Team News

FPL Gameweek 23 team news: Thursday’s live injury updates

22 January 2026 56 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Share:

There’s team news from six Premier League clubs to bring you this afternoon as the pre-match press conferences for Gameweek 23 get underway.

You’ll be able to find all the injury updates and key quotes in the article below.

The managers of the other 14 top-flight teams will face the media on Friday. For the latest on those sides, check out our early injury round-up here.

KEY GAMEWEEK 23 INJURY NEWS FROM THURSDAY

THURSDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Lucas Bergvall has joined the injury list after he was substituted in the win over Borussia Dortmund with an ankle injury.

“Unfortunately, Lucas [Bergvall] picked up an ankle injury. He keeps being very unlucky with injuries. It looks like it could be a longer one. He’s being assessed these [next] two days, so timeframe I’ll know more about in the next couple of days.” – Thomas Frank

Joao Palhinha remains a doubt, too: he missed out in Gameweek 22 and again against the Bundesliga outfit with an unspecified issue. Thomas Frank said on Thursday that it will be “tight”.

“Joao Palhinha is progressing, could be close for Burnley but that could be a tight one.” – Thomas Frank

Ben Davies (ankle), Richarlison (hamstring), Rodrigo Bentancur (hamstring), Mohammed Kudus (thigh), James Maddison (knee) and Dejan Kulusevski (knee) are still on the sidelines, too.

There’s better news elsewhere, at least.

Xavi Simons is available, despite playing through the pain barrier against Dortmund with a swollen ankle. Dominic Solanke and Destiny Udogie also came through their first post-injury starts unscathed.

“Dominic Solanke, Destiny and Xavi, all three got well through the game against Dortmund. Just extra recovery for various reasons. All three should be available for Burnley on Saturday.” – Thomas Frank

Micky van de Ven couldn’t feature on Tuesday due to a Champions League suspension but returns for Gameweek 23.

As do Radu Dragusin, new signing Conor Gallagher, Mathys Tel and Yves Bissouma, who were ineligible for European competition.

BRENTFORD

Jordan Henderson could return after missing out last weekend with an ankle issue he picked up in the FA Cup third round.

Keith Andrews has no fresh concerns for the visit of Nottingham Forest.

“Everyone has come through the Chelsea game pretty well. It’s been a few days since then – we’ve trained well and we’re pretty good on that front.

“Jordan [Henderson] has been back on the grass, and hopefully he’ll be involved.” – Keith Andrews, via the Brentford website

Josh Dasilva, Fábio Carvalho and Antoni Milambo remain on the sidelines due to knee injuries.

Frank Onyeka is back available after his involvement in the Africa Cup of Nations came to an end.

WEST HAM UNITED

The supposedly wantaway Lucas Paqueta will again be absent this weekend. The official line last week was that he was injured, but it didn’t sound that way based on his manager’s quotes below.

“The situation is the same as last week. We hope the club and Lucas find a solution.

“For this game against Sunderland, he is not going be in the squad. We have to deal with the Lucas situation day by day.” – Nuno Espirito Santo on Lucas Paqueta

It looked like Callum Wilson was on his way out, too, but he popped up with the winner last weekend and may stick around.

“Callum is an option and you know what Callum can give us. He’s working and he’s available, so an important player.” – Nuno Espirito Santo on Callum Wilson

Elsewhere, Nuno Espirito Santo wasn’t much help on the fitness front.

“We always have knocks to assess but we still have tomorrow to prepare the game and then we decide the squad.” – Nuno Espirito Santo

Veteran goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski has been sidelined for a while with a back injury.

El Hadji Malick Diouf is back from the Africa Cup of Nations, at least.

The Hammers have signed young Venezuelan winger Keiber Lamadrid on loan for the rest of the 2025/26 season but it doesn’t sound like we’ll see him just yet.

“Yeah, he’s a young player that the club brings. He’s in a pre-season. I think he finished the season. He’s in the process of pre-season, so not really ready to play, but we’ll assess him. We’ll assess him and see.” – Nuno Espirito Santo on Keiber Lamadrid

LEEDS UNITED

Anton Stach (adductor) could make a swift return from injury on Monday night.

But Jaka Bijol (hamstring) has joined the injury list, while it doesn’t sound like Daniel James (hamstring) will be available despite his part-return to training.

Gabriel Gudmundsson (adductor) is also a fresh concern.

“I spoke about a timeframe of 3-5 weeks. As it looks, it could be the more positive timeframe for us. So, one week is already gone and it’s improving, he’s already doing some stuff in the gym. So, it means I hope to have him back in team training in 2-3 weeks.” – Daniel Farke on Jaka Bijol

“The group that was available for the last game is more or less also available. Gabby Gudmundsson is struggling after the last game with a bit of adductor problems, so we have had to leave him out of training today. He is an important player for us, of course, I hope that he is available for the game on Monday night but a little question mark behind his availability.

“Apart from that, everyone came through the [Fulham] game without any problems, so it is more or less good news.

“Also good news from our rehab department. Anton was today, part-integrated in team training. No reaction so far, it looks like he could be available.

“Also good news from Daniel James. Yesterday and today, first time in a while, part-integrated in team training. He’s also pretty, pretty close to joining us back in full team training. Of course, he was out for more than two months, it will last a bit till he is fit and ready for the games.” – Daniel Farke

Loanee Facundo Buonanotte is on board but it sounds like he has plenty of fitness work to get through before being considered for a start.

“He’s a very exciting young player with lots of potential but a part of the truth is also that he has not played much football recently. For that, we are convinced of his skills, of his potential, and we will give him the stage. We will give him the platform. We are there for him with open arms. He gets all the backing, all the help, all the support, to work really to be bringing himself back into a top fitness level.” – Daniel Farke on Facundo Buonanotte

£3.9m goalkeeper Karl Darlow looks set to keep his place between the posts, meanwhile.

“Karl Darlow returned back to the dressing room with a clean sheet. And when you go back with a clean sheet, then you always are there with a top-class performance as a goalkeeper. Even if you don’t have really one save to make, you have organised everything in a proper way, you have organised your defence. Or you were just lucky that the defence was so good! Anyhow, you can’t ask for more than to return back for a goalkeeper with a clean sheet.” – Daniel Farke on whether Lucas Perri could come back in

SUNDERLAND

Arthur Masuaku (ankle) and Bertrand Traorè (knee) will remain out until well into February after sustaining injuries whilst at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Speaking of that tournament, Chemsdine Talbi and Habib Diarra could return this weekend following their involvement in the AFCON final.

“They are back training, Habib only today. The check-up is still ongoing but they could be available for the next fixture.

“[It’s] not only travelling [that is a consideration]. I hope they will be able to play but we’ll see for the starting line-up.” – Regis Le Bris on his returning AFCON duo

Aji Alese made his return from a long-term absence for the under-21s last Friday.

BURNLEY

Joe Worrall and Zian Flemming have rejoined training ahead of this weekend’s clash with Tottenham Hotspur. Worrall stands the best chance of being involved, it seems.

“Both [Zian and Joe] have been training this week. Zian was probably a little bit later in terms of returning this week, so we will make a call on that a little bit closer to the game, see how he came through yesterday’s training. We had a bit of a down day today. We will train again tomorrow and we will make a call on that.

“Everyone else [bar the long-term absentees] is fit and ready, really.” – Scott Parker

That last line presumably means Maxime Esteve is fine after suspected cramp forced him off in Gameweek 22.

Mike Tresor (ankle), Josh Cullen (knee), Jordan Beyer (hamstring), Connor Roberts (Achilles) and Zeki Amdouni (knee) are on the injury list.

56 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    I think if we get news that Foden is out my replacement will be Schade.

    I need a midfielder just for this week since I'm WC'ing in 24. His stats are crazy. He has the most number of shots in the box over the last 6 games, the most big chances, the highest xGI. He's nailed and Brentford look good and Forest is a good fixture especially at home.

    I might even do it regardless of there being a leak since Foden has looked so off form. Decision to be made Saturday morning.

    Open Controls
    1. MJF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      On what basis would Foden be out given he played the other night?

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        The basis that he's been out of form, and City need new ideas. We could even get a team leak Saturday morning that tells us. If that does happen, I think it's good to be prepared to know what you'll do in that case especially if that info comes close to deadline.

        Open Controls
        1. MJF
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          Fair enough, leaks are too far for me CBA being glued to my phone on a Saturday morning following some loser on X.

          Open Controls
    2. MJF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Agree on Schade's stats, he should've netted v Chelsea too I have no idea whatsoever what that finish was.

      Open Controls
    3. sirmorbach
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      I don't see any standout midfield options, so it doesn't sound bad at all

      Open Controls
    4. Pilgrim62
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Hey Camzy,
      What would you do with this midfield (3 FT):
      Saka, Foden, Cherki, Rogers, Gordon

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        2 mins ago

        Sell Gordon for this week and WC in 24.

        Open Controls
  2. BLUEARMY83
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Anyone thinking of going against Haaland captain given he may be rested... If so who for?

    Open Controls
    1. Malkmus
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Not worth the risk. His goal per game record speaks for itself, he will start scoring again at some point so I wouldn't go against him with wolves at home

      Open Controls
  3. sirmorbach
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Hi all.

    Raya
    Gabriel, Chalobah, Cash
    Saka, Bruno, Foden, Rogers, Wilson
    Haaland, Thiago

    Dúbravka / Mukiele, Heaven, Guiu

    1 FT.

    A. Saka to Rice
    B. Foden to Semenyo/Enzo
    C. Saka to Rice, Foden to Palmer (- 4)
    D. Raya to Roefs, Foden to Rice (- 4)
    E. Hold

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      39 mins ago

      A or B

      Open Controls
  4. Atwood
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Foden and Rogers

    Two players I'm not sure what to do about, would you get rid of either?

    Open Controls
    1. Malkmus
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      If you still have Foden I'd keep for Wolves but then ditch after. Rogers I'd keep as he has a decent run of fixtures but monitor. I have him and may swap out for Rice or Mbuemo if he keeps blanking.

      Open Controls
    2. MJF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      57 mins ago

      But for a Pickford wonder save Rogers would've scored on Sunday, I see him as an easy hold. Foden I think needs to go, but you could give him this week and hope he gets something, even off the bench.

      Open Controls
  5. Malkmus
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    A'noon all. 1FT, 1.1 itb. Current Tm:

    Sanchez (Dub)
    Gab - Tarko - Lacroix
    Saka - Bruno F - Wilson - Palmer - Rogers
    Haaland - Thiago

    Subs - Cash, Clyne, Guiu

    Plan was to play above for gw23 and then do Wilson to Enzo and Guiu to Mane in Gw24 (want 3 chelsea so Guiu has to goiu). Enzo rising tonight means I have 0.0 itb and zero contingency to do those gw24 moves, although mane or guiu don't look like changing so should be fine.

    A - Hold, play Wilson
    B - Wilson to Enzo tonight for free and play gw23

    Ta

    Open Controls
    1. MJF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      53 mins ago

      I wouldn't sell Wilson especially as you have Palmer. I would roll.

      Open Controls
      1. Malkmus
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks!

        Open Controls
  6. Atwood
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    I'd hold, rather have Wilson than Enzo this week anyway

    Open Controls
    1. Malkmus
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Cheers, assume that was for me! Yeah Brighton at home should be a good fixture for wilson

      Open Controls
      1. Atwood
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Whoops, yes it was

        Open Controls
  7. Pilgrim62
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Guys,
    What would you do with this midfield (3 FT):
    Saka, Foden, Cherki, Rogers, Gordon

    Open Controls
    1. z13
        42 mins ago

        GW23: Gordon + Saka to Bruno F + Rice
        GW24: Foden + Cherki to any two, I'd personally choose Mbeumo and Wirtz

        Open Controls
    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Bench one:

      A) Tarkowski (LEE)
      B) Guehi (WOL)
      C) Rogers (new)

      Open Controls
      1. Boxwoods
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        36 mins ago

        Tough one. Maybe Tark?

        Open Controls
      2. Conners
        • 7 Years
        27 mins ago

        I'd have thought the CS and/or DC chance for the defenders was significantly better than Rogers' chance of an attacking return this week.

        Open Controls
      3. Atimis
        • 9 Years
        13 mins ago

        A or B depends on CS% odds and your feeling

        Open Controls
    3. Home Late From Age
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Bringing in Semenyo. Remove:

      A. Gordon (AVL)
      B. Cherki (WOL)

      Rest of the team:
      Saka / Wilson
      Haaland / Ekitike/ Thiago

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      2. Pilgrim62
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        A
        B - last chance

        Open Controls
      3. Atimis
        • 9 Years
        57 mins ago

        A but would mean B out in near future? Just using the FTs on City mids in and out.

        Open Controls
      4. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        43 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
    4. Atimis
      • 9 Years
      57 mins ago

      Start Verb or Dub? Not much in it, yeah?
      Keep VVD or move to Chalo?

      1FT 0.1ITB

      Verb
      Gab/Timber/VVD
      Saka/BrunoF/Wirtz/HWilson
      Haaland/Ekitike/Thiago

      Dub/Dorgu/Potts/Heaven

      Open Controls
      1. Home Late From Age
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Start Verb.
        Sell VVD, but better options than Chalo. Mukiele, Alderete, Tarkowski

        Open Controls
    5. Pilgrim62
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      57 mins ago

      Who would you loose first Foden or Cherki?

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 9 Years
        48 mins ago

        Who is more likely to start this week?

        Open Controls
      2. Home Late From Age
        • 10 Years
        37 mins ago

        Cherki is in much better form than Foden. Pep realize this

        Open Controls
        1. Funkyav
          • 16 Years
          28 mins ago

          yeah exactly. its not even close

          Open Controls
        2. Pilgrim62
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Do you think Pep will start Cherki right before very important game with Copenhagen next Wednesday?

          Open Controls
      3. BradBB
        • 3 Years
        20 mins ago

        Have both, considering Foden to Ndiaye this week, Cherk to Brüno next. Eyh?
        (Used WC, 5 FT)

        Open Controls
        1. Pilgrim62
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Do you think Pep will start Cherki right before very important game with Copenhagen next Wednesday?

          Open Controls
    6. Wolfman180
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      50 mins ago

      Would you play Cunha or Watkins this week?

      Open Controls
      1. Funkyav
        • 16 Years
        17 mins ago

        watkins

        Open Controls
    7. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      34 mins ago

      How does this look, assuming Villa comes out unscathed in Turkey tonight.

      Roefs
      Gabriel Chalabah Van Hecke Mukiele Heaven
      Saka Semenyo Rice Rogers BrunoG
      Haaland Ekitiké

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        32 mins ago

        Hit the button early

        Fat thumbs

        Would switch BrunoG to Enzo...

        Bench of Mukiele, Heaven, Guiu
        With Dúbravka.

        £2.1m itb but precious few transfers

        Open Controls
    8. Philosopher's Stones
      • 5 Years
      31 mins ago

      Have 3 FTs. Which move this GW?

      A: Minteh + O'Reilly -> Enzo + Senesi (bench Rogers)
      B: O'Reilly -> Guehi (start Minteh/Rogers)
      C: Give O'Reilly one last hurrah, start one of Minteh/Rogers and roll 3 FTs.

      Open Controls
    9. Feanor
      • 16 Years
      28 mins ago

      Start Dub over Pickford in case Spurs do a bottle job to get Frank fired?

      I also have Tarkowski and DCL, so I'd be mitigating the risk of a Leeds goal

      Open Controls
    10. Tambling5
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      28 mins ago

      Is this ready to go
      Kelleher
      Gabriel Timber VDV
      Saka Cherki Rogers Wilson Wirtz
      Haaland Ekitike
      0.0 itb 1FT
      Subs Gk - non playing cheapo Defs Gudmundsen, Dalot striker Mane

      Open Controls
    11. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      13 mins ago

      Planning BB, so this Bruno injury was the last thing I needed. Little chance that Howe will confirm tomorrow, whether he starts or is out.

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        He'll likely hang on as long as he can

        Doubt he reveals it because it does change the Newcastle set up considerably

        Open Controls
    12. Pilgrim62
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      12 mins ago

      Do you guys think Pep will start Cherki right before very important game with Copenhagen on Wednesday?

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        I don't think that Pep is going to give up on the league in January, trailing by 7 points.

        Open Controls
    13. #1 Salah Hater
      • 1 Year
      12 mins ago

      Any Spurs fans here thinking VDV could be dropped this weekend?

      From what I've heard Danso was outstanding vs. Dortmund

      Open Controls
    14. F4L
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      didnt realise kamara was likely out for the season, and sounds like mcginn's injury could be bad as well

      Open Controls
    15. evilfish
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      a. Minteh to Enzo
      b. Minteh to Schade
      c. roll

      Open Controls
    16. Pilgrim62
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      B if you WC24
      A for long time

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.