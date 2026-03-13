Crystal Palace v Leeds predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 30 clash between Crystal Palace and Leeds United.

The match at Selhurst Park kicks off at 14:00 GMT on Sunday 15 March.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 30 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

CRYSTAL PALACE

LEEDS

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 13th Crystal Palace 29 38 -2 WLWLW 15th Leeds 29 31 -11 WDDLL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):