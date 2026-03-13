Nott’m Forest v Fulham predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 30 clash between Nottingham Forest and Fulham.

The match at City Ground kicks off at 14:00 GMT on Sunday 15 March.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 30 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

NOTT’M FOREST

FULHAM

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 10th Fulham 29 40 -3 LLWWL 17th Nott’m Forest 29 28 -15 LDLLD

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):