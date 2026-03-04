Serie A Fantasy

Serie A Fantasy: Gameweek 28 team reveals – Sofascore

4 March 2026 0 comments
FPLReactions FPLReactions
Share:

Serie A Fantasy Gameweek 28 arrives with injuries piling up and European fixtures just around the corner, increasing the risk of rotation across several sides. That added uncertainty makes planning even more important this week.

Our experts share their latest thoughts and strategies ahead of the deadline.

@TheCrisk

NOTES

  • Both Torbjorn Heggem and Davide Bartesaghi are currently doubts for the weekend. Ideally, I would prefer to keep both in the squad, but with the rest of my team in a strong position, I may have to move one on if it looks like either could miss the starting XI
  • In terms of replacements, Pierre Kalulu is firmly on my radar. Juventus are finally coming out of a brutal run of fixtures, which could open the door for improved defensive returns. Another route could be the ever-reliable AS Roma defence, with both Gianluca Mancini and Evan Ndicka looking like solid options. They have also been in excellent form recently, which only strengthens their appeal.

@Wojtfc

NOTES

  • Another green arrow last week has lifted me up to 12th, and my current plan is to roll the transfer. The team looks strong enough heading into this round and, at this stage, I’m not expecting any major rotation issues.
  • One situation I’m monitoring closely is Gianluca Mancini, who sits just one yellow card away from suspension. Because of that, he’s likely to become a sell in the near future.

@Cosminalx5

NOTES

  • This week the transfer decision looks fairly straightforward. Wesley picked up his fifth yellow card and is suspended for this round, which makes him the obvious player to sell.
  • That said, if there are no other issues in the squad, another option would be to keep Wesley and simply play with 14 players. That would allow me to roll the free transfer, which is quite valuable in this game given how rare it is to carry one forward.
  • If I do decide to move him on, the defenders currently at the top of my shortlist are Bremer, Gianluca Mancini, and Alessandro Bastoni.

@FPLReaction

NOTES

  • I don’t think I have any issues for the round ahead, which is a rare position to be in.
  • Overall, I’m fairly happy with my squad. I think rolling a transfer could be very powerful this week.
  • We’ll probably have an injury to sort ahead of the next deadline, and having two transfers is always good to shuffle the pack around a little bit.
  • I have €3.4m in the bank anyway, so if anything comes up, or I just want to take a punt then I can go for it.