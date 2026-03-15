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FPL Gameweek 30: Sunday’s goals, assists, bonus + ‘DefCon’ points

15 March 2026 70 comments
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Our Scoreboard rounds up the Fantasy numbers from Sunday’s Gameweek 30 matches.

The goals, assists, bonus and defensive contribution (DC/DefCon) points summaries are from LiveFPL.

Meanwhile, you’ll also find the leading teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goals (xG). This is official Opta data taken from our Members Area.

GAMEWEEK 30: SUNDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS, DEFCON + PROJECTED BONUS POINTS

GAMEWEEK 30: SUNDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOTAL)

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

Liverpool1 – 1Tottenham Hotspur
Nottingham Forest0 – 0Fulham
Manchester United3 – 1Aston Villa
Crystal Palace0 – 0Leeds United
70 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Nightcrawler
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    I have 5 FTs, never ending red arrows, and every replacement i can think of is crap

    which one(or more) of these clows would u get rid of

    Sanchez (Dub)

    Andersen VVD Alderete (Gabriel* Guehi*)

    Bruno Mbuemo Wilson Enzo (Semenyo*)

    Thiago pedro (Haaland*)

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    1. Gizzachance
      • 11 Years
      49 mins ago

      Sanchez

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      1. toerag
        • 15 Years
        3 mins ago

        vvd

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    2. OverTinker
      • 7 Years
      46 mins ago

      Get VVD and Ekitike maybe?

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      1. Nightcrawler
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        I already have vvd

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    3. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      Guehi out for Thiaw
      Haaland out for Ekitike

      Maybe one of those

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      1. Nightcrawler
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        What about hall instead of thiaw?

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    4. Nightcrawler
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Thank you all

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  2. OverTinker
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Seriously thank you Spurs(goal) and Slot(for Ekitike and Salah sub) for uplifting my mood today.

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  3. OverTinker
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    What do we gain more from FTs?
    1. Saving transfers for future doubles and blanks
    2. Spending FTs on average players to field 11

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    1. Steavn8k
      • 2 Years
      50 mins ago

      Also what I ponder at the moment, but leaning towards 1. If your making the transfer this week, it has to be worth it beyond this week.

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    2. DARE TO BISCAN
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Depends on if you have good options. Plenty will take hits, or not field 11. Making the right move will gain you ground.
      Obviously, getting a crap player, just for the sake of it, would be silly.
      It's team dependant. Most will have WC, FH to manage upcoming fixtures. So there'll likely be transfer(s) to spare.

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  4. WVA
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Two most important players to bring in next week with 2FT? Want to bench my whole team.

    Dubravka
    VVD Hill Rodon
    Bruno Rogers Wilson Enzo
    Thiago Pedro
    Verbruggen Haaland Semenyo Guehi Gabriel

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  5. Steavn8k
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Should I just do Haaland to Pedro tonight to catch price rise/fall, or more worth it just to hold until end of week in case of injuries?

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    1. Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      38 mins ago

      This is probably the season where prices matter the least. You can buy a 4.0m defender who tackles people and he’ll outscore £10m+ assets each week

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      1. Steavn8k
        • 2 Years
        36 mins ago

        Honestly, great point. Holding for now.

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      2. JohnnyB10
        • 1 Year
        just now

        This

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  6. The Knights Template
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    How re Gakpo owners feeling?

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    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      58 mins ago

      Like a Fooooool of a Took, TKT!

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      1. The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        58 mins ago

        I’m so sorry.

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        1. boombaba
          • 13 Years
          53 mins ago

          You need help pal

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          1. The Knights Template
            • 12 Years
            45 mins ago

            Bannermen? You think I should call forth mine bannermen?

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            1. DARE TO BISCAN
              • 7 Years
              2 mins ago

              Call forth yon soothsayer. Throw them some fresh spring lamb entrails

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    2. Captain Mal
      • 1 Year
      27 mins ago

      owner*

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  7. boombaba
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Is gudmondson banned next GW?

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    1. CoracAld2831
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Yes. Another problem to deal with.

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  8. The Knights Template
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    How are DCL owners feeling?

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Gutted

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      1. The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        I own Watkins mineself! Stable and steady disappointment week after week.

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  9. Dont give a fuchs
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    How many players do you own in BGW31? I have 6 with 3FTs

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      55 mins ago

      10 with 1FT

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      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 12 Years
        29 mins ago

        Same here

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        1. DARE TO BISCAN
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          And here! Chalobah's been getting splinters on my bench. Waiting for his time to shine

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    2. shirtless
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      51 mins ago

      9 with all chips & 3 FTs. Although one is Keane who's a bit iffy.

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    3. Nightcrawler
      • 6 Years
      48 mins ago

      10 with 5 FTs

      But no WC

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    4. Bigbars
      • 15 Years
      40 mins ago

      9 with 5FT's but I think i may just do just the 1 FT and only play 10 as the games do not exactly leap out at me right now

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    5. Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      35 mins ago

      12, thinking of a hit for a 13th

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  10. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    That Liverpool predicted line up by Scout was shocking.

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    1. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      Nope. Slot was shocking.

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      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        That, too.

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  11. EL tridente
    • 8 Years
    59 mins ago

    First WC draft. Will BB in 33 and FH in 34.

    Raya, Verbruggen
    Gabriel, O’Reilly, Thiaw, James, Van Hecke
    Gordon, Bruno, Wilson, Szoboszlai, Gomez
    Halland, Thiago, Pedro

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    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      I like it alot, will be going with something similar. You don’t want a 3rd Arsenal player/defender?

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  12. shirtless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    57 mins ago

    Sold Haaland, brought in Ekitike and Van Dyk and I'm a point down lol

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  13. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 12 Years
    55 mins ago

    Even if DGW33 is not as good as we might have hoped I am still going all in with 15 doublers and beach boosting. One of the few opportunities to enjoy FPL this season in what has been a prolonged and turgid affair.

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    1. Nightcrawler
      • 6 Years
      53 mins ago

      I seriously doubt we're going to get more than 2 DGW matches in 33, especially if Liverpool beat city in the cup

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      1. Nightcrawler
        • 6 Years
        51 mins ago

        Pool beating city does guarantee dgw 36 at least

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      2. Captain Mal
        • 1 Year
        45 mins ago

        You got it wrong there, it's the other way around. Liverpool beating City increases the likelihood of one more double in 33, because Liverpool are expected to qualify against Galatasaray while M. City is expected to go out.

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        1. ebb2sparky
          • 15 Years
          just now

          I would have thought sky would prefer not to show premier league games at the same time as champions league games on a rival channel so most likely rearranged games wont stay in gw34?

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  14. Bigbars
    • 15 Years
    50 mins ago

    Apologies, I mistakenly claimed earlier that Leeds could appeal Gudmondsson's red card, looks like it was a second yellow which cannot be appealed.

    Looks like I now have 5 no shows for BGW31 now...

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    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      Hill defcons it’ll have to be so

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      1. Fifa las vegas
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        Zero bench, which won’t be pretty

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  15. Mr. O'Connell
    • 13 Years
    43 mins ago

    Gordon or Wilson in for a hit or just play this Rayan dud?

    Dubravka (legend)
    Virgil, Hill, Thiaw (TC)
    Bruno, Rogers (lol), Palmer, Rayan
    Pedro, Ekitike, Thiago

    Sub: Alderete

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    1. Bigbars
      • 15 Years
      10 mins ago

      Gordon could be worth the shot, he's their only hope until Bruno returns after international break

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      1. Mr. O'Connell
        • 13 Years
        3 mins ago

        Anything to not play Rogers or Rayan tbh

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  16. The Blackadder
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    40 mins ago

    Looking to WC 32 & BB 33, any must haves?

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    1. DARE TO BISCAN
      • 7 Years
      23 mins ago

      I'd imagine there'll be an article, once we know more concrete info on fixtures.

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      1. Fifa las vegas
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        When will we know more about this? Next round of FA fixtures need to be played first is it?

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  17. Buck The Trent
    • 14 Years
    31 mins ago

    Would you do Haaland to JP before the price swing?

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    1. DARE TO BISCAN
      • 7 Years
      21 mins ago

      Have you got a plan in mind that needs the extra funds?

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      1. Buck The Trent
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        No money issue but only has 9 players for GW31. Plan to ship a defender and an outfield player. Will WC32

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    2. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      19 mins ago

      Why not? Might as well. Nothing matters; it's all pointless anyway.

      I've gone against (H)aaland every week since GW18 (and not owned him at all last three); and it has only worked thrice

      *Disgruntled & bitter Ekitike captainer*

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      1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        9 mins ago

        Four times*

        GW19: 2 vs 2
        GW20: 2 vs 3
        GW21: 6 vs 2
        GW22: 2 vs 2
        GW23: 1 vs 8*
        GW24: 5 vs 10*
        GW25: 11 vs 10
        GW26: 5 vs 7*
        GW27: 6 vs 2
        GW28: 0 vs 5*
        GW29: 2 vs 2
        GW30: 2 vs 2

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        1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          3 mins ago

          GW19: 2 vs 2 (Cunha against Wolves; Bruno n/a)
          GW20: 2 vs 3 (Timber against Bournemouth; Bruno n/a)
          GW21: 6 vs 2 (Cunha against Burnley; Bruno 7)
          GW22: 2 vs 2 (Ekitike against Burnley; Bruno 10)
          GW23: 1 vs 8* (Semenyo against Wolves; Bruno 5)
          GW24: 5 vs 10* (Bruno against Fulham; Bruno 10)
          GW25: 11 vs 10 (Bruno against Spurs)
          GW26: 5 vs 7* (Gabriel against Brentford & Wolves; Bruno 2)
          GW27: 6 vs 2 (Bruno against Everton; Bruno 2)
          GW28: 0 vs 5* (Rice against Chelsea; Bruno 15)
          GW29: 2 vs 2 (Ekitike against Wolves; Bruno 8)
          GW30: 2 vs 2 (Ekitike against Spurs; Bruno 10)

          Just leave it on Bruno.

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  18. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    23 mins ago

    Haaland out for Sesko? Have Pedro and Thiago. Not sure Ekitike would be a good choice.
    Who you guys getting?

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    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      Just did Haaland to Ekitike this week, will leave it for the time being, but Sesko could be a shout

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  19. Pep Roulette
    • 8 Years
    12 mins ago

    Mbeumo to Gordon?

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    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      Seems like asking for misery.

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    2. Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      Gordon a prime captain shout this week. Can't look past Thiaw, mind.

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  20. Fifa las vegas
    • 13 Years
    10 mins ago

    Rayan to Wilson the obvious move next week? Also need to plan for beyond next though, Wilson still a good pick?

    Money no object really as have done Haaland to Ekitike, although in saying that might want to reverse for a DGW. Not sure what I’ll want to do really!!

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  21. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    FPL seems to find new and creative ways to inflict misery each weekend.

    It's like a contortionist as it somehow finds a way to get the worst case scenario into my starting 11.

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