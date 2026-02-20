Haaland, Savinho, Doku: Man City injury latest for FPL Gameweek 27

Pep Guardiola gave no verbal confirmation that Erling Haaland (knee) would be available this weekend, but emphatically nodded when asked if the Norwegian was “back fully fit”.

If you missed it, Haaland was pictured training on Wednesday.

Savinho (thigh) will return on Saturday, too, but Jeremy Doku (calf) remains out ahead of Newcastle United’s visit.

“Doku is not ready and Savinho is ready.” – Pep Guardiola

Josko Gvardiol (leg) and Mateo Kovacic (ankle) remain out, while we await an update on Max Alleyne after he hobbled out of the FA Cup win over Salford City.