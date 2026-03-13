Arsenal v Everton predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 30 clash between Arsenal and Everton.
The match at Emirates Stadium kicks off at 17:30 GMT on Saturday 14 March.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 30 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
ARSENAL
EVERTON
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|1st
|Arsenal
|29
|67
|+37
|DDWWW
|8th
|Everton
|29
|43
|+1
|WLLWW
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):