Lukic, Iwobi, Smith Rowe: Fulham injury latest for FPL Gameweek 23

Speaking at Friday’s press conference, Fulham boss Marco Silva said Sasa Lukic could be out for four-to-five weeks after picking up a hamstring injury in last weekend’s defeat to Leeds United.

Emile Smith Rowe also came off at Elland Road, but Silva attributed his substitution to “fatigue”, and the midfielder is “in contention”.

Rodrigo Muniz (hamstring) and Kenny Tete (hamstring) were back on the grass this week. Tete is in the mix for Gameweek 23, but Muniz will need a bit longer before returning.

Meanwhile, Calvin Bassey, Alex Iwobi and Samuel Chukwueze are back from the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).