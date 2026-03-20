Aston Villa v West Ham predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 31 clash between Aston Villa and West Ham United.
The match at Villa Park kicks off at 14:15 GMT on Sunday 22 March.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 31 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
ASTON VILLA
WEST HAM
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|4th
|Aston Villa
|30
|51
|+3
|WDLLL
|18th
|West Ham
|30
|29
|-19
|DDLWD
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):