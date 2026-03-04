Serie A Fantasy: Gameweek 28 team reveals – Sofascore

Serie A Fantasy Gameweek 28 arrives with injuries piling up and European fixtures just around the corner, increasing the risk of rotation across several sides. That added uncertainty makes planning even more important this week.
Our experts share their latest thoughts and strategies ahead of the deadline.
- READ MORE: Fantasy Bundesliga Matchday 25 team reveals
@TheCrisk
NOTES
- Both Torbjorn Heggem and Davide Bartesaghi are currently doubts for the weekend. Ideally, I would prefer to keep both in the squad, but with the rest of my team in a strong position, I may have to move one on if it looks like either could miss the starting XI
- In terms of replacements, Pierre Kalulu is firmly on my radar. Juventus are finally coming out of a brutal run of fixtures, which could open the door for improved defensive returns. Another route could be the ever-reliable AS Roma defence, with both Gianluca Mancini and Evan Ndicka looking like solid options. They have also been in excellent form recently, which only strengthens their appeal.