Sunderland v Brighton predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 30 clash between Sunderland and Brighton and Hove Albion.

The match at Stadium of Light kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 14 March.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 30 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

SUNDERLAND

BRIGHTON

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 11th Sunderland 29 40 -1 LLLDW 14th Brighton 29 27 +2 LLWWL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):