FPL Gameweek 23 team news: Thursday’s live injury updates

There’s team news from six Premier League clubs to bring you this afternoon as the pre-match press conferences for Gameweek 23 get underway.

You’ll be able to find all the injury updates and key quotes in the article below.

The managers of the other 14 top-flight teams will face the media on Friday. For the latest on those sides, check out our early injury round-up here.

KEY GAMEWEEK 23 INJURY NEWS FROM THURSDAY

THURSDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

🚨 Thursday's FPL Press Conferences! ⬜️ 1.30pm – Farke

🐈‍⬛ 1.30pm – Le Bris

⚒️ 1.30pm – Nuno

🍷 2pm – Parker

🐝 3pm – Andrews

🐓 3pm – Frank pic.twitter.com/GZV9mfrUE9 — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) January 22, 2026

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Lucas Bergvall has joined the injury list after he was substituted in the win over Borussia Dortmund with an ankle injury.

“Unfortunately, Lucas [Bergvall] picked up an ankle injury. He keeps being very unlucky with injuries. It looks like it could be a longer one. He’s being assessed these [next] two days, so timeframe I’ll know more about in the next couple of days.” – Thomas Frank

Joao Palhinha remains a doubt, too: he missed out in Gameweek 22 and again against the Bundesliga outfit with an unspecified issue. Thomas Frank said on Thursday that it will be “tight”.

“Joao Palhinha is progressing, could be close for Burnley but that could be a tight one.” – Thomas Frank

Ben Davies (ankle), Richarlison (hamstring), Rodrigo Bentancur (hamstring), Mohammed Kudus (thigh), James Maddison (knee) and Dejan Kulusevski (knee) are still on the sidelines, too.

There’s better news elsewhere, at least.

Xavi Simons is available, despite playing through the pain barrier against Dortmund with a swollen ankle. Dominic Solanke and Destiny Udogie also came through their first post-injury starts unscathed.

“Dominic Solanke, Destiny and Xavi, all three got well through the game against Dortmund. Just extra recovery for various reasons. All three should be available for Burnley on Saturday.” – Thomas Frank

Micky van de Ven couldn’t feature on Tuesday due to a Champions League suspension but returns for Gameweek 23.

As do Radu Dragusin, new signing Conor Gallagher, Mathys Tel and Yves Bissouma, who were ineligible for European competition.

BRENTFORD

Jordan Henderson could return after missing out last weekend with an ankle issue he picked up in the FA Cup third round.

Keith Andrews has no fresh concerns for the visit of Nottingham Forest.

“Everyone has come through the Chelsea game pretty well. It’s been a few days since then – we’ve trained well and we’re pretty good on that front. “Jordan [Henderson] has been back on the grass, and hopefully he’ll be involved.” – Keith Andrews, via the Brentford website

Josh Dasilva, Fábio Carvalho and Antoni Milambo remain on the sidelines due to knee injuries.

Frank Onyeka is back available after his involvement in the Africa Cup of Nations came to an end.

WEST HAM UNITED

The supposedly wantaway Lucas Paqueta will again be absent this weekend. The official line last week was that he was injured, but it didn’t sound that way based on his manager’s quotes below.

“The situation is the same as last week. We hope the club and Lucas find a solution. “For this game against Sunderland, he is not going be in the squad. We have to deal with the Lucas situation day by day.” – Nuno Espirito Santo on Lucas Paqueta

It looked like Callum Wilson was on his way out, too, but he popped up with the winner last weekend and may stick around.

“Callum is an option and you know what Callum can give us. He’s working and he’s available, so an important player.” – Nuno Espirito Santo on Callum Wilson

Elsewhere, Nuno Espirito Santo wasn’t much help on the fitness front.

“We always have knocks to assess but we still have tomorrow to prepare the game and then we decide the squad.” – Nuno Espirito Santo

Veteran goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski has been sidelined for a while with a back injury.

El Hadji Malick Diouf is back from the Africa Cup of Nations, at least.

The Hammers have signed young Venezuelan winger Keiber Lamadrid on loan for the rest of the 2025/26 season but it doesn’t sound like we’ll see him just yet.

“Yeah, he’s a young player that the club brings. He’s in a pre-season. I think he finished the season. He’s in the process of pre-season, so not really ready to play, but we’ll assess him. We’ll assess him and see.” – Nuno Espirito Santo on Keiber Lamadrid

LEEDS UNITED

Anton Stach (adductor) could make a swift return from injury on Monday night.

But Jaka Bijol (hamstring) has joined the injury list, while it doesn’t sound like Daniel James (hamstring) will be available despite his part-return to training.

Gabriel Gudmundsson (adductor) is also a fresh concern.

“I spoke about a timeframe of 3-5 weeks. As it looks, it could be the more positive timeframe for us. So, one week is already gone and it’s improving, he’s already doing some stuff in the gym. So, it means I hope to have him back in team training in 2-3 weeks.” – Daniel Farke on Jaka Bijol

“The group that was available for the last game is more or less also available. Gabby Gudmundsson is struggling after the last game with a bit of adductor problems, so we have had to leave him out of training today. He is an important player for us, of course, I hope that he is available for the game on Monday night but a little question mark behind his availability. “Apart from that, everyone came through the [Fulham] game without any problems, so it is more or less good news. “Also good news from our rehab department. Anton was today, part-integrated in team training. No reaction so far, it looks like he could be available. “Also good news from Daniel James. Yesterday and today, first time in a while, part-integrated in team training. He’s also pretty, pretty close to joining us back in full team training. Of course, he was out for more than two months, it will last a bit till he is fit and ready for the games.” – Daniel Farke

Loanee Facundo Buonanotte is on board but it sounds like he has plenty of fitness work to get through before being considered for a start.

“He’s a very exciting young player with lots of potential but a part of the truth is also that he has not played much football recently. For that, we are convinced of his skills, of his potential, and we will give him the stage. We will give him the platform. We are there for him with open arms. He gets all the backing, all the help, all the support, to work really to be bringing himself back into a top fitness level.” – Daniel Farke on Facundo Buonanotte

£3.9m goalkeeper Karl Darlow looks set to keep his place between the posts, meanwhile.

“Karl Darlow returned back to the dressing room with a clean sheet. And when you go back with a clean sheet, then you always are there with a top-class performance as a goalkeeper. Even if you don’t have really one save to make, you have organised everything in a proper way, you have organised your defence. Or you were just lucky that the defence was so good! Anyhow, you can’t ask for more than to return back for a goalkeeper with a clean sheet.” – Daniel Farke on whether Lucas Perri could come back in

SUNDERLAND

Arthur Masuaku (ankle) and Bertrand Traorè (knee) will remain out until well into February after sustaining injuries whilst at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Speaking of that tournament, Chemsdine Talbi and Habib Diarra could return this weekend following their involvement in the AFCON final.

“They are back training, Habib only today. The check-up is still ongoing but they could be available for the next fixture. “[It’s] not only travelling [that is a consideration]. I hope they will be able to play but we’ll see for the starting line-up.” – Regis Le Bris on his returning AFCON duo

Aji Alese made his return from a long-term absence for the under-21s last Friday.

BURNLEY

Joe Worrall and Zian Flemming have rejoined training ahead of this weekend’s clash with Tottenham Hotspur. Worrall stands the best chance of being involved, it seems.

“Both [Zian and Joe] have been training this week. Zian was probably a little bit later in terms of returning this week, so we will make a call on that a little bit closer to the game, see how he came through yesterday’s training. We had a bit of a down day today. We will train again tomorrow and we will make a call on that. “Everyone else [bar the long-term absentees] is fit and ready, really.” – Scott Parker

That last line presumably means Maxime Esteve is fine after suspected cramp forced him off in Gameweek 22.

Mike Tresor (ankle), Josh Cullen (knee), Jordan Beyer (hamstring), Connor Roberts (Achilles) and Zeki Amdouni (knee) are on the injury list.