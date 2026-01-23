FPL Gameweek 23 team news: Friday’s live injury updates

There’s more Fantasy Premier League (FPL) injury news to come today as we expect 14 managers to face the media ahead of Gameweek 23.

Among them are Liverpool’s Arne Slot, Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta and Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola.

You’ll be able to find all the injury updates and key quotes in the article below.

We’ve already had six pressers on Thursday, which you can read about here.

KEY GAMEWEEK 23 INJURY NEWS FROM FRIDAY

FRIDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

🚨 Friday's FPL Press Conferences! 🕊️ 9am – Hurzeler

⚫️ 9.30am – Howe

🔴 10am – Slot

🌳 12pm – Dyche

🔵 12.30pm – Guardiola

🍒 12.30pm – Iraola

🍬 1pm – Moyes

🐺 1pm – Edwards

⭕️ 1.30pm – Arteta

🧿 1.30pm – Rosenior

🦅 1.30pm – Glasner

⬜️ 1.30pm – Silva

👹 1.30pm – Carrick

🟣… pic.twitter.com/sP6cvmXyQE — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) January 23, 2026

LIVERPOOL

Having sat out the midweek win over Marseille, it sounds like Ibrahima Konate will miss out again at Bournemouth due to personal reasons.

Konate is back in France following the death of his father.

“Yeah, I spoke to him a few times. I think these are private matters and they should stay between us but it’s very obvious that if something like that happens, then a player needs time to be there for his family and also time for himself.” – Arne Slot on Ibrahima Konate

Alexander Isak (ankle), Conor Bradley (knee), Giovanni Leoni (knee), Stefan Bajcetic (hamstring) and Jayden Danns (hamstring) remain out.

After 90 minutes for Mohamed Salah in midweek, Slot wouldn’t be drawn on whether the Egyptian would start against the Cherries.

“Knowing Mo, he’s ready to play tomorrow, because he’s shown that so many times in his career, but he like all the others have a training session to go and then I will decide on the line-up for tomorrow.” – Arne Slot on Mohamed Salah

More quotes to follow

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Despite hobbling off in the midweek win over PSV Eindhoven, Bruno Guimaraes (ankle) could yet make Sunday’s game against Aston Villa.

“We’ll always try and make the right decisions, as we do with every player, depending on need and circumstances, to protect them long term but also to help the team if they need to play. We’ll try and get that right with Bruno. He is a pivotal player, I’ve always said he’s been the match-winner for us so many times over the years. He’s an inspirational figure, so we need him, but of course, we need him fit and available and able to perform to his best levels. So, we’ll try and make all the calculations and come up with the right decision.” – Eddie Howe

Dan Burn (rib) could “possibly” be involved. He and Will Osula (ankle) returned to training this week after medium-term lay-offs.

“Possibly. I think with Dan, as you saw around the Champions League game, he is out [training] with the players. Today, possibly the first day where he’s training fully with the group, taking contact. That’ll be the key thing for him. I think he’s desperate to get back involved, so that’s a great sign.” – Eddie Howe on whether Dan Burn could feature

Fabian Schar (ankle), Jacob Murphy (hamstring), Emil Krafth (knee) and Tino Livramento (hamstring) all remain sidelined.

More quotes to follow

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Fabian Hurzeler confirmed that Maxim De Cuyper is back in contention after illness forced his absence in Gameweek 22.

Mats Wieffer remains out with a toe injury.

Hurzeler added that some of his players aren’t able to play 90 minutes at present, with Yankuba Minteh – who had “a small issue” – among them.

Adam Webster (knee) and Stefanos Tzimas (knee) are on the longer-term injury list, while Solly March (knee) is slowly working his way back from his own lengthy lay-off.

Quotes to follow