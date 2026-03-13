Burnley v Bournemouth predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 30 clash between Burnley and Bournemouth.

The match at Turf Moor kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 14 March.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 30 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

BURNLEY

BOURNEMOUTH

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 9th Bournemouth 29 40 -2 DWDDD 19th Burnley 29 19 -26 LWDLL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):