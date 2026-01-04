Man City v Chelsea team news: O’Reilly starts, no Sanchez or Cucurella

The final match of Gameweek 20 sees Manchester City and Chelsea square off at the Etihad Stadium.

Kick-off is at 5.30pm GMT.

TEAM NEWS

Pep Guardiola makes three changes from Thursday’s goalless draw at Sunderland.

Josko Gvardiol, Rodri and Tijjani Reijnders come into the starting XI.

Nathan Ake drops to the bench, while Nico Gonzalez and Savinho are injured.

Nico O’Reilly starts for the hosts at left-back.

Calum McFarlane will be in the dugout for Chelsea today after Enzo Maresca’s sudden departure.

He makes five alterations to the side that drew with Bournemouth.

In come Filip Jorgensen, Benoit Badiashile, Reece James, Pedro Neto and Joao Pedro.

Robert Sanchez (muscle), Wesley Fofana (illness) and Moises Caicedo (suspension) miss out, while Alejandro Garnacho and Liam Delap are named among the substitutes.

Marc Cucurella remains absent.

LINE-UPS

Manchester City XI: Donnarumma, Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly, Rodri, Bernardo, Reijnders, Cherki, Foden, Haaland

Subs: Trafford, Ake, Doku, Khusanov, McAidoo, Mukasa, Lewis, Mfuni, Heskey

Chelsea XI: Jorgensen, Acheampong, Chalobah, Badiashile, Gusto, James, Enzo, Estevao, Palmer, Neto, J Pedro

Subs: Slonina, Merrick, Tosin, Hato, Santos, Garnacho, Gittens, Delap, Guiu

