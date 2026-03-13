Brentford v Wolves predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 30 clash between Brentford and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The match at Gtech Community Stadium kicks off at 20:00 GMT on Monday 16 March.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 30 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

BRENTFORD

WOLVES

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 7th Brentford 29 44 +4 WDLWD 20th Wolves 30 16 -30 DDLWW

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):