Arsenal v Everton predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 30 clash between Arsenal and Everton.

The match at Emirates Stadium kicks off at 17:30 GMT on Saturday 14 March.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 30 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

ARSENAL

EVERTON

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 1st Arsenal 29 67 +37 DDWWW 8th Everton 29 43 +1 WLLWW

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):