Home Page Exclusions

Haaland, Savinho, Doku: Man City injury latest for FPL Gameweek 27

20 February 2026 0 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Share:

Pep Guardiola gave no verbal confirmation that Erling Haaland (knee) would be available this weekend, but emphatically nodded when asked if the Norwegian was “back fully fit”.

If you missed it, Haaland was pictured training on Wednesday.

Savinho (thigh) will return on Saturday, too, but Jeremy Doku (calf) remains out ahead of Newcastle United’s visit.

“Doku is not ready and Savinho is ready.” – Pep Guardiola

Josko Gvardiol (leg) and Mateo Kovacic (ankle) remain out, while we await an update on Max Alleyne after he hobbled out of the FA Cup win over Salford City.

price change predictions
0 Comments Login to Post a Comment

No comments have been submitted for this post yet.

You need to be logged in to post a comment.