Bournemouth v Man United predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 31 clash between Bournemouth and Manchester United.
The match at Vitality Stadium kicks off at 20:00 GMT on Friday 20 March.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 31 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
BOURNEMOUTH
MAN UNITED
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|3rd
|Man United
|30
|54
|+13
|DWWLW
|10th
|Bournemouth
|30
|41
|-2
|WDDDD
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):