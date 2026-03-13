Chelsea v Newcastle predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 30 clash between Chelsea and Newcastle United.
The match at Stamford Bridge kicks off at 17:30 GMT on Saturday 14 March.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 30 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
CHELSEA
NEWCASTLE
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|5th
|Chelsea
|29
|48
|+19
|WDDLW
|12th
|Newcastle
|29
|39
|-1
|LWLLW
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):