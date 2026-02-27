Home Page Exclusions

Brighton v Nott’m Forest predicted line-ups + FPL team news

27 February 2026 0 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
Share:

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 28 clash between Brighton and Hove Albion and Nottingham Forest.

The match at American Express Stadium kicks off at 14:00 GMT on Sunday 1 March.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 28 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

BRIGHTON

NOTT’M FOREST

RECENT FORM

PLAYEDPOINTSGDFORM (most recent on the right)
14thBrighton2734+2LDLLW
17thNott’m Forest2727-14WDLDL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

0 Comments Login to Post a Comment

No comments have been submitted for this post yet.

You need to be logged in to post a comment.