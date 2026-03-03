Kelleher + Janelt: Brentford injury latest for FPL Gameweek 29

Speaking at Monday’s press conference, Keith Andrews confirmed that Caoimhin Kelleher will return to the Brentford squad, having missed Gameweek 28 to attend the birth of his child.

“He was off yesterday! He’s good to go. “Yeah, Caoimhin will be in the squad.” – Keith Andrews when asked if Caoimhin Kelleher will need any more time off

However, two teammates who also sat out the seven-goal thriller at Turf Moor will be out for a longer period.

In their weekly injury bulletin, Brentford say they hope Aaron Hickey (hamstring) will “return after the March international break”.

Vitaly Janelt (foot) has a metatarsal injury and is “likely to miss some game time”, meanwhile.

Reiss Nelson (calf) “is expected to return to full training in the coming days” but will miss the Bournemouth game.

Elsewhere, long-term absentee Josh Dasilva (knee) is in “modified training” and likely won’t be seen in a matchday squad for a good while yet.

Antoni Milambo and Fábio Carvalho (both knee) remain out, too.