Brighton v Liverpool predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 31 clash between Brighton and Hove Albion and Liverpool.

The match at American Express Stadium kicks off at 12:30 GMT on Saturday 21 March.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 31 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

BRIGHTON

LIVERPOOL

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 5th Liverpool 30 49 +9 WWWLD 12th Brighton 30 40 +3 LWWLW

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):