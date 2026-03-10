UCL Fantasy: 19th in the world’s Matchday 11 preview

The UEFA Champions League (UCL) returns on Tuesday with Matchday 11 – and so does the competition’s official Fantasy game.

Here, Ed, our resident European football doyen, co-host of the official UCL Fantasy podcast and a high-flyer at 19th in the world, gives us his Matchday 11 preview.

The play-off chaos is out of the way. Now it gets serious.

The Champions League round of 16 first legs are here, we have unlimited transfers for the final time in the game, and this feels like one of the most important Fantasy decision points of the season.

There are eight matches to assess, but the big theme this week is pretty clear: there are a few very strong defensive teams to target, plenty of uncertainty in attack, and a captaincy slate that could reward bravery.

I’m currently sitting 19th in the world, so naturally I now have a choice to make: calm down and protect rank, or keep playing aggressively and chase first place.

You already know the answer.

What this week is really about

This is not one of those Gameweeks where everyone lands on the same team.

There are still a few obvious building blocks. Harry Kane (€10.8m) looks set to be highly owned. Arsenal defence will be everywhere. Virgil van Dijk (€6.2m) will be popular. Lamine Yamal (€9.9m) and Anthony Gordon (€7.2m) will attract plenty of interest.

But beyond that, there is real room to move.

That matters because this is the stage of the game where rank gains can get very big, very quickly. The template is softer. The striker pool is less convincing than usual. There are more viable midfield options than people realise. And if you get captaincy right, it could be season-shaping.

Tuesday’s matches

Galatasaray v Liverpool

This feels like one of the clearer matches of the round from a Fantasy point of view.

Liverpool look the better side, and while Galatasaray have some dangerous names, they have also shown enough inconsistency to make Liverpool assets appealing at both ends of the pitch. If I’m buying into this fixture, I want Liverpool players, not Galatasaray ones.

Virgil van Dijk stands out immediately. Clean sheet potential looks strong compared with many of the other ties this week, and he is carrying real attacking threat as well. At this stage of the season, that combination is gold.

Dominik Szoboszlai (€7.0m) is another player I am warming to. He has been one of Liverpool’s best performers this season, he relishes big European nights, and at his price, he offers a very strong route into their midfield. He is exactly the sort of pick who can quietly outscore more fashionable names.

There is also a strong case for Hugo Ekitike (€8.0m) if you want a Tuesday striker with upside. The forward options are not especially convincing this week, so finding one with strong minutes potential and a decent fixture matters.

As for Galatasaray, I can see the argument for Victor Osimhen (€8.0m) purely because the striker pool is thin, but I would still rather use the slot elsewhere.

Fantasy lean: Liverpool defence, Van Dijk, Szoboszlai, Ekitike

Liverpool defence, Van Dijk, Szoboszlai, Ekitike Avoid: Heavy investment in Galatasaray

Atletico Madrid v Tottenham Hotspur

This is one of the most divisive games of the week.

My instinct is simple: Tottenham look awful, Atletico are outstanding at home, and I want exposure.

There are concerns around minutes, especially with Atletico’s forwards, and that is fair. But there is also a point where fixture quality has to win out. Tottenham look fragile, lacking belief, and I can absolutely see Atletico winning this by two or three goals.

If I knew Julian Alvarez (€9.1m) was starting, I would be very interested. The same applies to Alexander Sorloth (€7.3m). The problem is confidence in the teamsheet rather than confidence in the fixture.

That is why this is likely to be one of those matches where waiting for line-ups, if possible, could be hugely valuable.

From a defensive point of view, Atletico are perfectly reasonable too. If you want a cheaper route in, their defenders are viable. But the real upside is in attack if you can land on the right forward.

As for Spurs, I am not interested.

Fantasy lean: Alvarez or Sorloth if the line-up looks right, Atletico defenders as alternatives

Alvarez or Sorloth if the line-up looks right, Atletico defenders as alternatives Avoid: Tottenham assets

Atalanta v Bayern Munich

Bayern attackers will be popular, and rightly so.

Harry Kane will be one of the main captaincy options on Tuesday and probably the most sensible one. He is still the standout premium striker in the game, and Bayern’s attacking ceiling remains extremely high. Even with some fitness noise around him, this looks like the kind of match he starts.

Michael Olise (€8.2m) also deserves serious attention. He has had a superb season, and while he may not feel explosive every week in UCL Fantasy, the numbers are there and the ceiling is obvious. Jamal Musiala (€9.0m) is another excellent option if you want a slightly more differential premium midfielder.

One interesting point in squad-building is goalkeeper selection from Bayern’s side of the draw. That had looked like an argument for Manuel Neuer (€6.0m), but his fitness situation makes that much less straightforward, so this may be a place to avoid forcing things.

As for Atalanta, I am not seeing enough to justify buying into them here.

Fantasy lean: Kane, Olise, Musiala

Kane, Olise, Musiala Avoid: Atalanta assets

Newcastle v Barcelona

This is the tie I am most excited about, and not just because I’ll be at St James’ Park.

I genuinely think Newcastle can hurt Barcelona here.

Barcelona’s high line gives opponents chances. Newcastle at home, under the lights, in a knockout Champions League match, are a completely different animal. The atmosphere will be wild, and this feels like the kind of match where momentum, intensity and emotion can matter just as much as the raw quality on paper.

Anthony Gordon (€7.2m) is the obvious Newcastle fantasy pick. He is on penalties, he thrives in these occasions, and this game sets up well for him. I also think Malick Thiaw (€4.9m) is a perfectly reasonable shout if you want to chase set-piece threat and a bit of clean sheet upside.

For Barcelona, I would keep it fairly simple. Lamine Yamal (€9.9m) feels like the safest and strongest pick. He is electric, in outstanding form, and capable of delivering even in a difficult away game. Raphinha (€9.3m) is also excellent, but I slightly prefer him for the second leg.

This is not a fixture where I want to go too hard on defenders. It feels more like a game where both teams score.

Fantasy lean: Gordon, Yamal, Thiaw as a punt

Gordon, Yamal, Thiaw as a punt Avoid: Heavy defensive investment

Wednesday’s matches

Leverkusen v Arsenal

This is the key Fantasy match of the week.

Arsenal’s route through the draw is excellent, their defence is elite, and this feels like the week to invest heavily. I think double Arsenal defence is the minimum. Triple is probably correct. Quadruple is not outrageous.

David Raya (€5.5m), Gabriel Magalhaes (€5.7m) and Jurrien Timber (€5.0m) are the core names I keep coming back to. If you want to go even further, you can. Arsenal look like the best clean sheet bet of the round, and the first-leg set-up only increases that appeal.

Leverkusen have not convinced me enough going forward or defensively against top opposition. Arsenal, meanwhile, look built for this exact sort of European tie: control the game, limit risk, get the clean sheet, and take the tie back home.

The interesting question is whether to include an Arsenal attacker as well. Bukayo Saka (€9.5m) is the obvious one, especially if penalties are a factor.

On the Leverkusen side, Alejandro Grimaldo (€6.3m) is the one player I still think is viable. Even in a difficult fixture, his route to points is so varied that he can punish non-owners.

Fantasy lean: Raya, Gabriel, Timber, possibly Saka

Raya, Gabriel, Timber, possibly Saka Best differential from the other side: Grimaldo

PSG v Chelsea

This is one of the toughest ties to call.

I do think Chelsea can score in this game. PSG have looked vulnerable at the back, and Chelsea’s attack is in better shape than many people think. Cole Palmer (€9.5m) is the obvious name, particularly with penalties in mind, and Joao Pedro (€7.1m) is another one who could do damage if Chelsea transition well.

That said, I still do not quite trust Chelsea enough to spend heavily here in the first leg away from home. This is probably a game I would rather attack in the return fixture once the state of the tie is clearer.

From PSG, Achraf Hakimi (€5.9m) remains the standout. He is basically fixture-proof in fantasy because his attacking involvement is so strong. The problem is that if Chelsea score, which I think they probably will, the clean sheet value disappears.

Overall, this is a game I respect more than I want to invest in.

Fantasy lean: Palmer or Hakimi if you want exposure

Palmer or Hakimi if you want exposure Likely approach: Limited investment for now

Bodo/Glimt v Sporting

This might be the most interesting differential tie of the round.

There is real temptation here. Bodo/Glimt at home are dangerous, and Jens Petter Hauge (€6.3m) looks like the type of player who can reward bold managers. Sporting, on the other hand, have Luis Suarez (€5.0m) in strong form and enough quality to make this very competitive.

My current thinking is that one forward from this tie could make a lot of sense, but probably not two. If you buy one, you can then reassess or move them on in the second leg depending on how the tie develops.

Hauge is probably the more aggressive first-leg play because of the home fixture. Suarez feels like the steadier option across the tie. It may come down to whether you want to attack Wednesday with upside or keep things more flexible for later rounds.

Fantasy lean: One of Hauge or Suarez, not both

Real Madrid v Manchester City

This is the blockbuster tie, but from a Fantasy perspective, it may be a trap.

Kylian Mbappe (€11.1m) is out. Erling Haaland (€10.7m) has fitness uncertainty and has not looked at his best. Vinicius Junior (€9.5m) can always explode, but Real Madrid as a whole feel strangely unstable. Manchester City are similarly hard to trust because their attacking output is being shared around rather than funnelled through one obvious talisman.

That leaves this feeling like a match where almost anything could happen and where the best Fantasy outcome might simply be avoiding it.

Vinicius is the most tempting name if you want to back pure talent and penalties. Beyond that, I am not especially keen.

Fantasy lean: Vinicius, if you must

Vinicius, if you must Best advice: Staying away is perfectly reasonable

Tacticatl Thoughts

First legs are different.

That sounds obvious, but it matters in Fantasy. Teams are usually more controlled, more cautious, and more aware of not losing the tie in the opening 90 minutes. That is one of the reasons I am so keen on Arsenal defence and generally more open to defenders this week than usual.

It is also why I think some of the away-day captaincy picks carry more risk than people realise. The ceiling is still there, but the intent can be different.

That does not mean all first legs are low scoring. It just means game state matters more.

Captaincy thoughts

Tuesday

Kane is the safe and obvious captain.

But this is also a week where I think there is room to be braver than usual.

Gordon at home to Barcelona is very tempting. So is an Atletico forward if you get the right line-up. Mohamed Salah (€10.4m) is another name that will tempt managers, although I am less convinced than usual.

My honest advice is this: if you want to chase rank, Tuesday is a good day to do it, because you still have Wednesday to fall back on.

Wednesday

If Tuesday goes badly, Wednesday opens up.

There is no single standout captain. That makes it fun.

Palmer is a genuine punt. An Arsenal defender is viable if you go heavy at the back and think the clean sheet is close to locked in. Hauge or Suarez could be the sort of differential that swings a week. Vinicius is there if you want to bet on elite talent in a huge match.

If I get to Wednesday needing upside, I will not be playing it safe.

Final thoughts

This is one of the best Gameweeks of the season for aggressive managers.

There are still some obvious picks, yes. Kane will be popular. Arsenal defence will be popular. Van Dijk will be popular. But there is much more room to attack than there was in the play-off round.

That means the edge comes from choosing the right differentials, managing the day one to day two captaincy swing properly, and not being too scared to trust your instincts.

Sometimes UCL Fantasy is about being sensible.

Sometimes it is about captaining Alexander Sorloth and ending up 19th in the world.

Good luck for the first legs.