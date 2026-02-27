Grealish + Alcaraz: Everton injury latest for FPL Gameweek 28

Speaking at Friday’s press conference, David Moyes confirmed that Charly Alcaraz will be missing for “probably” three or four weeks after picking up an injury in training on Sunday.

“Charly Alcaraz has got an injury which is probably going to keep him out for three weeks or four weeks, we think.

“He picked it up in the last minute in training on Sunday, so he was a bit unfortunate [because] he probably would have started on Monday night if he hadn’t picked up the injury.” – David Moyes