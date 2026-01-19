UCL Fantasy Matchday 7: Best differentials

With the league phase nearing its conclusion, Matchday 7 represents the penultimate round and a key opportunity for managers to make ground.

With that in mind, our UCL Fantasy expert @Big4FPL reveals his top differentials to help you climb the ranks.

I head into Matchday 7 ranked 911th overall, as I push for a fifth top-500 finish in UCL Fantasy.

If you want to climb the rankings this week – using free transfers, activating a Wildcard or deploying a Limitless – differentials can swing the matchday in your favour.

Below, I’ve highlighted two low-owned options in each outfield position who carry the potential to deliver a significant rank boost in Matchday 7.

DEFENDERS

MATHEUS NUNES (€4.4M) – 1% SELECTED

I considered Rico Lewis O’Reilly, but I’ve opted for the lower-owned alternative.

Manchester City host Bodø/Glimt in an appealing fixture, and their defensive numbers remain encouraging. Matheus Nunes (€4.4m) also offers attacking upside from advanced areas, making him a strong budget differential with genuine ceiling potential.

ALEJANDRO GRIMALDO (€6.1M) – 9% SELECTED

I’ve backed Alejandro Grimaldo (€6.1m) throughout the group stage, and his ownership still feels unusually low.

Despite returning just one point against Paris Saint-Germain, Grimaldo ranks as the eighth-highest scorer across the opening six matchdays, underlining his consistency and attacking threat. Another favourable fixture puts him firmly back in contention.

MIDFIELDERS

LENNART KARL (€5.0m) – 1% SELECTED

The young German continues to cement his place in Bayern Munich’s first-team setup.

With a demanding schedule in early 2026, rotation remains likely. Jamal Musiala has returned to the squad, but a gradual reintegration looks probable after his long absence. A fixture against Union Berlin provides an ideal opportunity to invest at minimal ownership.

HANS VANAKEN (€5.3m) – 4% SELECTED

Club Brugge kick off Matchday 7 with an early fixture against Kairat, offering managers access to confirmed team news.

That alone enhances Hans Vanaken’s (€5.3m) appeal. Add his consistent history of European returns, and he shapes up as a smart route to early points and early momentum.

FORWARDS

LUIS DIAZ (€7.5m) – 9% SELECTED

Luis Díaz (€7.5m) has made an explosive start to 2026, bringing pace, intensity and directness down Bayern’s left flank.

After serving a suspension earlier in the competition, he features in relatively few squads. Given Bayern’s attacking strength, a double-up alongside Harry Kane could prove highly effective in Matchday 7.

FERRAN TORRES (€7.0M) – 3% SELECTED

Lamine Yamal’s suspension opens the door for alternative Barcelona attackers.

We’ve already seen the impact rotation options can make in this system, with Fermín López and Marcus Rashford both delivering returns. With a favourable fixture on the horizon, Ferran Torres (€7.0m) stands out as a low-owned route into Barcelona’s frontline.