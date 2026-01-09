Team News

Semenyo, Minteh, Kudus: The latest FPL team news ahead of the FA Cup

9 January 2026 112 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Share:

There’s no Premier League football this weekend, with the next deadline for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers not until Saturday 17 January.

Instead, the focus shifts to the FA Cup third round.

All 20 top-flight teams will be in action over the next few days.

While there’ll be more team news to come before the Gameweek 22 deadline, here are some of the key updates from the pre-match press conferences held on Thursday and Friday.

MANCHESTER CITY

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that new arrival Antoine Semenyo will be in the matchday squad to face Exeter City.

“He’ll be selected. I don’t know if he’ll start but he’ll be selected for sure.

“Everyone knows his qualities, right? He played extraordinary at Bournemouth and can play on both sides – right, left – he uses both legs unbelievably. As a striker he can play as well, with his pace, and he knows the Premier League.” – Pep Guardiola on Antoine Semenyo

On the injury front, Josko Gvardiol (leg), Ruben Dias (hamstring), John Stones (thigh), Mateo Kovacic (ankle), Oscar Bobb (hamstring) and Savinho (unspecified) are still unavailable.

Rayan Ait-Nouri and Omar Marmoush remain at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Mohammed Kudus (thigh) is set to be out until after the March international break, having been forced off against Sunderland last weekend.

“Kudus is unfortunately a bigger one to the tendon in the quad, so that’s one where we expect him back after the March international break.” – Thomas Frank on Mohammed Kudus

Thomas Frank also provided updates on Lucas Bergvall (knock) and Rodrigo Bentancur (hamstring), as well as Dejan Kulusevski (knee).

“Lucas is being assessed today – we’ll know more later today with him. Same with Rodri. Rodri has a hamstring injury, looks like a bigger one unfortunately. We don’t know the time frame, that we also will know later.” – Thomas Frank on Lucas Bergvall and Rodrigo Bentancur

“We know it’s a complicated injury. If there’s one person who can accelerate that, it’s Dejan. He’s a top pro and has got a top mentality. The most important thing is to remove the pain in the knee. He got an injection to help that 10 days ago. We know in three to four weeks if it’s settled and when it’s settled, hopefully, he’ll be on the grass and from there, we’ll see what’s happening.” – Thomas Frank on Dejan Kulusevski

James Maddison (knee) is still out, while Pape Matar Sarr and Yves Bissouma remain at AFCON.

Destiny Udogie (hamstring) and Dominic Solanke (ankle) are both closing in on returns, however.

“Yeah, both of them are trained. Both of them are getting closer, definitely. Destiny is a bit closer than Dom, obviously, because he’s only been out for five weeks-ish. So that’s, of course, less than six months. But both of them are positive and improving.” – Thomas Frank on Destiny Udogie and Dominic Solanke

Furthermore, Cristian Romero has been given an additional one-match ban for his behaviour during his side’s defeat to Liverpool last month, which he’ll serve in the FA Cup.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Yankuba Minteh (dead leg) will be assessed ahead of Sunday’s trip to Old Trafford.

Adam Webster (knee), Mats Wieffer (toe), Solly March (knee) and Stefanos Tzimas (knee) remain out, but Joel Veltman and Babis Kostoulas should be available.

“Yankuba will be assessed. We need to see how far along he is today [Friday] in the training session. It’s a dead leg, so there could be a chance but we have to see how he is. But dead legs sometimes need time, sometimes they heal quicker.

“Babis Kostoulas and Joel Veltman should be available.

“It’s too soon for Solly, he won’t be in the squad. It’s still too early for Mats to get involved, so he’s ruled out.” – Fabian Hurzeler

Carlos Baleba remains on international duty with Cameroon.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Eddie Howe is hopeful that Fabian Schar will play again this season, having been taken off on a stretcher in the second half of Newcastle United’s 4-3 win over Leeds United on Wednesday.

“Hopefully not too bad, or maybe not as bad as it first looked. That’s the initial sort of assessment. He’s got an injury there, but no break – we think it’s just ligament damage. He’s seeing a specialist in the next few days to get some definitive answers, but [it’s] maybe more positive than the initial assessment.” – Eddie Howe on Fabian Schar

Howe also provided an update on Dan Burn (rib).

“Dan was given a timeframe that I think will roughly ended up being the timeframe – I’m not sure how much we can shave off that with the type of injury he’s got. But he’s making good progress – he’s running, he’s out on the grass, he’s here every day, and Dan will be very keen to push himself back, but it’s one we have to be careful with.” – Eddie Howe on Dan Burn

Elsewhere, Anthony Elanga (knock) will be assessed, while Emil Krafth (knee) and Will Osula (ankle) remain out.

CHELSEA

Team news was in short supply in Liam Rosenior’s pre-match press conference, but we do know that Marc Cucurella will serve his one-match ban against Charlton Athletic.

Dario Essugo (thigh), Romeo Lavia (quad), Levi Colwill (knee) and Mykhailo Mudryk (suspended) remain out.

Rosenior took the opportunity to praise Reece James.

“I’ve analysed the recent games we’ve played in and I have to say that Reece, in terms of his impact on the group, in terms of his performances when he’s been on the pitch, he’s growing every day. It’s exciting to be working with Reece at this stage of his career because I think he has levels that he can go even beyond what he’s performing now. I think that’s where a lot of these players are.” – Liam Rosenoir on Reece James

MANCHESTER UNITED

Darren Fletcher expects to have the same players available that he had against Burnley in midweek.

He also discussed the returns of Noussair Mazraoui and Bryan Mbeumo, who face off against each other at AFCON on Friday.

“I don’t think so. I think it’s too close a turnaround. So, we’ll have the same players available for the game, as we had against Burnley, so no new additions. Bryan and Nous will not be available for the game.” – Darren Fletcher

Harry Maguire’s fitness will be monitored.

“Well, he has been out for a while so it would probably be looking at his load and things like that. That decision’s not been made, but you’ve seen the players come back the other night. You’ve seen Mason [Mount], you’ve seen Kobbie [Mainoo], you’ve seen Bruno [Fernandes]. There has to be some understanding of their first minutes, we might have to be careful with that process to build back in, so I think Harry will probably be in that situation for the weekend.” – Darren Fletcher

Amad Diallo is still at AFCON with the Ivory Coast, while Matthijs de Ligt is sidelined due to a back injury.

BRENTFORD

Keith Andrews said Dango Ouattara won’t be involved for Brentford this weekend, having only recently returned from AFCON.

He should, however, be ready to play in Gameweek 22.

“Dango won’t be involved in this one; I’ve given him an extra couple of days off because he’s been pretty full on in his endeavours with Burkina Faso. We’ll get him back in and involved ahead of the Chelsea game.” – Keith Andrews on Dango Ouattara

Andrews also discussed Igor Thiago, who took a knock on Wednesday night.

“[I told him] ‘I need to look after you’. He’s precious to us. This is the first time he’s gone game, game, game, and in a short period of time. We’ve kind of looked after him and nurtured him as the season’s gone on. So, when he took that knock, it was always in my mind to look after him and take the edge off the full game. But when he’s on two goals, he’s obviously looking at back-to-back hat-tricks. And I know what way he’s wired, so that was always a difficult dilemma. So, I had to just make that decision, which obviously wasn’t entirely popular with him. But I think he’s understood it.” – Keith Andrews on Igor Thiago

Josh Dasilva, Antoni Milambo and Fabio Carvalho are all sidelined due to knee injuries, while Frank Onyeka is still away at AFCON.

ASTON VILLA

Emiliano Martinez (calf) has been ruled out of Aston Villa’s trip to Tottenham Hotspur.

Tyrone Mings (hamstring) will be assessed, while Amadou Onana (muscle) and Ross Barkley (knee) remain out.

Evann Guessand is still on duty at AFCON, but new signing Alysson could be involved.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

John Victor will have a scan after suffering an injury against Aston Villa, which will rule him out of Friday’s FA Cup match against Wrexham.

“He’s had some blood drained from his knee, but it’s not settled as quickly as hoped so he’s having a scan, a more in-depth scan, just to check there’s nothing untoward there.” – Sean Dyche on John Victor

Sean Dyche also discussed Chris Wood, who has been out since Gameweek 8 with a knee issue.

“He’s seeing the specialist for a follow-up scan. I think it might be [on Thursday]. Certainly, by the end of this week or early next week. But that’s only a check-up, it’s all going well so far.” – Sean Dyche on Chris Wood

Ryan Yates (hamstring) is expected to remain out, while Wily Boly and Ibrahim Sangare are still away with the Ivory Coast.

Arnaud Kalimuendo has joined Eintracht Frankfurt on loan for the remainder of the season.

EVERTON

Everton have lost their appeal to overturn Michael Keane’s red card, so the defender will now serve a three-match suspension, which on top of this FA Cup clash, also includes Gameweeks 22/23.

Jack Grealish is also suspended this weekend, after picking up a one-match ban for two yellow card offences in midweek.

Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring), Seamus Coleman (hamstring), Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (hamstring) and Charly Alcaraz (unspecified) remain out, while Idrissa Gana Gueye and Iliman Ndiaye are still at AFCON.

Branthwaite is at least “back on the grass” and “hopefully not too far away”.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Jean-Philippe Mateta won’t be involved for Crystal Palace on Saturday, mainly due to Macclesfield’s artificial turf.

“No one is coming back. Chris [Richards] is back, but he was in the squad against Aston Villa.

“JP [Mateta] will not travel with us. We’ll give him a rest, not playing on astro. We’ve talked about some issues with his knee. Everything’s under control but we don’t want to risk that he plays on astro and it gets worse, that’s why he stays in London.

“All others are fine.” – Oliver Glasner

Oliver Glasner also confirmed that Marc Guehi will be in the starting lineup.

Nathaniel Clyne (knock), Jefferson Lerma (concussion), Daniel Munoz (knee), Rio Cardines (groin), Daichi Kamada (hamstring), Cheick Doucoure (knee), Caleb Kphora (back), Chadi Riad (knee) and Eddie Nketiah (hamstring) remain out, while Ismaila Sarr is still on international duty.

BOURNEMOUTH

Evanilson and Enes Unal will be assessed for Bournemouth, having finished the midweek game against Tottenham Hotspur with “some issues”.

Justin Kluivert (knee), Tyler Adams (knee), Ben Gannon-Doak (hamstring), Ryan Christie (knee) and Will Dennis (ankle) are unavailable.

LEEDS UNITED

Daniel Farke said “… It will be more or less the same group of players available”.

“If it is risky, I wouldn’t do this so I think it will be more or less the same group of players available like for the last game. So, Joe [Rodon] no setback during the game, of course he was a bit tired in the end of the game anyhow but no injuries. The only one who was struggling today a little bit was Sam Byram with some back problems, perhaps a bit more to do with the travelling lots of travelling anyhow.” – Daniel Farke

The German also confirmed he will rotate in goal, with Karl Darlow set to start in between the sticks.  

SUNDERLAND

Wilson Isidor will be assessed in training later today.

“He’s getting better. He trained this morning with the squad and we’ll see if he’s available or not. He’s just on the limit and we don’t want to take unnecessary risks, so that’s it.” – Regis Le Bris on Wilson Isidor

Regis Le Bris is hoping “one or two” of his returning AFCON contingent will be available, too.

Reinildo Mandava, Arthur Masuaka, Noah Sadiki and Bertrand Traore are all back on Wearside after exiting the competition.

Habib Diarra and Chemsdine Talbi remain in Morocco, however.

“It’s a bit early to know because although they have travelled back, they haven’t trained yet. So today will be really important to assess everyone.” – Regis Le Bris

Aji Alese and Ahmed Abdullahi have returned to training.

WEST HAM UNITED

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is back in training after returning from AFCON.

“He [Wan-Bissaka] was here today in the building. He did a light session [as] he was travelling. He’s OK. [We were] a little bit sad that he went away but are happy to [have] him back. No [there’s no further team news]. We have to assess normal situations.” – Nuno Espirito Santo

But El Hadji Malick Diouf is still on duty at AFCON, while Lukasz Fabianski has been sidelined with a back injury lately.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Rob Edwards confirmed that Rodrigo Gomes will be part of the matchday squad.

Other than that, the Wolves boss isn’t expecting anyone else back.

Marshall Munetsi (calf), Dan Bentley (ankle), Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (hamstring) and Toti Gomes (hamstring) remain out, while Emmanuel Agbadou is still at AFCON.

FULHAM

Calvin Bassey, Alex Iwobi and Samuel Chukwueze are away at AFCON.

Rodrigo Muniz (hamstring), Kenny Tete (hamstring) and Josh King (knee) are still injured. 

BURNLEY

Scott Parker has said he will freshen up his team for tomorrow’s clash against Millwall.

“We will freshen it up, we need to. The volume of games we have had in this short period, the players need that rest. We want to give other players the opportunity to impress.” – Scott Parker

Mike Tresor, Zian Flemming and Joe Worrall will presumably miss out again with unspecified issues.

Josh Cullen (knee), Jordan Beyer (hamstring), Connor Roberts (Achilles) and Zeki Amdouni (knee) are longer-term absentees.

Introducing The Eye Test 2
112 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. SIMBOBIANTHEIII
      3 hours, 41 mins ago

      Hi

      Open Controls
      1. The Bandit
        • 15 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        Whoareya?

        Open Controls
    • Atimis
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 39 mins ago

      Anyone encountered a good analysis on Saka vs Rice possible returns in the upcoming weeks?
      I just noticed that Saka with better stats at home, Rice away, still not sure what I can do with it. In theory, they will have more away games now, Rice also plays more minutes.

      Open Controls
      1. Stimps
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 8 mins ago

        Just get both

        Open Controls
      2. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 4 mins ago

        I would expect Saka is better on stats than Rice and Rice is matching re the points collected so far.

        For me it simply comes down to their prices and how much funds I would like to spend for ARS attackers.

        Also whether I would want Fruno Palmer Foden (for example) in addition to Haaland+Gabriel in my team.

        Open Controls
    • Essem
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      I’m actually considering the big brain move Thiago to Watkins based on xG and fixtures.

      Open Controls
      1. Essem
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        Would include selling Cunha for funds but that’s most likely an upgrade as well.

        Open Controls
        1. Albrightondknight
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 19 mins ago

          Anyone is a Cunha upgrade.
          I am going to season keep Thiago but there is no shortage of cash to spend and not many player we want so Watkins could be a good diff and not bad fixtures.

          Open Controls
          1. Essem
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 1 min ago

            Ya here’s the team

            Roefs
            Timber Thiaw Virgil
            Saka Gruno Wilson Cunha Foden
            Thiago Haaland
            (Dubravka Calafiori Dorgu Guiuiui)

            With 3 free transfers! I guess most people would advice going Calafiori, Saka and Cunha to Gabriel, Rice and some random midfielder. But I want Watkins.

            Open Controls
            1. Albrightondknight
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 43 mins ago

              Cala is making a mess of that. I was so patient with Virgil but he has got to go too, but on for But

              Would you consider
              Cala Virgil and Cunha
              To Gabriel defender downgrade and BrunoF
              I know it means you don’t get Watkins but one more move with a Cunha downgrade can get you to Watkins. Not sure how much you have ITB.

              Open Controls
              1. Essem
                • 8 Years
                1 hour, 13 mins ago

                Thanks. 0 in the bank. Virgil has BUR. Seems crazy to sell no?

                Open Controls
                1. Essem
                  • 8 Years
                  1 hour, 7 mins ago

                  And Bruno F. seems wrong fixtures wise but thanks. Will consider!

                  Open Controls
    • Babit1967
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      Anyone going for Palmer or is too early?

      Open Controls
      1. Essem
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        Too soon.

        Open Controls
      2. Albrightondknight
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        I went 2 weeks ago that was probably too soon. Most will wait til 24 - the fixtures are too good to ignore. Any sign of form and he will be a serious C consideration for several weeks.

        Open Controls
        1. Essem
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          Ya here’s the team

          Roefs
          Timber Thiaw Virgil
          Saka Gruno Wilson Cunha Foden
          Thiago Haaland
          (Dubravka Calafiori Dorgu Guiuiui)

          With 3 free transfers! I guess most people would advice going Calafiori, Saka and Cunha to Gabriel, Rice and some random midfielder. But I want Watkins.

          Open Controls
          1. Essem
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 16 mins ago

            Wrong post. See above.

            Open Controls
    • Albrightondknight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      Fed up of bouncing around 400k to 600k
      With the GW24 fixtures swing I need to be aggressive. Looking at Palmer, Semenyo, Bruno and double defence for Arsenal and Palace in a 442. Changes you would make?
      Hoping Munoz is back soon

      Sanchez

      Gabriel Timber Guehi Munoz

      Palmer Bruno Semenyo Rice

      Haaland Thiago

      Dub Wilson Kroupi Alderete

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        I'd probably sell Palace defenders still.

        At least one ...

        Although ranks are tight, it's hard to make gains outside of a good chip use because others are also catching all the time.

        Open Controls
        1. Albrightondknight
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 hours ago

          Ok thanks. I am looking to buy both soon. So could save a transfer by only getting one.
          Any reason palace did better for CS earlier in the season? Soon those palace fixtures look really good.

          Open Controls
          1. Essem
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 11 mins ago

            Too many fixtures for a thin squad.

            Open Controls
          2. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            Sorry

            Misread that

            Yes, the December schedule killed them

            Transition to Thursday - Sunday football can be difficult for lots of squads

            They have a smaller one to call upon.

            Open Controls
      2. Albrightondknight
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        Ha being able to play chips well is the only reason I don’t quit this game. Without decent chip usage this year I would probably be 3-4 mil rank 🙂

        Open Controls
    • PikeyMikey
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      1FT

      Sánchez
      Timber, Andersen, Thiaw
      Bruno G, Rogers (VC), Rice, Wilson, Foden
      Haaland (C), Ekitiké

      Subs: Dubravka, Thiago, Alderete, O’Reilly

      Thinking O’Reilly to Gabriel then play him double arsenal defence. Question is who to drop for Thiago as he is so highly owned now and in form, or bench him?

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        Drop Foden

        Ekitike might not be back

        Good to have back up options, available.

        Open Controls
        1. Essem
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 59 mins ago

          Yeah double palace def seems off

          Open Controls
          1. Essem
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 58 mins ago

            Damnit there’s something wrong with me or this site.

            Open Controls
            1. Albrightondknight
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 56 mins ago

              Snap to reply fail. It’s definitely the site ….

              Open Controls
    • Albrightondknight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      11 of 15 players the same 🙂
      I think yes to the move.
      The other decision is much more difficult. It’s very difficult to drop any of the other 7, if anyone it would be Wilson and he is another form player.

      Open Controls
    • AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      Guiu might drop tonight.

      I'd rather forget about fantasy football for the weekend, but those 0.1m price changes do eat away eventually at your options.

      I'm not thinking of wildcarding any time soon, he could go to Mane but the Wolves fixtures don't scream buy me.

      But also holding Ekitike at least means a playing attacker on the bench.

      Would you do it, or just let it go?

      Open Controls
      1. Sir Michael Taker
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 38 mins ago

        Are you not just going to sell Ekitike if he cant do the Burnley game when the team news starts in a week? And everyone is cheaper than him pretty much if you do sell so not sure why the value matters. I may have misunderstood the situation here

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 29 mins ago

          Yes, would do in that scenario.

          So £ wouldn't matter so much.

          In the round I can't go early on transfers today so will just get chipped away on team value.

          If there's an injury to a prominent player in the 3rd round of the Cup, it's more important to fix that.

          Might be less likely but there's some competitive fixtures.

          In practice most Premier League teams will go with the second string.

          Open Controls
      2. Albrightondknight
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 36 mins ago

        If you are set on only 2 up front what does it really matter. Kroupi probably the best of the really cheap ones but that is costing you not saving you cash. If the other 2 bench options are playable wouldn’t bother how often do we need to go 3 deep on the bench?

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 27 mins ago

          It's fair too...

          Kroupi is under consideration too.

          I don't really like the dead 8th attacking spot.

          Week to week after any transfer you're just deciding which 2 defenders to bench.

          Feels a bit sterile...

          And hard to get it right too!!

          Open Controls
          1. Brosstan
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 17 mins ago

            Sounds like your solution is to make it even harder to get right

            Open Controls
            1. AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 15 mins ago

              I'd prefer some more choice further forward

              Rather than the proverbial benching headache

              Makes the game more interesting

              Open Controls
    • AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      2 FTs...

      Thinking Cunha should go but not entirely sure who too.

      Can't afford Bruno, with just £0.1m banked, as it stands.

      .
      Raya Dúbravka
      Gabriel Chalabah Van Hecke Mukiele Heaven
      Saka Cunha Semenyo Rogers BrunoG
      Haaland Ekitiké Guiu

      What would you do with this lot?

      Open Controls
      1. Make FPL Casual Again
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 28 mins ago

        Can u down change/downgrade Semenyo and Raya to Rice and cheaper GK to free up funds for Cunha to Bruno?

        Open Controls
        1. Make FPL Casual Again
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 27 mins ago

          Obviously subject to Ekitike not being declared out, otherwise downgrade him

          Open Controls
          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 24 mins ago

            Yeah

            It's a fair point

            I'm looking at that but wouldn't do a hit to lose Raya which means Rice remains out of reach for now

            Unless I leave Cunha for another week or so.

            Ekitike is the fly in the ointment at the moment.

            Open Controls
            1. Make FPL Casual Again
              • 7 Years
              2 hours, 11 mins ago

              I think Cunha to Bruno could wait a week or two...if Elitike is out it makes it easy this week

              Open Controls
              1. AC/DC AFC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                2 hours, 10 mins ago

                I'm rather hoping Ekitike is fit to play and scores a couple

                Open Controls
                1. Make FPL Casual Again
                  • 7 Years
                  2 hours, 8 mins ago

                  The fecker owes buyers/holders..

                  Open Controls
    • The Polymath
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      Van de Ven, two prime fixtures, worth downgrading O'Reilly for him?

      Open Controls
      1. Sir Michael Taker
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 35 mins ago

        I'm not sure defenders conform to the prime fixtures thing. I mean Virgil saved his only recent clean for the champions elect after shipping goals against all his prime fixture opponents. Cleans are random just pick half decent defenders and go with the flow

        Open Controls
      2. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 20 mins ago

        Not worth it unless you have a lot of FTs and nothing to do otherwise.

        Open Controls
    • AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      You'd think that most teams will rotate heavily

      Other than Newcastle v Bournemouth. And Manchester United v Brighton.

      Potentially teams like Spurs, West Ham, Leeds and Liverpool need to field a stronger 11 to win their ties too.

      https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/fa-cup/scores-fixtures/2026-01?filter=fixtures

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        TNT going to kill the FA Cup coverage for those without fire sticks

        https://www.live-footballontv.com/#2026Jan10

        Like, I'd watch some but not going to venture out in the cold to watch most of this

        Highlights it is

        Open Controls
    • chris81
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      If you're tied for points in the rankings, fewer transfers increases your rank. That's still a thing right?

      Is there any data on how many managers there are on a given number of points? And how many rank places each transfer saved moves you?

      It might be irrelevant. But I'm not sure.

      And if you get unlimited transfers on a wildcard during international break and choose to trade the price changes to gain team value - how many rank places do you lose? And what is the value in points/ rank terms of deploying the extra team value on better assets?

      Open Controls
      1. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 22 mins ago

        Its a thing but its definitely irrelevant. WC transfer dont count towards your amount of transfers made.

        Open Controls
      2. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        Yes

        But doesn't it just impact OR1 v 2 or mini-leagues?

        Think it's at the margins. Maybe in the cups eventually?

        Not sure on the data, don't think Live FPL dissagregate it like that.

        It's all in the margins I think.

        Open Controls
    • Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      Love how Pep says Semenyo can play as a striker. Cant wait for the surprise Haaland benching.

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        He can play left or right or down the middle according to some sources I've read...

        Might be handy for the FA Cup etc?

        Open Controls
      2. OneTeamInBristol
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        I've watched Semenyo for years when he was playing for us and he is not a striker.

        Open Controls
      3. WVA
        • 9 Years
        9 mins ago

        Harry Maguire CAN play as a striker, doesn’t mean he’s any good at it, like Semenyo

        Open Controls
    • Brunsvigeren
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      Any good WC teams around?

      I have been without Haaland All season, and think I have to wildcard him in, to have a chance catching up in ML, 120 Points behind

      Open Controls
      1. Machine Gun Skelly
          1 hour, 36 mins ago

          how have you survived without Haaland? The only people who don't have are the ones doing a challenge or just don't play!

          Open Controls
          1. The Bandit
            • 15 Years
            1 hour, 34 mins ago

            He hasn’t

            Open Controls
            1. Brunsvigeren
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 32 mins ago

              Exactly, I have not survived! 2.8 mil rank :/

              But 120 Points behind is still within reach. But I guess its time to get Haaland in

              Open Controls
              1. Brunsvigeren
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 30 mins ago

                I have been on Salah whole season..

                In my mind, I have always just been a 2-4 goals and a few assists away from catching up
                But they never came....

                Open Controls
                1. Brunsvigeren
                  • 10 Years
                  1 hour, 27 mins ago

                  I had Salah captain 32 times last season, won me the ML and around 20k rank overall..
                  But my team fell apart with him this year...

                  Open Controls
      2. Mother Farke
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        Just saw 1st in the world has that Thiaw shitshow and also Gordon with no open play goals in 25 games. Sometimes I think I'd be better off not trying lol

        Open Controls
        1. Albrightondknight
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 3 mins ago

          Yeah they definitely sound like a mother farke

          Open Controls
        2. Brosstan
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 48 mins ago

          This game is all about picking decent picks and then hoping they do well. There was basically 0 indication that someone like Gordon would be a garbage pick while Thiago would haul every game if you were deciding between them 2 game weeks ago. A lot of good managers picked Gordon.

          This game is 99% luck unless you pick objectively awful picks that wont get regular minutes.

          Open Controls
        3. WVA
          • 9 Years
          18 mins ago

          It’s all luck mate

          Open Controls
      3. FPLMACKEM
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        Raya
        Virgil, Gabriel, Hall
        Cunha, Wilson, Foden, Saka, Anderson
        Ekitike, Haaland (c)

        Dubravka, Andersen, Rodon, Guiu

        5ft 0.9 itb

        Any early transfer suggestions here?

        Open Controls
        1. Albrightondknight
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 23 mins ago

          It’s really about the Cunha Ekitike and Virgil spots.
          The two last one have 1 more week
          Have you exact cash to go Cunha to Bruno early so you don’t burn one?

          Open Controls
          1. FPLMACKEM
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 12 mins ago

            I'm 0.2 short of doing Cunha to Bruno.

            My initial thoughts were Cunha to Gakpo (get the Burnley fixture). Then In gw 24 bring Bruno back and offload Ekitike to fund it. What do you think of this?

            Open Controls
            1. Albrightondknight
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              57 mins ago

              I don’t operate in a world of 5ft I use them too quick but based on the transfers you have that sounds solid.
              The only question would be if Ekitike is fit do both him and Gapko start. Wirtz was of the left against Arsenal if Ekitike is back it’s probably on the left or nothing for Gapko

              Open Controls
              1. FPLMACKEM
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                just now

                That's a good point about who starts on the left. I think this week I will wait closer to the deadline before making my moves.

                I have been super disciplined to accumulate five transfers.

                Open Controls
      4. The Bandit
        • 15 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        Poor old Nuno. The 4 clubs he has managed in the prem, are all in the bottom 7, including 3 in the bottom 4. Is he just unlucky? Certainly most of them haven’t improved since he left.

        Open Controls
        1. Sir Michael Taker
          • 11 Years
          4 mins ago

          Does that not make him lucky rather than unlucky? He left Wolves in a good place. Dyche wouldnt have got that Forest side top 10 last season. It seems to turn sour when he leaves normally. West Ham might be too big an ask

          Open Controls
      5. F4L
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        phew romero to serve ban for fa cup fixture this weekend. big jam 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. The Bandit
          • 15 Years
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          He got an extra game today didn’t he?

          Open Controls
          1. The Bandit
            • 15 Years
            1 hour, 22 mins ago

            https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/crlexynz3weo

            Open Controls
          2. F4L
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 12 mins ago

            yeah but think he already served the one match for red card, so just one more match ban. lucky he isnt going to miss west ham

            Open Controls
            1. The Bandit
              • 15 Years
              1 hour, 4 mins ago

              Ah, gotcha. Should’ve read my own link 😆

              Open Controls
      6. Philosopher's Stones
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        Who is not an urgent sell from below?

        A: Foden
        B: Bowen
        C: Keep both and roll FT

        Open Controls
        1. Machine Gun Skelly
            1 hour, 54 mins ago

            Foden

            Open Controls
          • Essem
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 48 mins ago

            Bowen

            Open Controls
            1. Essem
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 41 mins ago

              Read that wrong. Sell Bowen.

              Open Controls
          • FPLMACKEM
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 45 mins ago

            Do not sell Foden until after City have played Wolves at home.

            Open Controls
            1. Brosstan
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 42 mins ago

              Perfect game for him to get a rest

              Open Controls
              1. FPLMACKEM
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 32 mins ago

                I don't think City can afford to rest anyone while they're chasing Arsenal.

                Open Controls
            2. Ignasi M
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 36 mins ago

              I read that Foden and his wife are trying for a 5th baby, so it might explain his poor performances over the past few months. I'll be selling him as soon as I can.

              Open Controls
              1. FPLMACKEM
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 14 mins ago

                LOL

                Open Controls
        2. Machine Gun Skelly
            1 hour, 55 mins ago

            7 weeks ago I was top 100k, now i'm 700k after some horrible red arrows

            Open Controls
            1. Vasshin
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 7 mins ago

              Thats Brutal

              Open Controls
          • Vasshin
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 47 mins ago

            Feels good to have four city players against United team 🙂

            Open Controls
            1. FC Hakkebøf
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 3 mins ago

              Semenyo wont start

              Open Controls
              1. Ignasi M
                • 8 Years
                1 hour ago

                I bet Doku will improve his output now that Semenyo's arrived.

                Open Controls
              2. WVA
                • 9 Years
                1 min ago

                Or Foden won’t? He’s been awful!

                Open Controls
            2. Sir Michael Taker
              • 11 Years
              36 mins ago

              If one or more of them are NOR / Donna / Nunes it shouldnt feel that good. Brighton could have put multiple past them. They feel like a sell

              Open Controls
          • Meta12345
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 43 mins ago

            I have just activated the wildcard. 1.2 million rank. I must get ahead of the curve plus had keane, minteh, uncertainty on phoden place, tired of bowen, getting chelsea players before everyone, getting the perfect pair of goalkeepers, getting gakpo and bruno g for this gw. This should be a powerful early wildcard. Good luck everyone

            Open Controls
            1. WVA
              • 9 Years
              1 min ago

              How’s it looking? Don’t think I’d both with Chelsea attackers or Gakpo

              Open Controls
          • FC Hakkebøf
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 32 mins ago

            Brought in Palmer and Gakpo for Cunha and Foden. Looking forward to have a nice differential in Palmer (12,3% owned) while most people will go for Bruno (at least thats what I think they will do).

            Open Controls
            1. Brosstan
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 11 mins ago

              As per price rices, a lot more are going for Palmer than Bruno

              Open Controls
              1. FC Hakkebøf
                • 8 Years
                2 mins ago

                Yep. Hopefully Palmer outscores Bruno.

                Open Controls
          • Mother Farke
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 29 mins ago

            MGW, CHO, Milenkovic benched.

            Open Controls
          • CYN
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            Raya
            Virgil, Timber, Tarkowski, Mukiele
            Saka, Foden, Cunha, Bruno G
            Haaland, Ekitike

            Dubravka, Alderete, Stach, Guiu

            2FT, 0.1 ITB.

            Roll again or any suggested moves?
            Who is the top priority to bring in over the next GW or two? Gabriel, Bruno F or Palmer?

            Open Controls
            1. Punned It
                11 mins ago

                I'd get Gabriel, both because he'll be a season keeper (again) and because his price'll rise even more. I'm considering either Fruno or Palmer, but not till GW24 - fixtures, and I'd like to see them play well before getting them.

                Open Controls
                1. CYN
                  • 7 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Thinking Timber to Gab? Funded by Cunha down to Enzo or Tavernier.

                  Open Controls
            2. Stimps
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              30 mins ago

              Save?

              Martinez
              Gabriel Thiaw Alderate
              Saka Rice Cherki Bruno G Rogers
              Haaland DCL

              Dubravka Bowen Tarkowski Nunez

              Open Controls
              1. Punned It
                  9 mins ago

                  I've a similar team. Looks good!

                  Open Controls
                • Mother Farke
                  • 1 Year
                  just now

                  Could potentially have Dubravka v Pool. Good team, though.

                  Open Controls
              2. Punned It
                  29 mins ago

                  So, there's no one I really need to transfer in yet, so figured I'd lose Keane, since his spot may be unsure later on this months. No defenders seem to appeal to me, though. I've been considering Collins, Tarkowski and Lacroix. I've got Gabriel, Senesi, Mukiele and Chalobah. I don't quite fancy the Arsenal double defence. Any thoughts, or any defenders I'm completely missing?

                  Open Controls
                  1. FC Hakkebøf
                    • 8 Years
                    10 mins ago

                    Go for double Arsenal.

                    Open Controls
                  2. Captain Mal
                    • 1 Year
                    5 mins ago

                    Wait for Munoz?

                    Open Controls
                • WVA
                  • 9 Years
                  29 mins ago

                  Foden a must sell now Semenyo has come in? He’s been awful regardless!

                  Open Controls
                  1. Stimps
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 12 Years
                    21 mins ago

                    They play in different areas

                    Open Controls
                  2. Albrightondknight
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    8 mins ago

                    Foden is awful til he is not. City have some amazing fixtures on the way. I will hold Foden for sure. If Semenyo gets decent minutes I will consider triple attack Haaland Foden Semenyo. The city fixtures aren’t quite Che good but very nice and I trust City to go on a run more than Che.

                    Open Controls
                • Albrightondknight
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  10 mins ago

                  Btw there is a new post

                  Open Controls

                You need to be logged in to post a comment.