Liverpool v Tottenham predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 30 clash between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

The match at Anfield kicks off at 16:30 GMT on Sunday 15 March.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 30 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

LIVERPOOL

TOTTENHAM

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 6th Liverpool 29 48 +9 LWWWL 16th Tottenham 29 29 -7 LLLLL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):