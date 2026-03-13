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Sunderland v Brighton predicted line-ups + FPL team news

13 March 2026 0 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 30 clash between Sunderland and Brighton and Hove Albion.

The match at Stadium of Light kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 14 March.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 30 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

SUNDERLAND

BRIGHTON

RECENT FORM

PLAYEDPOINTSGDFORM (most recent on the right)
11thSunderland2940-1LLLDW
14thBrighton2927+2LLWWL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):

price change predictions

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

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