Mike
        • 3 Years
        20 mins ago

        No. Ekitike is likely to increase again overnight which will price me out of a move. If I want to bring Ekitike in I have to make the transfer tonight.

        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • 9 Years
          19 mins ago

          Then sell Jimenez

          1. Big Mike
            • 3 Years
            16 mins ago

            That's the way I'm currently leaning, the only sticking point is that Fulham have West Ham next week and Brentford have Bournemouth.

  4. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    29 mins ago

    Guiu to increase his price tonight? Formation changes for many?

  5. Scapegoat Salah
    • 9 Years
    28 mins ago

    That moment where you’re disappointed with a Semenyo TC punt over Haaland but then check ML rival’s team and they’ve done Foden TC!

    1. Scapegoat Salah
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      And like he’s told me he did the logical decision logically based on form and I’d have done the same if not for doing it on Semenyo randomly!

  6. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
    • 9 Years
    28 mins ago

    Think I’ll do Senesi & Andersen to Van Dijk & Alderete (0.7m ITB)

  7. have you seen cyan
    • 6 Years
    28 mins ago

    I just remembered I had a dream earlier and Romero was one of close friends, lol.

  8. F4L
    • 11 Years
    26 mins ago

    thats never a foul on bradley

  9. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    23 mins ago

    Can’t believe there is only one game on Boxing Day and it’s a night game. It’s always been a great tradition going to games in the afternoon. 🙁

    1. x.jim.x
      • 11 Years
      12 mins ago

      Lower leagues are still playing

    2. keefy59
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      Only one Premier League game but
      A full set of fixtures in all other English leagues to go to

      1. The Bandit
        • 15 Years
        6 mins ago

        I only follow the Prem these days, and being virtually housebound, a feast of games on Boxing Day was the highlight of Xmas.

        1. keefy59
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Looks like 2 Championship games being shown live in the UK on Boxing Day
          Plus Man Ut v Newcastle at 8pm

  10. Captain Mal
    • 1 Year
    22 mins ago

    Liverpool have scored 5 and 6 goals in their last two PL meetings with Spurs.
    The only time a team has scored 5+ goals in three consecutive PL games against the same opposition is Liverpool against Norwich (2012-2013).

    1. F4L
      • 11 Years
      16 mins ago

      suarez captain when they played at anfield and i think he scored 4 at home in the first half alone? one volley from far out, absolute banger wasnt it

      good times

      1. F4L
        • 11 Years
        15 mins ago

        *oh and he got that hat trick away as well didnt he, scoring from the half way line in the process

      2. Scapegoat Salah
        • 9 Years
        15 mins ago

        Back when the prem was actually entertaining.
        Even watching Haaland score every week is boring, but never was with Suarez

        1. F4L
          • 11 Years
          6 mins ago

          yeah. suarez had such a high level of technical ability, think he scored a goal against newcastle at home once, took a long ball down, stopped it dead then made a mug of the newcastle gk (think it was krul?), chipping him or something

          can respect how good a finisher haaland is but you dont watch football just for that really do you. tbh if i was a city fan i would enjoy watching cherki more

      3. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 9 Years
        15 mins ago

        When football still was a beautiful sport.

      4. Big Mike
        • 3 Years
        11 mins ago

        Wasn't that against Norwich?

        1. F4L
          • 11 Years
          3 mins ago

          yeah

    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      16 mins ago

      Wonder how high up the list of individual scorers vs individual keepers Suarez vs John Ruddy was

    3. Captain Mal
      • 1 Year
      12 mins ago

      Suarez scored a total of 8 goals in those 3 matches.

  11. F4L
    • 11 Years
    15 mins ago

    gordon was sent off for about the same

    1. Feanor
      • 16 Years
      1 min ago

      Also on Virgil

  12. F4L
    • 11 Years
    14 mins ago

    simons rc incoming

    ugh game ruined whatever

  13. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    14 mins ago

    Xavi red coming

  14. SM001
    • 9 Years
    13 mins ago

    Games gone.

    1. TheBiffas
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Stonewall red

      1. SM001
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Nope

  15. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    13 mins ago

    Xavi gone RC

    1. Feanor
      • 16 Years
      just now

      Nowhere near the ball, good use of VaR

  16. Mr. O'Connell
    • 13 Years
    13 mins ago

    If this wasn't a bad game before, it is now.

  17. fedolefan
    • 11 Years
    12 mins ago

    How many games is Xavi out for?

    1. Feanor
      • 16 Years
      6 mins ago

      3, like always for a violent red

      1. fedolefan
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        That's good.

    2. WVA
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Does it matter? No one owns

      1. fedolefan
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        I'm not stupid enough to get Xavi but may be stupid enough to get other picks in his absence.

  18. Nightcrawler
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    Van Dijk better keep that cleanie now

    1. Feanor
      • 16 Years
      1 min ago

      Lucky he isn’t hurt

    2. F4L
      • 11 Years
      just now

      as a non owner would be happy if he just got 6 now

  19. Scapegoat Salah
    • 9 Years
    10 mins ago

    Xavi RC probably helps Spurs

  20. F4L
    • 11 Years
    10 mins ago

    red card in this fixture? now just need a diaz "offside" goal 🙂

  21. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    Is Lewis Miley a possible enabler?

    1. FPL Scoop
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Only short term

  22. fedolefan
    • 11 Years
    8 mins ago

    Wirtz may shine now that he's on a level playing field with 10 v 11.

  23. FPL Scoop
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    Right, time for the Virgil/Ekitike goals now then

  24. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 11 Years
    7 mins ago

    What to do with Thiago?

    A keep
    B seel for Bowen
    C sell for ekitike

    Cheers

    1. MikeS
      • 11 Years
      just now

      I think I'm selling for bowen

  25. Abaddon
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    I did C

    1. Abaddon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Reply fail for Ajax

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Thanks 🙂

  26. Do I Not Like Orange
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    6 mins ago

    Not a single defcon for Virgil

    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Naa.

    2. MikeS
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Spurs attack is so poor he won't get any

  27. #1 Salah Hater
    • 1 Year
    2 mins ago

    Kudus is the only player in this Spurs side with anything about them offensively.

    1. MikeS
      • 11 Years
      just now

      I find everything about spurs offensive, as an arsenal fan

  28. The-Red-1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Any chance of a Hugo return?

  29. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 min ago

    Fans booing Virgil. Must have been his fault the lad got sent off. Braindead football fans.

    1. Scapegoat Salah
      • 9 Years
      just now

      He’s been worse than Salah this season so don’t blame em

