Chelsea v Newcastle predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 30 clash between Chelsea and Newcastle United.

The match at Stamford Bridge kicks off at 17:30 GMT on Saturday 14 March.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 30 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

CHELSEA

NEWCASTLE

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 5th Chelsea 29 48 +19 WDDLW 12th Newcastle 29 39 -1 LWLLW

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):