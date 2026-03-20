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Brighton v Liverpool predicted line-ups + FPL team news

20 March 2026 0 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 31 clash between Brighton and Hove Albion and Liverpool.

The match at American Express Stadium kicks off at 12:30 GMT on Saturday 21 March.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 31 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

BRIGHTON

LIVERPOOL

RECENT FORM

PLAYEDPOINTSGDFORM (most recent on the right)
5thLiverpool3049+9WWWLD
12thBrighton3040+3LWWLW

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):

price change predictions

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

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