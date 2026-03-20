Aston Villa v West Ham predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 31 clash between Aston Villa and West Ham United.

The match at Villa Park kicks off at 14:15 GMT on Sunday 22 March.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 31 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

ASTON VILLA

WEST HAM

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 4th Aston Villa 30 51 +3 WDLLL 18th West Ham 30 29 -19 DDLWD

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):