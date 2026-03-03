RSL Fantasy: Round 25 Scout Squad

Just ahead of the new deadline, our weekly Scout Squad piece tries to identify who will be the best Round 25 players of Roshn Saudi League (RSL) Fantasy.

Looking at these fixtures in isolation, our team of Amer, Chubbs and Louis are discussing the best picks.

N.B: Scout is not being paid to promote this game, either by the RSL or Saudi Pro League (SPL).

SCOUT SQUAD: BEST SAUDI LEAGUE PLAYERS FOR ROUND 25

﻿ AMER CHUBBS LOUIS GK Yassine Bono Yassine Bono Yassine Bono ﻿ Orlando Mosquera Kewin Edouard Mendy ﻿ Milan Borjan Milan Borjan Milan Borjan DEF Mohammed Al-Shamat Mohammed Al-Shamat Mohammed Al-Shamat ﻿ Mohamed Simakan Theo Hernandez Theo Hernandez ﻿ Saad Yaslam Balobaid Mohamed Simakan Mohamed Simakan ﻿ Roger Ibanez Inigo Martinez Saad Yaslam Balobaid ﻿ Chris Smalling Chris Smalling Roger Ibanez MID Julian Quinones Julian Quinones Julian Quinones ﻿ Joao Felix Fashion Sakala Joao Felix ﻿ Yannick Carrasco Joao Felix Yannick Carrasco ﻿ Fashion Sakala Kostas Fortounis Fashion Sakala ﻿ Mohamed Kanno Valentin Vada Valentin Vada FWD Ivan Toney Karim Benzema Ivan Toney ﻿ Karim Benzema Yakou Meite Karim Benzema ﻿ Roger Martinez Mateo Retegui Mateo Retegui ﻿ Leandro Antunes Roger Martinez Roger Martinez ﻿ Mateo Retegui Yassine Benzia Yakou Meite

AMER SAYS…

GOALKEEPERS

Yassine Bono faces a favourable fixture against Al-Najma this week, giving the Al-Hilal goalkeeper a strong opportunity to secure a clean sheet. With the defensive strength around him and the opposition’s limited attacking threat, he looks well positioned for returns.

A matchup with Al-Okhdood gives Orlando Mosquera solid clean-sheet potential. The opposition have struggled to create consistent attacking output, which could allow his side to keep things tight at the back.

Facing Damac this week, Milan Borjan could benefit from Al-Riyadh’s improving defensive structure. Alongside the chance of a clean sheet, his ability to collect save points makes him an appealing option.

DEFENDERS

Mohammed Al-Shamat enters the round with a strong opportunity against Al-Kholood. In addition to his defensive potential, he regularly contributes in attack through goals and chances created. Despite recently conceding, Al-Qadsiah have allowed just 0.08 expected goals, highlighting their strong defensive level.

Set-piece involvement makes Mohamed Simakan a constant threat. With Al-Nassr looking solid defensively, another clean sheet could also be on the cards, while his bonus potential adds further upside.

Few defenders arrive in better form than Saad Yaslam Balobaid, who has produced one goal and three assists across his last three matches. That attacking involvement makes him one of the standout options in defence.

Consistency continues to define Roger Ibañez, who has collected strong returns recently thanks to Al-Ahli’s defensive stability. His ability to earn bonus points, combined with goal threat from set pieces, keeps him firmly in contention for another return.

Set pieces remain a key strength for Chris Smalling, who regularly picks up defensive and bonus points. With a favourable matchup against Al-Okhdood, he again looks capable of delivering.

MIDFIELDERS

Al-Qadsiah’s attacking form places Julian Quiñones firmly among the standout midfield options this week. As a central figure in their attack, he carries strong goal-scoring potential heading into the round.

Creative influence and attacking threat make Joao Felix one of the most exciting midfield options available. His ability to contribute through both goals and assists gives him several routes to points.

Currently among the highest-scoring midfielders in the game, Yannick Carrasco remains in excellent form. Facing an Al-Ettifaq side that has struggled defensively further strengthens his prospects, particularly with penalty duties also in his favour.

The fixture against Al-Okhdood looks particularly appealing for Fashion Sakala, especially given their defensive issues. Having already produced a big return against them earlier in the season, he has every chance to deliver again.

Mohamed Kanno continues to provide attacking contributions for Al-Hilal. With two goals and one assist across his last four matches, and a favourable matchup ahead, he remains a strong option.

FORWARDS

Despite a brief scoring drought, Ivan Toney remains a high-upside pick. His ability to produce in big moments means he can quickly return to the scoresheet.

With reports confirming his availability against Al-Najma, Karim Benzema looks like a very strong option. Given the opposition’s defensive level, he could find himself with several chances to score.

Facing Al-Fateh this week gives Roger Martinez a promising opportunity. The opposition tend to allow chances to forwards, and his penalty duties further increase his scoring potential.

Recent form strengthens the case for Leandro Antunes, who has scored three goals in his last five matches. Damac’s tendency to concede opportunities to attackers makes this a favourable matchup.

After producing two big chances and converting a penalty in the previous round, Mateo Retegui heads into the fixture against Al-Kholood with a strong chance of getting on the scoresheet again.

CHUBBS SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

Starting in goal, Yassine Bono looks like one of the safest picks of the round. Al-Hilal have one of the most favourable defensive fixtures on paper and continue to show why they are among the most reliable sides defensively.

Another goalkeeper worth considering is Kewin, who has the potential to deliver through both saves and defensive returns.

Completing the goalkeeper selections is Milan Borjan. The fixture looks promising and gives him a realistic chance of producing a clean sheet, while his shot-stopping ability also offers the opportunity for additional save points.

DEFENDERS

At the back, Mohammed Al-Shamat continues to stand out as a defender who offers more than just clean-sheet potential. His attacking involvement makes him a constant threat, which significantly raises his ceiling compared to many defensive options.

Now back to full fitness, Theo Hernandez is another defender who can make a big impact. His attacking runs down the flank often lead to chances, and he has the ability to punish managers who may have overlooked him.

Set-piece threat also makes Mohamed Simakan a very appealing pick. With his team defensively strong, there is always the possibility of a clean sheet, while his presence on dead-ball situations gives him added attacking upside.

Meanwhile, Inigo Martinez offers reliability and defensive consistency. His experience and involvement at the back make him a steady option capable of collecting defensive and bonus points.

Finally, Chris Smalling rounds out the defensive picks. The centre-back is particularly dangerous from set pieces and regularly finds himself in the bonus conversation, especially in favourable matchups.

MIDFIELDERS

Moving into midfield, Julian Quinones remains one of the most consistent performers in the game. Whenever the fixtures look favourable, he becomes almost impossible to ignore thanks to his constant attacking involvement.

The same can be said for Fashion Sakala, who arrives into this round in strong form. His direct style and ability to find space in attacking areas make him a real threat against vulnerable defences.

With Cristiano Ronaldo unavailable, more responsibility may fall on Joao Felix, and the Portuguese forward has the quality to take advantage. His ability to create and score gives him multiple routes to points.

Kostas Fortounis also adds creativity and attacking threat from midfield. His vision and ability to produce key passes make him a player capable of delivering returns in multiple ways.

Completing the midfield group is Valentin Vada, who continues to offer attacking involvement and creativity. In the right fixture, he has the potential to provide both goals and assists.

FORWARDS

Leading the line this week is Karim Benzema, who immediately becomes one of the standout forward options when fit.

Another forward who deserves attention is Yakou Meite, who has impressed with his recent performances.

Mateo Retegui also looks like a strong option heading into the round. After showing encouraging signs in recent matches, he has the potential to capitalise on a favourable fixture.

Meanwhile, Roger Martinez brings additional attacking threat. With his ability to find space and finish chances, he remains a dangerous option in the final third.

Yassine Benzia completes the attacking selections.

LOUIS SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

Al-Hilal arguably have one of the best defensive fixtures on paper this week, so Yassine Bono could pick up a return.

Al-Ahly have impressed in terms of clean sheets recently, which naturally makes Edouard Mendy a good pick.

I also think that Milan Borjan has a good enough fixture to potentially haul.

DEFENDERS

Mohammed Al-Shamat continues to offer high attacking upside, so he is a good option most weeks.

I’d also back Theo Hernandez now that he’s back fit. He could really punish sellers moving forward.

Al-Shabab’s Saad Yaslam Balobaid has impressed me offensively as of late, he joins Mohamed Simakan and Al-Ahly’s Roger Ibanez, who continues to thrive in the game, among my defender picks.

MIDFIELDERS

Julian Quinones has been one of the most consistent assets in the game this season, so when his fixture is good, he’s a shoo-in.

Al- Nassr’s Joao Felix will have to step up in attack without Cristiano Ronaldo around, and I think he will.

Al-Shabab penalty taker and talisman Yannick Carrasco is another must in my opinion. He completes my midfield picks with Fashion Saka who has been in excellent form, and Valentin Vada.

FORWARDS

Ivan Toney has been fantastic this season, and I can’t see his form dipping with the World Cup closing in.

If Karim Benzema is fit then he immediately becomes one of the best forward options this week, due to his nice fixture.

There are other strikers I think could haul this week, including Roger Martinez, Mateo Retegui and Yakou Meite who has impressed as of late.