Spurs v Liverpool team news: Szoboszlai fit

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool is up next on a busy Saturday of Premier League football.

Kick-off in north London is at 17.30 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

There’s just one change apiece at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Lucas Bergvall comes in for Richarlison, who drops to the hosts’ bench.

As for the Reds, it’s an enforced alteration at right-back as Conor Bradley replaces the injured Joe Gomez.

Dominik Szoboszlai is fit after a minor injury scare and retains his place in the visitors’ line-up.

Jeremie Frimpong is also available after a medium-term absence and takes his place on the bench.

LINE-UPS

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario, Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Spence, Bergvall, Bentancur, Gray, Kudus, Kolo Muani, Simons.

Subs: Kinsky, Dragusin, Danso, Palhinha, Richarlison, Tel, Johnson, Odobert, Davies.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Jones, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Wirtz, Ekitike.

Subs: Mamardashvili, Isak, Chiesa, Robertson, Frimpong, Nyoni, Ramsay, Ngumoha, Lucky.