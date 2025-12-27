3pm team news: Hincapie + Wilson fit, no Timber

There are five more Premier League matches up now, with the reigning champions among the teams in action:

TEAM NEWS

The headline team news is at the Emirates and chiefly concerns Arsenal’s defence.

Piero Hincapie is fit to keep his place after a midweek injury scare.

He may not have long in the side, however: Gabriel Magalhaes returns to the matchday squad as a substitute after injury.

The biggest surprise is the absence of Jurrien Timber.

It doesn’t end there, as Riccardo Calafiori has pulled out of the Gunners’ XI in the warm-up. In comes Myles Lewis-Skelly.

As for Brighton and Hove Albion, Fabian Hurzeler makes three changes.

Lewis Dunk, Jan Paul van Hecke and Diego Gomez replace Mats Wieffer, Olivier Boscagli and Yankuba Minteh, who loses his ever-present starter status.

Arne Slot makes two changes for Liverpool, with Federico Chiesa coming in for the suspended Dominik Szoboszlai. This is Chiesa’s first Premier League start of the season.

Jeremie Frimpong also replaces Conor Bradley, who is at least fit enough to be on the bench. Cody Gakpo is also back from injury as a substitute.

Four changes for Wolverhampton Wanderers: Mateus Mane, Yerson Mosquera, Hugo Bueno and Tolu Arokodare come in.

It’s nice and simple in east London as both West Ham United and Fulham are unchanged. That, of course, means that Harry Wilson is fit after Monday’s knock.

Kristoffer Ajer comes in for the absent Sepp van den Berg in Brentford’s only change.

Alex Scott, Adam Smith and Junior Kroupi oust David Brooks, Evanilson and Justin Kluivert for visitors Bournemouth. Antoine Semenyo starts despite speculation over his future.

Finally, at Burnley, the hosts are still without Maxime Esteve.

Armando Broja, Bashir Humphreys and Marcus Edwards come in for Zian Flemming, Jaidon Anthony and the unavailable Joe Worrall for the Clarets.

Everton are without the ill Jack Grealish, so in comes Tyler Dibling. Beto is also preferred to Thierno Barry.

LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Raya, Rice, Saliba, Hincapie, Lewis-Skelly, Merino, Zubimendi, Odegaard, Saka, Trossard, Gyokeres.

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Jesus, Eze, Magalhaes, Martinelli, Norgaard, Madueke, Nwaneri.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Dunk, van Hecke, Coppola, Kadioglu, Hinshelwood, Ayari, De Cuyper, Gruda, Gomez, Rutter.

Subs: Steele, Minteh, Watson, Welbeck, Kostoulas, Milner, Boscagli, Wieffer, Veltman.

Brentford XI: Kelleher, Kayode, Collins, Ajer, Henry, Yarmolyuk, Janelt, Jensen, Schade, Thiago, Lewis-Potter.

Subs: Valdimarsson, Hickey, Pinnock, Henderson, Nelson, Damsgaard, Konak, Nunes, Donovan.

Bournemouth XI: Petrovic, Jimenez, Diakite, Senesi, Truffert, Tavernier, Cook, Smith, Scott, Semenyo, Kroupi.

Subs: Dennis, Soler, Brooks, Evanilson, Christie, Adli, Kluivert, Hill, Unal.

Burnley XI: Dubravka, Walker, Laurent, Humphreys, Ekdal, Pires, Cullen, Ugochukwu, Edwards, Broja, Bruun Larsen.

Subs: Weiss, Hartman, Anthony, Florentino, Tchaouna, Flemming, Sonne, Tresor, Barnes.

Everton XI: Pickford, O’Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko, Iroegbunam, Garner, Dibling, Alcaraz, McNeil, Beto.

Subs: Travers, King, Patterson, Barry, Rohl, Aznou, Welch, Campbell.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez, Gravenberch, Jones, Chiesa, Mac Allister, Wirtz, Ekitike.

Subs: Mamardashvili, Woodman, Bradley, Gakpo, Robertson, Nyoni, Ramsay, Ngumoha, Lucky.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Mosquera, Krejci, S Bueno, Doherty, Gomes, Andre, H §Bueno, Mane, Hwang Hee-Chan, Arokodare.

Subs: Johnstone, Wolfe, Strand Larsen, Arias, Hoever, Lopez, Gonzalez, Tchatchoua, Rawlings.

West Ham United XI: Areola, Todibo, Kilman, Magassa, Walker-Peters, Scarles, Potts, Fernandes, Summerville, Paqueta, Bowen.

Subs: Hermansen, Earthy, Mavropanos, Rodriguez, Soucek, Kante, Golambeckis, Mayers, Wilson.

Fulham XI: Leno, Robinson, Andersen, Cuenca, Tete, Lukic, Berge, Wilson, Smith-Rowe, Kevin, Jimenez.

Subs: Lecomte, Castagne, Reed, Diop, Ridgeon, Cairney, King, Traore, Kusi-Asare.