Saudi Fantasy: Round 25 team reveals

As we head into Round 25, our experts are here to reveal their teams, break down their transfer plans, and explain the thinking behind their moves ahead of another crucial round.

Round 24 returned 76 points, largely driven by strong defensive hauls, which pushed me up to 7.2k overall.

The original plan was to roll the transfer, but confirmed injuries to Cristiano Ronaldo and Rúben Neves forced my hand. A reluctant -4 was taken, Cristiano Ronaldo making way for Marcos Leonardo , while Rúben Neves was replaced by Sergej Milinković-Savić . Karim Benzema remains a doubt heading into the round.

Marcelo Grohe starts between the posts.

starts between the posts. In defence, Roger Ibañez , Danilo Pereira , Gastón Álvarez , and Yaslam Balobaid make up the backline.

, , , and make up the backline. The midfield features João Félix , Yannick Carrasco , Julián Quiñones , and Sergej Milinković-Savić , with Mahamadou Doumbia starting on the bench.

, , , and , with starting on the bench. Ivan Toney and Leonardo lead the line in attack.

and Leonardo lead the line in attack. Nathan Zézé joins Doumbia among the substitutes.

joins Doumbia among the substitutes. Captaincy remains open at this stage, with Toney and Carrasco both under consideration. A final decision will be made closer to the deadline.

Another green arrow moves me up to 2.3k overall – that makes it three in a row now.

The squad looks strong on paper heading into the round and I currently have three free transfers to work with.

Rúben Neves is ruled out through injury, so he will definitely be replaced. At the moment, Fashion Sakala looks the most likely incoming option.

is ruled out through injury, so he will definitely be replaced. At the moment, looks the most likely incoming option. Both of my cheaper forwards face difficult fixtures this week, which means I could instead switch Mohammed Mahzari to Alexandre Lacazette and roll the remaining transfer.

to and roll the remaining transfer. I had been tempted to take a punt on Marcos Leonardo , but with Karim Benzema now appearing available again for Al-Hilal, that move becomes less appealing.

, but with now appearing available again for Al-Hilal, that move becomes less appealing. Captaincy is still very much undecided. If I do not bring in an Al-Hilal attacker, the armband will most likely land on Julián Quiñones.

After a solid round that finished on 77 points, and with two free transfers in hand, I decided to activate the Wildcard.

Looking ahead, the squad didn’t feel well set up for the upcoming fixtures, and several of the players currently in top form were missing from my team. Because of that, it felt like the right moment to make a more aggressive reset.

Among the players I was keen to bring in were Cristiano Ronaldo (before the unfortunate injury news), Mohammed Al-Shamat , Yannick Carrasco , Kalidou Koulibaly , and Roger Martínez , all of whom look well positioned for returns.

(before the unfortunate injury news), , , , and , all of whom look well positioned for returns. Captaincy will most likely remain on Sadio Mané against Neom (C).

against Neom (C). Good luck everyone!

