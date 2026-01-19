UCL Fantasy Matchday 7: Best clean sheet odds

Matchday 7 arrives with huge swings on the line, and clean sheets could decide the week. In this guide, we break down the best clean sheet odds, highlight the defences you can trust, and show where the hidden edges sit.

If you want clear direction for your goalkeeper and defender picks, these odds give you the strongest blueprint for building rank this week.

TOP 20 CLEAN SHEET ODDS

NOTE: BET365 odds, vig removed

SUMMARY

Chelsea lead the way for clean-sheet potential in Matchday 7. The Blues top the odds despite managing just one shut-out across their previous six matches in all competitions. That record could improve against Pafos, who have failed to score in any of their away Champions League fixtures so far.

Bayern Munich rank second, standing as the only other side to reach the 50% mark. Vincent Kompany’s side continue to dominate going forward – scoring 71 Bundesliga goals – although they also sit on just one clean sheet from their last six outings. A home clash with Union Saint-Gilloise offers a strong chance to reset defensively.

Real Madrid complete the top three as they welcome Monaco to the Bernabéu. The French side have scored fewer Champions League goals than 20 teams this season, highlighting a clear lack of cutting edge in attack.

A further five teams sit on 38% clean-sheet odds. Club Brugge host Kairat, Napoli face Copenhagen, Atalanta welcome Athletic Club, Juventus entertain Benfica, while Barcelona take on Slavia Praha.

Beyond that group, Manchester City, Villarreal, Newcastle United and Paris Saint-Germain all exceed the 30% mark for Matchday 7. Fellow Premier League sides Arsenal and Liverpool follow closely behind on 29%