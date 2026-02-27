FPL Gameweek 28 team news: Friday’s live injury updates

We’re hoping to hear from 12 Premier League managers on Friday as the Gameweek 28 team news continues to arrive.

You can find all the key injury updates in this article, which will be refreshed throughout the day.

For the headline news from Thursday’s eight pressers, check out this round-up here.

KEY GAMEWEEK 28 INJURY NEWS FROM FRIDAY

FRIDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

🚨 Friday's FPL Press Conferences! 🔴 9am – Slot

🍒 9.30am – Iraola

⚫️ 9.30am – Howe

🍬 10.15am – Moyes

🔵 12.30pm – Guardiola

🐝 1.15pm – Andrews

⭕️ 1.30pm – Arteta

🧿 1.30pm – Rosenior

⬜️ 1.30pm – Silva

👹 1.30pm – Carrick

🕐 TBC – Glasner + Pereira

LIVERPOOL

Jeremie Frimpong (groin) is available for Gameweek 28 but Arne Slot expects Florian Wirtz (back) to miss out.

“Jeremie is [fit], he trained with us a few times this week so he is available. I don’t expect Florian to be available, so that is a disappointment. Every time a player is not available, it’s a disappointment, and it’s also something I didn’t expect after last week, but that’s sometimes how things can evolve and unfortunately, this time not in a positive way. “No, [I don’t have any idea how long Wirtz will be out]. At this moment in time, no. Usually when I say that, I do know that and I don’t want to share it! Now, I honestly don’t. “Unfortunately, last week and this week he’s not available and that’s indeed a disappointment for him but definitely also for us because he played really, really, really, really well lately.” – Arne Slot

Alexander Isak (ankle) will likely be out until April, while Wataru Endo (foot) is on the long-term injury list with Conor Bradley (knee) and Giovanni Leoni (knee).

Youngsters Stefan Bajcetic (hamstring) and Jayden Danns (hamstring) have also been on the sidelines for months but Danns rejoined training this week.

Milos Kerkez is “completely fit”, with his late substitution last weekend just about freshening things up.

Away from team news, Slot was asked about Mohamed Salah‘s Premier League goal shortage.

“We also know, even in my time, this has happened before. I’m not exactly know if it happened nine games in a row but I’ve had these questions earlier. He didn’t score for three, he didn’t score for five or I don’t know the exact numbers. But I also know that in the end, he always starts scoring again.” – Arne Slot on Mohamed Salah

ARSENAL

Mikel Arteta says he has no fresh injury concerns, suggesting – surprise, surprise – that Bukayo Saka is okay after he hobbled out of the north London derby.

Kai Havertz (muscle) is expected to train on Saturday but Arteta was less committal with Ben White (niggle).

Max Dowman (ankle) will play for Arsenal under-21s tonight after his return to training.

“No [fresh injuries] so far. We are waiting for tomorrow, the last training session, to try and understand if we have one or two available from last week. “Yep, we are hopeful [some players can return]. Max will play some minutes tonight with the under-21s. Kai will train tomorrow and Ben, let’s see.” – Mikel Arteta

Mikel Merino (foot) is out longer term.

MANCHESTER CITY

Pep Guardiola confirmed that Jeremy Doku (calf) had returned to training for the first time on Thursday.

“Yesterday make the first training session. “I don’t know [when he’ll return to play]. We’ll talk with the doctors and officials afterwards.” – Pep Guardiola on Jeremy Doku

Josko Gvardiol (leg) and Mateo Kovacic (ankle) remain out.

Max Alleyne wasn’t involved in Gameweek 27, having hobbled out of the FA Cup win over Salford City a week earlier. We’ve got no details of his issue, if there is one.

Otherwise, there are no other known concerns.

“Yeah, good.” – Pep Guardiola when asked how his squad was

Several players in City’s squad – such as Rayan Cherki, Omar Marmoush, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Abdudokir Khusanov – are observing the religious period of Ramadan, which involves fasting during daylight hours.

That doesn’t, however, factor into Guardiola’s team selection.

“We have good nutritionists, they adapt to what the team needs. “I think they’re used to it, they’re not young, and are used to many, many years playing in this period. “No [I don’t consider it when picking the team]. They know to handle these situations.” – Pep Guardiola on the players in his squad who are observing Ramadan

CHELSEA

Wesley Fofana will sit out the Arsenal game after being sent off for two bookable offences last Saturday.

Estevao (hamstring) and Marc Cucurella (hamstring) remain on the injury list, meanwhile, along with longer-term absentees Jamie Gittens (hamstring) and Levi Colwill (knee).

Dario Essugo is back in training after a month or so out with an unknown issue, however.

Romeo Lavia (quad) is injury-free, too: he played 45 minutes for the under-21s last Friday.

Reece James is also fine after his substitution last weekend.

Filip Jorgensen was described as “close” to fitness at the back-end of January. He hasn’t featured since.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Bryan Mbeumo hobbled out of Monday’s win over Everton but it did look a lot like cramp, and the winger has since been seen in training. Michael Carrick didn’t mention him on Friday.

Lisandro Martinez sat out that victory at the Hill Dickinson Stadium with a calf issue. Reports suggest he will be out for 1-2 weeks but again, there was no update from the United boss.

We did, however, get the weekly bulletin on Mason Mount (minor issue) and Matthijs de Ligt (back).

“Mason is getting closer, really. He’s on the grass and getting closer, so he’s looking to train and being around it pretty soon. So, he’s getting close. “We’ve just had to be patient, really, a little bit. He’s a big player for us, Mase, so we’re looking after him and making sure he’s ready for a big finish to the season. The good news is he’s getting really close. “Matthijs, he’s had a back issue which has been a little bit slower to progress. It’s something that we’ve been working through and he’s getting there. He’s in the right direction but as I said, he’s just a little bit further behind. “It’s just the nature of the issue in the back. It’s a difficult one to pin down, in some ways, especially time-wise. He’s definitely improving, so that’s a good thing. We’re just working towards that, really. There’s not much more I can give you at this stage.” – Michael Carrick

Patrick Dorgu (hamstring) remains sidelined.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Jacob Ramsey missed the midweek victory over Qarabag as a precaution because of a tight hamstring but Eddie Howe is hopeful of his involvement in training today.

“We hope that he will train today. So, yeah, fingers crossed for tomorrow, as well.” – Eddie Howe on Jacob Ramsey

Elsewhere, Tino Livramento (hamstring) is still on track for an early-March return.

“I think Tino will be early March, we think he’s still on track for that. He has done really well. He has been training now – not with us, but separately running – for a period of time. I think he has a really good body of work behind him, so I think when he comes back, he’ll be in a good place. I don’t think it’s too long to wait.” – Eddie Howe on Tino Livramento

Lewis Miley‘s (dead leg/muscle) recovery drags on, with Howe and the medical department proceeding with caution with the young midfielder.

“We’ve just been advised, with Lewis, to be really careful with this injury. “He has had a couple of injections, I think he has got one more to come. I think I’ve been saying ‘a couple of weeks’ for a while but I think we are looking at a couple of weeks with Lewis. I think if we don’t get the management of this injury right, it could rule him out for the season.” – Eddie Howe on Lewis Miley

Fabian Schar (ankle), Bruno Guimaraes (hamstring) and Emil Krafth (knee) all remain out for longer periods.

Sven Botman (back) and Yoane Wissa (knock) returned for Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League win.

BRENTFORD

Michael Kayode sat out the defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion with a “knock” but has since returned to training. He’ll be assessed before the Burnley game.

“Michael is back in training. We’ll see how he is for tomorrow.” – Keith Andrews

Fellow right-back Aaron Hickey, who limped out of Brighton match, is a bigger doubt.

“Aaron’s come off obviously with an issue, I’m not entirely sure he’s going to be ready for tomorrow.” – Keith Andrews

Fábio Carvalho and Antoni Milambo are likely out for the rest of the season with knee injuries but another long-term absentee in Josh Dasilva (knee) is back training.

“Josh has been back in the group. We don’t want to put too much pressure on that but equally, we’re very excited to have him back in the group.” – Keith Andrews on Josh Dasilva

BOURNEMOUTH

Andoni Iraola says that midfielder Lewis Cook‘s hamstring injury is likely to keep him out until after the March international break.

Justin Kluivert (knee), Julio Soler (hamstring) and Ben Gannon-Doak (hamstring) remain out for the Cherries, too.

“The three long-term guys [are still out], and now we add Lewis Cook. Lewis Cook, we did an MRI after he felt something the day before the last game against West Ham. He has a hamstring injury and I think he will be out some weeks. I think he will try, but I think it’s going to be difficult if he comes before the international break because at the end, we are talking about two or three weeks and I think it’s difficult and probably he will be out until the break.” – Andoni Iraola

Iraola has no other fresh injury concerns ahead of the visit of Sunderland, at least.

Away from injuries, the Bournemouth boss was asked about Rayan‘s quick adaptation to English football.

“Our job is to try to help him in this adaptation. I think this adaptation takes time and it will take time. Now, he has been so quick to score and to make great plays that it looks easy, but he will have some bad moments also and some bad games and we will need to be a little bit more patient with him. We cannot forget he is 19. “He has the big advantage for me that he was used to playing with big pressure. Because to play for Vasco da Gama in Brazil is pressure. Even if you are 19, you are used to having a lot of eyes behind you and looking at your performances. And I think he’s taken the change naturally. He doesn’t feel a lot of the pressure but he will have to learn more about the league, and I think we will have some moments where he’s not going to be making the numbers every, every week.” – Andoni Iraola on Rayan

EVERTON

David Moyes confirmed that Charly Alcaraz will be missing for “probably” three or four weeks after picking up an injury in training on Sunday.

“Charly Alcaraz has got an injury which is probably going to keep him out for three weeks or four weeks, we think. “He picked it up in the last minute in training on Sunday, so he was a bit unfortunate… because he probably would have started on Monday night if he hadn’t picked up the injury.” – David Moyes

Jake O’Brien is available again after serving a one-match suspension.

Jack Grealish (foot) remains a long-term absentee.

We could see Jarrad Branthwaite at left-back again, which is potentially good news for Michael Keane and less so for Vitaliy Mykolenko.

“Jarrad Branthwaite’s as comfortable at left-back as he is at centre-back.” – David Moyes

FULHAM

Kevin (foot) is Fulham’s only absentee for the visit of Tottenham Hotspur.

Sasa Lukic (hamstring), Samuel Chukwueze (calf) and Antonee Robinson (ankle) have all been in training this week and should be involved.

“Kevin is going to be the only player who is going to be out of the… not be in contention for the game. Sasa, Chukwueze and the others who have been in and out are coming back and in contention. They have had a good week so far. Of course, we have another session before the game and we are going to take decisions but Chuku looks good. Robinson back in the sessions with the team, as well. Let’s see how they are going to react.” – Marco Silva

“It looks something serious and I think he is going to be out. We are waiting but probably he is going to have surgery next Monday and is going to be out for some weeks.” – Marco Silva on Kevin