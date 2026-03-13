Man United v Aston Villa predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 30 clash between Manchester United and Aston Villa.
The match at Old Trafford kicks off at 14:00 GMT on Sunday 15 March.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 30 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
MAN UNITED
ASTON VILLA
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|3rd
|Man United
|29
|51
|+11
|WDWWL
|4th
|Aston Villa
|29
|51
|+5
|DWDLL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):