@joaopcc2ilva’s Fantasy Liga Portugal Betclic Gameweek 25 team reveal is here.

In this article, he’ll be walking you through his team, transfers and also captaincy decisions ahead of the weekend.

This Liga Portugal Betclic matchday looks extremely balanced, with several fixtures difficult to call and two major clashes set to define the round: Benfica vs Porto and Braga vs Sporting.

These games always add extra unpredictability in Fantasy, so many managers will mix players from the big clubs – who can decide matches at any moment – with cheaper options from teams that have more favourable fixtures on paper.

TEAM REVEAL

GOALKEEPERS

In goal, João Valido (€3.9m) offers a very budget-friendly option. He mainly serves as a strategic pick that frees up funds for other positions. Alongside him is Lazar Carević (€5.3m), who could face plenty of action this matchday. If his side stays organised defensively, he could pick up valuable save points.

DEFENDERS

The defence includes several interesting options across different price ranges. Justin De Haas (€5.5m) could prove important in what may be a physical game with plenty of defensive actions.

Meanwhile, Iván Fresneda (€5.9m) remains a very attacking full-back. He likes to push forward and join attacking moves, which can bring extra Fantasy points through crosses or involvement in dangerous situations.

Sergi Gómez (€4.5m) offers a cheaper alternative. His experience could help him collect points through recoveries and duels won. Miguel Araújo (€7.1m) is the most expensive defender in the line-up. He stands out for his consistency and his ability to contribute both defensively and during build-up play.

Diogo Travassos (€4.3m) is also an interesting Fantasy option. Although listed as a defender, he often plays much further forward – almost as a winger – which increases his attacking potential through crosses, assists, or even goals.

MIDFIELDERS

The midfield offers a mix of creativity, work rate and attacking quality. Gil Dias (€5.5m) stretches play well on the wings and can create attacking imbalances.

Diogo Bezerra (€5.0m) provides a balanced midfield option. He can contribute both in possession and in attacking phases. Chiquinho (€5.3m) brings energy and movement. He often operates in creative areas and links different phases of play.

I have also opted for Yanis Begraoui (€6.7m), who adds an attacking edge and can take advantage of space near the opponent’s box. Rafa Silva (€10.0m) is clearly one of the key players in this line-up. The Benfica attacker remains highly influential, capable of creating chances, delivering assists and arriving in scoring positions even in big matches.

FORWARDS

Up front, the team features three players with different profiles. Vangelis Pavlidis (€13.3m) leads the attack as the main reference point. He is one of the most dangerous strikers in the league and constantly threatens inside the penalty area.

Luis Suárez (€10.9m) is another forward capable of making an impact, especially if the game opens up and allows quick transitions. Alejandro Marqués (€6.0m) completes the attack as a cheaper option. If he takes advantage of the chances that appear, he could prove to be a very useful differential.

Good luck!