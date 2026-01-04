Dugout Discussion

Man City v Chelsea team news: O’Reilly starts, no Sanchez or Cucurella

4 January 2026 694 comments
avfc82 avfc82
The final match of Gameweek 20 sees Manchester City and Chelsea square off at the Etihad Stadium.

Kick-off is at 5.30pm GMT.

TEAM NEWS

Pep Guardiola makes three changes from Thursday’s goalless draw at Sunderland.

Josko Gvardiol, Rodri and Tijjani Reijnders come into the starting XI.

Nathan Ake drops to the bench, while Nico Gonzalez and Savinho are injured.

Nico O’Reilly starts for the hosts at left-back.

Calum McFarlane will be in the dugout for Chelsea today after Enzo Maresca’s sudden departure.

He makes five alterations to the side that drew with Bournemouth.

In come Filip Jorgensen, Benoit Badiashile, Reece James, Pedro Neto and Joao Pedro.

Robert Sanchez (muscle), Wesley Fofana (illness) and Moises Caicedo (suspension) miss out, while Alejandro Garnacho and Liam Delap are named among the substitutes.

Marc Cucurella remains absent.

LINE-UPS

Manchester City XI: Donnarumma, Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly, Rodri, Bernardo, Reijnders, Cherki, Foden, Haaland

Subs: Trafford, Ake, Doku, Khusanov, McAidoo, Mukasa, Lewis, Mfuni, Heskey

Chelsea XI: Jorgensen, Acheampong, Chalobah, Badiashile, Gusto, James, Enzo, Estevao, Palmer, Neto, J Pedro

Subs: Slonina, Merrick, Tosin, Hato, Santos, Garnacho, Gittens, Delap, Guiu

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below:

694 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Ha.
    • 10 Years
    15 mins ago

    Minteh and Anderson > Enzo and Alderete (-4)?

    Would solve a few long term problems

    Ha.
    1. JoeJitzu +42
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Would be a yes but not for a -4

      JoeJitzu +42
      1. Ha.
        • 10 Years
        just now

        I could wait and just do the Alderete transfer for now, however seems a good fixture missed for Enzo

        I will lose 0.1 in Minteh tonight as well

        Ha.
  2. BUZZBOMB ♡
    • 10 Years
    15 mins ago

    GW from hell.

    That Enzo goal just cost me 8 pts. Tf Rice out. FFS.

    BUZZBOMB ♡
  3. Ze_Austin
    • 7 Years
    14 mins ago

    Were both Dias and Gvardiol injured when subbed off?

    Ze_Austin
    1. LOS BLANCOS
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes

      LOS BLANCOS
      1. Ze_Austin
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Thanks

        Ze_Austin
  4. F4L
    • 11 Years
    14 mins ago

    how is that enzo shot at the end not a shot on target?

    F4L
    1. F4L
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      *oh ok added now

      F4L
  5. Zalk
    • 14 Years
    14 mins ago

    Enzo you beauty! Finally a week to write home about.

    Zalk
    1. Utopsis
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Swooped the 3 bonus as well!

      Utopsis
  6. Scapegoat Salah
    • 9 Years
    14 mins ago

    Haaland not worth the price, out for Watkins anyone?

    Scapegoat Salah
    1. Utopsis
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Absolutely.

      2,2,2 in last 3 GWs absolutely rubbish at 15m, horrendous value.

      Has to go, same with Saka etc.

      Utopsis
    2. F4L
      • 11 Years
      just now

      thinking sell to fund salah. bench salah for now and be ready to go when he returns 😉

      F4L
  7. Royal5
    • 14 Years
    14 mins ago

    Foden and Cherki both shocking. Very poor service for Haaland.

    Royal5
    1. Scapegoat Salah
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Cherki got defon, thought he was decent, others not so

      Scapegoat Salah
      1. Utopsis
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Agreed, Cherki played well just needs to make the killer final decision quicker

        Utopsis
  8. Underdogs11
    • 5 Years
    13 mins ago

    5 FT was something of a curse. I got rid of Thiago, VDV, Enzo. 😉

    Underdogs11
    1. Ha.
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      Thiago understandable, the others not so much

      Ha.
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 11 Years
        7 mins ago

        enzo had to be sold imo

        Ajax Hamsterdam
        1. Ha.
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Why?

          Ha.
      2. Underdogs11
        • 5 Years
        5 mins ago

        20 pts for Enzo last 2 and 24 for vdv last 3.

        Underdogs11
  9. thegame983
    • 9 Years
    13 mins ago

    Happy with my Bowen captain.

    thegame983
  10. Mr. O'Connell
    • 13 Years
    13 mins ago

    My 2 keepers and 5 defenders this week:

    1, 1, 1, 1, 1, 1, 0

    All played 90 mins (except Sels #justiceforsels)

    Mr. O'Connell
    1. terranullius
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      lol. Gw from hell

      terranullius
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Blimey, that's rough

      Magic Zico
    3. DeSelby
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      You should have Verbruggen, Gabriel and van de Ven. Then you'd have more points.

      DeSelby
    4. Wengers Apprentice
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Finally sold Sels myself this week…. for an extra 2 points!

      Wengers Apprentice
      1. Mr. O'Connell
        • 13 Years
        just now

        You'll regret that I'm telling you

        Mr. O'Connell
  11. Nightcrawler
    • 6 Years
    13 mins ago

    bernardo silva crying

    now thats what we love to see

    Nightcrawler
  12. nanxun
    • 4 Years
    12 mins ago

    ARS 6 pts. clear

    nanxun
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      Only one team can stop them now

      Mr. O'Connell
      1. FantasyTony
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        And that’s Arsenal football club

        FantasyTony
        1. Zalk
          • 14 Years
          just now

          haha true

          Zalk
        2. Royal5
          • 14 Years
          just now

          Think that was the point :))

          Royal5
      2. Royal5
        • 14 Years
        3 mins ago

        And one manager

        Open Controls
        1. Mr. O'Connell
          • 13 Years
          1 min ago

          I want to see a team that is connected with eachother and that shines

          Mr. O'Connell
      3. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        ....themselves...go the gunners!

        Ajax Hamsterdam
    2. F4L
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      wolves are coming for them

      F4L
  13. F4L
    • 11 Years
    8 mins ago

    Stop taking away Donnarumma's saves! 🙁

    F4L
  14. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 11 Years
    8 mins ago

    wc now just seems like a mistake. no one is performing week in week out. nothing a couple of hits can solve imo and enjoy the fun when dgws time arrives 🙂

    Ajax Hamsterdam
    1. Utopsis
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I'm almost certainly going to roll, no idea where the points will come from

      Utopsis
  15. Evasivo
    • 15 Years
    8 mins ago

    What was Enzo yellow card for? Must’ve missed it

    Evasivo
    1. Kno
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      His celebration

      Kno
    2. Jafooli
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Doing a Cantona…

      Jafooli
    3. Evasivo
      • 15 Years
      just now

      Hugging the fans? Bit harsh

      Evasivo
  16. Tinfoil Deathstar
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    Well Virgil and O'Reilly out for Gabriel and Thiaw worked a treat. Quite a fortunate swing really.

    And Thiago what an FPL legend!

    Tinfoil Deathstar
    1. Bucket Man
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Nice. Sold Rice myself as no bench at least Bruno did well for me but saved transfer would have been more beneficial.

      Bucket Man
  17. Atimis
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    How bad it sounds? Keeping FT, benching Ekitike and VVD, playing Dorgu and Heaven. I know Pool been bad but would just keep both until Burnley at home.

    Atimis
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      I dont know if etikite will be fit though...

      Ajax Hamsterdam
      1. Atimis
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Thought it's just minor and the game is in 2 weeks?

        Atimis
  18. GoonerByron
    • 14 Years
    7 mins ago

    Which one of these should I NOT to with in my WC team?

    A) Watkins
    B) Rogers
    C) Rice
    D) Bruno G
    E) Cherki

    GoonerByron
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Pick one between Rogers and Watkins imo

      Magic Zico
      1. GoonerByron
        • 14 Years
        2 mins ago

        Double up not a nice differential for someone lagging back around 600k?

        GoonerByron
        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Depending on who you will leave out from defensive and forward as Watkins is pricey

          Magic Zico
    2. F4L
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      think cherki, pep will be pissed with cherki (and foden) for losing the ball and not having control to see that game out. but foden has more credit in the bank

      F4L
    3. Atimis
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Too tough to tell really

      Atimis
    4. Bucket Man
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Not many forwards so would maybe punt on Watkins he is quite a streaky player. Probably E. Tougher fixtures

      Bucket Man
  19. FCSB
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    Start:

    1. Wilson (CHE)
    2. O’Reilly (BHA)

    FCSB
    1. Atimis
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Easy 1, 2 won't even start

      Atimis
      1. Utopsis
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Looking like he will but only because of injuries. Poor defending for the goal

        Utopsis
        1. Atimis
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Ake could play there, Khu in the middle?

          Atimis
          1. Utopsis
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Yeah that's true. Khusanov played well too

            Utopsis
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Harry

      Magic Zico
  20. Gizzachance
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    Foden out for Cherki?
    Reijnders? Or is he a trap after owning early on

    Foden 4 blanks in a row

    Gizzachance
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      The story could be the same to Thiago today

      Magic Zico
      1. Utopsis
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Exactly

        Utopsis
    2. Atimis
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Reijnders could be a trap again, also not sure how Semenyo will impact Cherki and Foden

      Atimis
    3. Utopsis
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      No, sideways

      Utopsis
    4. terranullius
      • 1 Year
      just now

      I feel like just Haaland is enough for City coverage. Am I mistaken?

      terranullius
  21. Bucket Man
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Early I know but any ideas. Can just afford Gabriel in for Timber but now Ekitike injured. Only the 1FT 0.3 ITB. Thanks all

    Sanchez*
    Timber, VVD, Hall
    Cunha, Foden, Rogers, Bruno
    Haaland, Ekitike*, Bowen
    Dubravka, Andersen, Rodon*, King*

    Bucket Man
  22. DA Minnion (Former great)
    • 13 Years
    4 mins ago

    Guehi got two points out of somewhere.
    Cunha up to 2 bonuses.
    Thankful for small mercies.

    Open Controls
  23. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 12 Years
    3 mins ago

    Does Haaland (c) need to stop for a while?

    Open Controls
    1. Utopsis
      • 5 Years
      just now

      No, learn the Thiago lesson

      Utopsis
    2. Atimis
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Could try with Cunha but he still plays for United

      Atimis
  24. thom830g
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    A) Ekitike + dewsbury hall -> thiago + Rice (-4)
    B) Ekitike -> 1) Watkins / 2) Thiago

    thom830g
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      just now

      a

      Ajax Hamsterdam
  25. brianutd-why always we? 20
    • 14 Years
    1 min ago

    When 7 players out scored your captain again…can’t pick a captain for toffee

    Open Controls
  26. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    just now

    Thiago 94bps today must be the biggest in a while!

    Sun Jihai

