3pm team news: Hincapie + Wilson fit, no Timber

27 December 2025 657 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
There are five more Premier League matches up now, with the reigning champions among the teams in action:

Wilson fit

TEAM NEWS

The headline team news is at the Emirates and chiefly concerns Arsenal’s defence.

Piero Hincapie is fit to keep his place after a midweek injury scare.

He may not have long in the side, however: Gabriel Magalhaes returns to the matchday squad as a substitute after injury.

The biggest surprise is the absence of Jurrien Timber.

It doesn’t end there, as Riccardo Calafiori has pulled out of the Gunners’ XI in the warm-up. In comes Myles Lewis-Skelly.

As for Brighton and Hove Albion, Fabian Hurzeler makes three changes.

Lewis Dunk, Jan Paul van Hecke and Diego Gomez replace Mats Wieffer, Olivier Boscagli and Yankuba Minteh, who loses his ever-present starter status.

Arne Slot makes two changes for Liverpool, with Federico Chiesa coming in for the suspended Dominik Szoboszlai. This is Chiesa’s first Premier League start of the season.

Jeremie Frimpong also replaces Conor Bradley, who is at least fit enough to be on the bench. Cody Gakpo is also back from injury as a substitute.

Four changes for Wolverhampton Wanderers: Mateus Mane, Yerson Mosquera, Hugo Bueno and Tolu Arokodare come in.

It’s nice and simple in east London as both West Ham United and Fulham are unchanged. That, of course, means that Harry Wilson is fit after Monday’s knock.

Kristoffer Ajer comes in for the absent Sepp van den Berg in Brentford’s only change.

Alex Scott, Adam Smith and Junior Kroupi oust David Brooks, Evanilson and Justin Kluivert for visitors Bournemouth. Antoine Semenyo starts despite speculation over his future.

Finally, at Burnley, the hosts are still without Maxime Esteve.

Armando Broja, Bashir Humphreys and Marcus Edwards come in for Zian Flemming, Jaidon Anthony and the unavailable Joe Worrall for the Clarets.

Everton are without the ill Jack Grealish, so in comes Tyler Dibling. Beto is also preferred to Thierno Barry.

LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Raya, Rice, Saliba, Hincapie, Lewis-Skelly, Merino, Zubimendi, Odegaard, Saka, Trossard, Gyokeres.

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Jesus, Eze, Magalhaes, Martinelli, Norgaard, Madueke, Nwaneri.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Dunk, van Hecke, Coppola, Kadioglu, Hinshelwood, Ayari, De Cuyper, Gruda, Gomez, Rutter.

Subs: Steele, Minteh, Watson, Welbeck, Kostoulas, Milner, Boscagli, Wieffer, Veltman.

Brentford XI: Kelleher, Kayode, Collins, Ajer, Henry, Yarmolyuk, Janelt, Jensen, Schade, Thiago, Lewis-Potter. 

Subs: Valdimarsson, Hickey, Pinnock, Henderson, Nelson, Damsgaard, Konak, Nunes, Donovan.

Bournemouth XI: Petrovic, Jimenez, Diakite, Senesi, Truffert, Tavernier, Cook, Smith, Scott, Semenyo, Kroupi. 

Subs: Dennis, Soler, Brooks, Evanilson, Christie, Adli, Kluivert, Hill, Unal.

Burnley XI: Dubravka, Walker, Laurent, Humphreys, Ekdal, Pires, Cullen, Ugochukwu, Edwards, Broja, Bruun Larsen.

Subs: Weiss, Hartman, Anthony, Florentino, Tchaouna, Flemming, Sonne, Tresor, Barnes.

Everton XI: Pickford, O’Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko, Iroegbunam, Garner, Dibling, Alcaraz, McNeil, Beto.

Subs: Travers, King, Patterson, Barry, Rohl, Aznou, Welch, Campbell. 

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez, Gravenberch, Jones, Chiesa, Mac Allister, Wirtz, Ekitike.

Subs: Mamardashvili, Woodman, Bradley, Gakpo, Robertson, Nyoni, Ramsay, Ngumoha, Lucky.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Mosquera, Krejci, S Bueno, Doherty, Gomes, Andre, H §Bueno, Mane, Hwang Hee-Chan, Arokodare.

Subs: Johnstone, Wolfe, Strand Larsen, Arias, Hoever, Lopez, Gonzalez, Tchatchoua, Rawlings.

West Ham United XI: Areola, Todibo, Kilman, Magassa, Walker-Peters, Scarles, Potts, Fernandes, Summerville, Paqueta, Bowen.

Subs: Hermansen, Earthy, Mavropanos, Rodriguez, Soucek, Kante, Golambeckis, Mayers, Wilson.

Fulham XI: Leno, Robinson, Andersen, Cuenca, Tete, Lukic, Berge, Wilson, Smith-Rowe, Kevin, Jimenez.

Subs: Lecomte, Castagne, Reed, Diop, Ridgeon, Cairney, King, Traore, Kusi-Asare.

  Ha.
    34 mins ago
    34 mins ago

    Cunha has to haul against Wolves, right?

    Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      just now

      *shrugs*

      I’ll get him on FH but could see removing both Saka and Rice backfiring too

  F4L
    • 11 Years
    33 mins ago

    from the sounds of it saka missed out today, even if he ends up on 7 points. slightly frustrating

    Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      7 mins ago

      Should have another assist and could’ve easily got a goal

    The Big Fella
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      It really is but never mind - 7 points in a low scoring week is nothing to sniff at

  Scapegoat Salah
    • 9 Years
    30 mins ago

    Ah sweet just noticed Harry Wilson got an assist, my City boys only players who blanked lol

    The Big Fella
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      I sold him for Wirtz so got a goal and 3 BPS but not sure if it will pay off long-term

  The Big Fella
    • 9 Years
    29 mins ago

    Only attacking player not to return is my captain, Haaland. Defence letting the side down. Any chance Roefs doesn’t play so I get Dubs’ haul off the bench?

  Mighty Duck
    • 1 Year
    26 mins ago

    Like the new Live Events Feed on LiveFPL

  Scapegoat Salah
    • 9 Years
    23 mins ago

    Saka 2 bonus

  The Big Fella
    • 9 Years
    20 mins ago

    I have my FH to play and it needs to be played this week. The problem is I like my team and would only change some of the defenders and keepers plus the bench. Even if it gets me a few extra points, it’s worth it but then I wonder if it’s worth taking a couple of risks and bringing in some differential attacking players instead of the City boys (Sunderland no joke at home)? What is everybody else that still has the chip doing?

    Yeboah Power XI
      • 16 Years
      6 mins ago

      Im in the same boat.

      Here is my bus team: Henderson, Clyde, VVV, Dorgu, Cunha, Saka, Wirtz, Foden, Woldermade, Haland, Ekitike.

      Mathews, Heaven, Gudmundssun, Young.

