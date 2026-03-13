Liverpool v Tottenham predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 30 clash between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.
The match at Anfield kicks off at 16:30 GMT on Sunday 15 March.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 30 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
LIVERPOOL
TOTTENHAM
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|6th
|Liverpool
|29
|48
|+9
|LWWWL
|16th
|Tottenham
|29
|29
|-7
|LLLLL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):