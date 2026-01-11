Suspensions

Who is suspended or returning from a ban in FPL Gameweek 22?

11 January 2026 24 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
In the Suspension Tightrope, we look at the players close to a ban, already suspended or returning from the naughty step in Gameweek 22.

A reminder: players now reaching five bookings will no longer incur a suspension.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

Gameweek ban 21 yellow cards

The table above is from the Football Association website and details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

With five cautions no longer the danger zone, the next target players have to avoid is 10. Anyone racking up that many yellow cards before their club has contested 32 fixtures will get a two-match ban.

And your usual reminder: punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific. Suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

THE RACE TO (AVOID) 10 YELLOW CARDS

Most players still have plenty of breathing room when it comes to the dreaded 10-caution mark.

Lewis Dunk (£4.5m) is getting a bit too close for comfort, however, being only two bookings away.

WHICH PLAYERS SERVE SUSPENSIONS IN GAMEWEEK 22?

Best Michael Keane replacements in FPL 12

Away from yellow cards, Michael Keane (£4.8m) will be suspended in Gameweeks 22 and 23 after being sent off last weekend.

An appeal against his dismissal for violent conduct was rejected, so the three-match ban stands. The first of those three games was Saturday’s FA Cup tie against Sunderland.

Manchester United rookie Shea Lacey (£4.5m) will also sit out Gameweek 22. He was sent off for two bookable offences in Sunday’s cup loss to Brighton and Hove Albion.

Mykhailo Mudryk (£4.9m) remains indefinitely suspended by the FA.

AVAILABLE IN GAMEWEEK 22 AFTER SERVING BANS IN THE CUP

FPL new signings: Hato a potential threat to Cucurella's starts 4

Two other players who were sent off in Gameweek 21 will not be suspended in Gameweek 22.

Marc Cucurella (£6.0m) was dismissed for the denial of an obvious goalscoring opportunity (DOGSO), while Jack Grealish (£6.5m) saw red for two bookable offences.

Both players picked up one-match bans but they were served in the FA Cup third round.

As for Cristian Romero (£5.0m), he too is available in Gameweek 22.

The FA handed him a one-match ban for “acting improperly by failing to leave the field of play promptly” during Tottenham Hotspur’s defeat to Liverpool last month. But that too was served in the FA Cup at the weekend.

No one else returns from suspension this week.

  1. Heavy Cream
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 4 mins ago

    Semenyo or Foden?

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Semenyo. Foden has no form and his own minutes likely to be reduced by Semenyo joining City.

      Open Controls
  2. RoyaleBlue
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 1 min ago

    Is Saka + Tarky -> BrunoF + Gabriel worth a -4?

    I could also just do Timber -> Gabriel.

    Own Saka, Rice, and Timber, so have to drop an Ars player to get Gab in

    Open Controls
    1. KunDogan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Sell Timber imo

      Open Controls
    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Don't think Saka is worth the money.

      Open Controls
      1. Onz
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Maybe not, but his ceiling is higher than Rice. The fomo is strong, and he will haul soon ( I hope)

        Open Controls
    3. Onz
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      I would not do the double move for free. Maybe too soon for Bruno, he played CB in the cup, with only the set piece and dc points potential he is not worth the money atm,
      Gabriel is now a must have given his ownership and multiple routs to points, so Timber to Gabriel with the FT.
      What does the rest of the squad look like, and the itb cash ?

      Open Controls
    4. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      just now

      No!

      Open Controls
  3. SpaceCadet
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    Anything transfers needed here or g2g? 1ft, 1.4m itb.

    sanchez
    gabriel konate vdv
    saka foden brunoG rice
    haaland thiago dcl

    dubravka anderson keane diouf

    Open Controls
    1. NZREDS
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Gtg save the transfer I reckon - well balanced team. Watch Foden rotation going forward.

      Open Controls
      1. SpaceCadet
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Thanks. Thinking foden > brunoF next gw. Also need to replace keane with senesi/ mukiele.

        Open Controls
    2. Onz
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Deal to one of Konate or vdv imo, but must admit the fixture this week is too good, so maybe roll (g2g).

      Open Controls
      1. SpaceCadet
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Thanks. Need to dump keane and konate soon. Thankfully Konate has a good fixture this gw.

        Open Controls
  4. Von Lipwig
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    39 mins ago

    Bench boost which GW?

    A) Dub (LIV a) DCL (FUL h) Tark (AVL a) Gud (FUL h)

    B) Dub (TOT h) DCL (EVE a) Alderete (WHU a) Gud (EVE a)

    Open Controls
    1. Dubem_FC
      • 10 Years
      16 mins ago

      Giving us chips first half of the season has fried everyone's brain. Your BB is meant for DGW.

      Open Controls
      1. Von Lipwig
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        10 mins ago

        No chance. It always backfires trying to squeeze extra players in. I rather get rid and play without worrying about a future bench boost.

        Open Controls
        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          This is the way for me. Am currently eyeing up GW 24 when I’ll have Dubravka (sun) Alderete (BUR) and choice of Mane (BOU) or Kroupi (wol)

          Open Controls
          1. Miguel Sanchez
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            Of your options listed I would go with B

            Open Controls
  5. Dubem_FC
    • 10 Years
    37 mins ago

    My team:
    Raya Dub
    Chalobah Gab Guehi Clyne KLP
    Saka Foden Cherki Cunha Bruno. G
    Thiago Haaland Fraser.
    2FTs.
    I need Rogers and Wilson just to block my ML rival who's in 2nd place.

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Cunha to Rogers, Foden to Wilson and you are set

      Open Controls
  6. PartyTime
    • 4 Years
    23 mins ago

    Iran still offline. Been wanting to chat with a fantasy football friend over there but look at what the regime has done. Looks like he will miss next GW

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      9 mins ago

      priorities

      Open Controls
      1. PartyTime
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        Priority 1: Never listen to Holmes fantasy football advise. Been there, done that… Heck!

        Open Controls
  7. Letsgo!
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Will u do cunha to wilson now?

    Open Controls

